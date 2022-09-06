Read full article on original website
Hawaii Proud Boys Founder Pleads Guilty To Role In Jan. 6 Riot
Nicholas Ochs, who founded the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group Proud Boys, pleaded guilty to a felony charge Friday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. After attending the “Stop The Steal” rally featuring then-president Donald Trump, Ochs, 36, marched to...
Why Is Nomi Health Donating To Key Democrats In Blue State Hawaii After Giving Big To GOP?
Editor’s note: This story was published in partnership with USA TODAY. It is part of a series investigating Nomi Health and its deals with GOP governors to secure lucrative Covid-19 testing contracts. It was written by USA TODAY reporters Craig Harris, Bailey Schultz and Katie Wedell. As Nomi Health...
Suicide in Hawaii: By the numbers
Did you know suicide touches one in five American families?
Hawaii residents to get up to $1,200 this week from state
Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
Push to remove age requirement for police officers to retire
There is a push coming from a Maui County Councilmember to improve the recruitment of police officers by removing the minimum age of 55 for retirement, instead only taking years of service into account.
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
How Homeless People Have Weathered The Pandemic In Hawaii
We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. Last month, Ernest Reese found himself in an unusual situation. A few patients at the Hawaii Homeless Healthcare Hui asked Reese to discharge them into a homeless shelter, but the case manager could not do so because a Covid-19 outbreak had forced the shelter to temporarily freeze admissions.
Hawaiian Airlines’ Vaccine Mandate Rollback Heralds Return To Normality
The announcement this week that Hawaii Airlines is lifting its Covid-19 vaccination requirement for its roughly 7,000 workers marked another step in a return to normality for the state’s tourism industry, and business in general. But tourism executives and business leaders say there’s still a ways to go for...
Nearly 100% of Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse
The situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.
Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster
The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WATCH: New video shows former Hawaii Proud Boy playing active role in Jan. 6 riot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New video of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shows former Hawaii Proud Boy Nick Ochs throwing an object at police and videotaping his friend Nicholas DeCarlo defacing a door. Another video shows DeCarlo throwing a smoke grenade at the officers, forgetting to take the pin out. “(Expletive)...
Hawaii Defense Contractor Admits To Pandemic Relief Fraud
The former CEO of a Hawaii defense contractor pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to bank fraud and money laundering after he obtained more than $12.8 million in pandemic relief loans under false pretenses. As the head of Navatek LLC in 2020, Martin Kao applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans...
Hawaii business pays up for not paying overtime
Raymond’s Painting Company Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when it did not properly document and maintain its employment records.
Protecting The Past By Managing The Future Of Ka‘ena Point
Thomas Shirai traces his family’s ties to Ka‘ena all the way back to the Great Mahele of 1848. Before the historic change in Hawaii’s land tenure system, Shirai’s grandfather, Kaaemoku Kakulu, was the last konohiki, or caretaker, of Kawaihapai, a land division in Waialua. Raised in...
Maui Entrepreneur Says County Is Determined To Put Him Out Of Business
PAIA, Maui — White sand beaches, world-class surf breaks and yoga studios lend Paia a decidedly laid-back, hippy vibe. A dharma center, vegan food offerings and a non-denominational temple enhance this coastal enclave’s peaceful energy. But Paia’s surface-level Zen contrasts sharply with a simmering feud between local businessman Michael Baskin and the Maui County Planning Department, specifically its director.
Hawaii’s one-time tax refund starts rolling out this Friday
Hawaii tax payers can start checking their bank accounts soon. According to Governor David Ige, residents who get direct deposits could start seeing their one-time state refund as early as this Friday, September 9. But he said, those who owed taxes, or normally get refund checks, will have to wait a little longer.
Sally Kaye: Why I'm No Longer A Republican
When I turned 21 in 1970 and could vote for the first time, one of my political science professors tried to persuade me to register Republican. His thinking was that if we, as a country, wanted to ensure a robust two-party system — primaries were closed back then — registering with Hawaii’s minority party was the way to go. So I did.
Commission declines to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Maui Police Chief Pelletier
The Maui police commission has declined to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. The unanimous decision was announced following executive session during a special meeting on Wednesday in which members reviewed three complaints alleging violations of policy and procedure. Chair Frank De Rego said independent third party...
Eric Stinton: How A High School In California Could Be A Model For Hawaii
If you follow the discourse about student loan forgiveness, one point comes up routinely: young people have been told since childhood that a college degree is the definitive road to higher pay and a better life. This is true in many ways, but that road has become increasingly potholed with near certain and significant debt, all while wages across various sectors have stagnated.
