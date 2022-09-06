ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii man pleads guilty to charges from Capitol Breach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Justice announced that two men pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for actions during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One of the men is the founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys. According to the DOJ, the men pleaded guilty […]
HONOLULU, HI
Jake Wells

Hawaii residents to get up to $1,200 this week from state

Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
Honolulu Civil Beat

How Homeless People Have Weathered The Pandemic In Hawaii

We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. Last month, Ernest Reese found himself in an unusual situation. A few patients at the Hawaii Homeless Healthcare Hui asked Reese to discharge them into a homeless shelter, but the case manager could not do so because a Covid-19 outbreak had forced the shelter to temporarily freeze admissions.
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota House Republican's name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster

The names of 514 Minnesotans appear in a leaked membership roster of the Oath Keepers, a violent extremist group thought to play a key role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a new report released by the Anti-Defamation League. Among those names: Six law enforcement officers, three members of the […] The post Minnesota House Republican’s name appears on Oath Keepers membership roster appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Maui Entrepreneur Says County Is Determined To Put Him Out Of Business

PAIA, Maui — White sand beaches, world-class surf breaks and yoga studios lend Paia a decidedly laid-back, hippy vibe. A dharma center, vegan food offerings and a non-denominational temple enhance this coastal enclave’s peaceful energy. But Paia’s surface-level Zen contrasts sharply with a simmering feud between local businessman Michael Baskin and the Maui County Planning Department, specifically its director.
KHON2

Hawaii's one-time tax refund starts rolling out this Friday

Hawaii tax payers can start checking their bank accounts soon. According to Governor David Ige, residents who get direct deposits could start seeing their one-time state refund as early as this Friday, September 9. But he said, those who owed taxes, or normally get refund checks, will have to wait a little longer.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Sally Kaye: Why I'm No Longer A Republican

When I turned 21 in 1970 and could vote for the first time, one of my political science professors tried to persuade me to register Republican. His thinking was that if we, as a country, wanted to ensure a robust two-party system — primaries were closed back then — registering with Hawaii’s minority party was the way to go. So I did.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Eric Stinton: How A High School In California Could Be A Model For Hawaii

If you follow the discourse about student loan forgiveness, one point comes up routinely: young people have been told since childhood that a college degree is the definitive road to higher pay and a better life. This is true in many ways, but that road has become increasingly potholed with near certain and significant debt, all while wages across various sectors have stagnated.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

