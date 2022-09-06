Read full article on original website
Facing criticism, state amps up its climate change blueprint
Responding to concerns of Gov. Gavin Newsom and environmentalists, the California Air Resources Board has bolstered its climate roadmap with several new strategies, including offshore wind development, climate-friendly housing construction, cleaner aviation fuels and reducing miles traveled. Air board officials have delayed taking action on the plan until the end...
'End of an era' — expats and San Diegans mourn Queen Elizabeth II
California has its own connection to the British royal family, along with hundreds of thousands of other expats, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their two children now live in California. We wanted to hear reaction to the queen’s death from former Britons living in San Diego so we reached out to Craig Tolson, President of the House of England at Balboa Park. Then, the killing of a resident at an El Cajon nursing home raises questions about why the facility admitted a patient with a long history of severe psychiatric illness and allowed him to stay even though he had reportedly assaulted other residents. Finally, for our weekend arts preview, we have lots of visual art to tell you about, along with some music and theater to round things out.
New state law limits unruly behavior in public meetings
In late August, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law which outlined when and why people may be ejected from public meetings. San Diego supervisors have also changed the rules of participation, banning disruptive behavior. The tightening of rules surrounding public discourse is in response to members of the public...
