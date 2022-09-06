California has its own connection to the British royal family, along with hundreds of thousands of other expats, Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their two children now live in California. We wanted to hear reaction to the queen’s death from former Britons living in San Diego so we reached out to Craig Tolson, President of the House of England at Balboa Park. Then, the killing of a resident at an El Cajon nursing home raises questions about why the facility admitted a patient with a long history of severe psychiatric illness and allowed him to stay even though he had reportedly assaulted other residents. Finally, for our weekend arts preview, we have lots of visual art to tell you about, along with some music and theater to round things out.

