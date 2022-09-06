Read full article on original website
Related
Preview and Picks: Can Iowa make it a seven wins in a row against Iowa State?
As we're writing this, the 2022 Cy-Hawk game is 48 hours away from kicking off inside Kinnick Stadium. Iowa has won the last six meetings in this rivalry and is hoping to make that seven, while Iowa State would like nothing more than to end the streak in Iowa City.
247Sports
Iowa football: Brian Ferentz recaps Spencer Petras' Week 1 performance, shoulders blame
Iowa is in reset and preparation mode for its Week 2 game against Cy-Hawk Series rival Iowa State on Saturday. But the Hawkeyes can’t go through this week without acknowledging their performance in a 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State to begin the season. While quarterback Spencer Petras had most of fingers pointed at him, the offense as a whole had a disappointing performance, something Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz mentioned when talking with reporters this week.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz delivers honest assessment of Iowa QB play in Week 1
Brian Ferentz did not sound happy after watching the tape of Iowa’s game against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes put up just 7 points and 166 total yards in the putrid victory. During Ferentz’s press conference, he indicated the tape review showed an adequate job by the offensive line...
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa's B1G Basketball Schedule Released
Hawkeyes Tip Off Conference Campaign with 3 of 4 Home Games
"We had ample opportunity in the pocket to deliver the ball": Brian Ferentz talks quarterback play
The Hawkeyes have started off this season 1-0, but you wouldn't know it if you took the temperature of the Iowa fan base. Kirk Ferentz's squad only mustered seven points against South Dakota State. They came off two safeties and a field goal that was the result of outstanding field position after a shanked punt.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Iowa is one of the worst teams in college football.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit names Iowa specialist among top-performing players of Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit has rolled out his top-performing players from Week 1, and the Iowa Hawkeyes have themselves a representative on the list. In typical Iowa fashion, though, it’s the punter — Tory Taylor — who’s being highlighted by Herbie. That’s just so Iowa, isn’t it? And...
Inside Indiana Business
Ball State athletic director heading to Iowa
Ball State University athletic director Beth Goetz has accepted a position at the University of Iowa. Goetz, who has served as AD since May 2018, will become Iowa’s deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. This move is a return to the Big Ten for Goetz as she previously...
kmaland.com
CFB Rankings (9/6): Iowa gets vote in coaches poll
(KMAland) -- Iowa received votes in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. The Hawkeyes totaled 44 points, ranking 30th. Alabama is the top team in both the AP and Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson in the AP and Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan in the Coaches Poll.
Look: Iowa Fans Not Happy With Ray Guy Award News
Fans in Iowa City would like a word with the Ray Guy Award voters. After an incredible punting performance from junior Tory Taylor, he was somehow overlooked for college football's weekly punting award in favor of South Carolina's Kai Kroeger. Taylor punted 10 times in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
earnthenecklace.com
Who Is Mitch Keller’s Wife? Meet Pittsburgh Pirates WAG Clancy Keller
Since the Pittsburgh Pirates called up Mitch Keller to the majors, the pitcher’s personal life has been the focus of MLB fans’ attention. Mitch Keller’s wife, Clancy Keller, has a very limited social media presence and remains low-key among MLB WAGs. It only intrigues Pirates fans even more, who want to know more about who she is. We deep-dive into her background in this Clancy Keller wiki.
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Some of the Best Eastern Iowa Fall Festivals to Check Out in 2022
Thursday, September 22nd is the first day of fall, which marks the return of fall festivals! Eastern Iowa has quite a few festivals coming up in September - here are some of the most popular:. Coggon, Iowa. Saturday, September 10th from 7 a.m. to midnight. Featuring donuts & coffee, a...
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Iowan
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents
From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
247Sports
48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1