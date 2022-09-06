ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa football: Brian Ferentz recaps Spencer Petras' Week 1 performance, shoulders blame

Iowa is in reset and preparation mode for its Week 2 game against Cy-Hawk Series rival Iowa State on Saturday. But the Hawkeyes can’t go through this week without acknowledging their performance in a 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State to begin the season. While quarterback Spencer Petras had most of fingers pointed at him, the offense as a whole had a disappointing performance, something Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz mentioned when talking with reporters this week.
Brian Ferentz delivers honest assessment of Iowa QB play in Week 1

Brian Ferentz did not sound happy after watching the tape of Iowa’s game against South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes put up just 7 points and 166 total yards in the putrid victory. During Ferentz’s press conference, he indicated the tape review showed an adequate job by the offensive line...
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers

After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2

ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
Ball State athletic director heading to Iowa

Ball State University athletic director Beth Goetz has accepted a position at the University of Iowa. Goetz, who has served as AD since May 2018, will become Iowa’s deputy athletic director and chief operating officer. This move is a return to the Big Ten for Goetz as she previously...
CFB Rankings (9/6): Iowa gets vote in coaches poll

(KMAland) -- Iowa received votes in the latest AFCA Coaches Poll. The Hawkeyes totaled 44 points, ranking 30th. Alabama is the top team in both the AP and Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson in the AP and Georgia, Ohio State, Clemson and Michigan in the Coaches Poll.
Look: Iowa Fans Not Happy With Ray Guy Award News

Fans in Iowa City would like a word with the Ray Guy Award voters. After an incredible punting performance from junior Tory Taylor, he was somehow overlooked for college football's weekly punting award in favor of South Carolina's Kai Kroeger. Taylor punted 10 times in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over...
Who Is Mitch Keller's Wife? Meet Pittsburgh Pirates WAG Clancy Keller

Since the Pittsburgh Pirates called up Mitch Keller to the majors, the pitcher’s personal life has been the focus of MLB fans’ attention. Mitch Keller’s wife, Clancy Keller, has a very limited social media presence and remains low-key among MLB WAGs. It only intrigues Pirates fans even more, who want to know more about who she is. We deep-dive into her background in this Clancy Keller wiki.
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish

Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents

From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
