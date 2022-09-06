Read full article on original website
A woman has filed a lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears accusing the comedians of sexually abusing her and her brother as children.
hotnewhiphop.com
thesource.com
Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Acting In ‘Explicit’ Sketch Amid Molestation Allegations
Tiffany Haddish is speaking out about an explicit sketch she was featured in that is now at the center of a sexual misconduct lawsuit. In an Instagram post on Monday, the actress said she “deeply regrets” agreeing to act in the comedy sketch six years ago alongside comedian Aries Spears. The Girls Trip actress added she wanted to shed more light on the matter but couldn’t due to the ongoing legal case.
hotnewhiphop.com
hotnewhiphop.com
EW.com
Tiffany Haddish 'deeply' regrets pedophile sketch at center of lawsuit: 'It wasn't funny at all'
Tiffany Haddish broke her silence about the onslaught of child abuse and harassment allegations at the center of a lawsuit filed against her and comedian Aries Spears. Haddish and Spears are being sued by a 22-year-old unnamed woman in a Jane Doe lawsuit for intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse against her and her brother when they were minors. Haddish is also accused of negligent supervision/failure to warn, breach of fiduciary duty, and constructive fraud.
Tiffany Haddish Accusers Will 'Face Consequences' Threatens Lawyer
Tiffany Haddish's attorney has categorically denied all allegations of child sexual abuse levelled at her and comedian Aries Spears.
