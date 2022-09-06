Finance automation platform Mesh Payments has raised $60 million in new funding and will use it to expand its go-to-market (GTM) efforts and continue its product innovation. The new backing comes after the company tripled its revenue growth in the first half of the year, with 1,000 mid-market companies now using Mesh and close to $1 billion annualized payment volume (TPV) flowing through the platform, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 7) press release.

