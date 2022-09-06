Read full article on original website
How To Repurpose Wedding Decor Into Your Home's Decor
A great way to make the most of your wedding budget is to repurpose items after tying the knot. Here are some tips to bring wedding decor into your home.
I’m an interiors expert… six things which instantly add value to homes – and the four colours which turn buyers off
AN INTERIORS expert has revealed the six things that will instantly add more value to your home - and the four colours to best give a miss. With more people looking to sell their properties, searches for "interior design ideas to improve homes" have skyrocketed by more than a whopping 250 per cent in the last year.
I’m an etiquette expert – 10 ways to spot an unhygienic home in an instant before you step in the door
THINK your house looks clean? Think again. Etiquette expert William Hanson reveals ten hints of dirt your guests will instantly spot…. ONE of my biggest bugbears is people who have cleaning products beside or behind the loo. It’s disgusting. There’s inevitably going to be some spray from those who...
5 Trends in Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Home That You'll Want to Copy ASAP
In a new Architectural Digest home tour video, we get to take a peek inside Nate Berkus and Jeramiah Brent's Fifth Avenue home. Interestingly, these two lived in the space from 2013 to 2016 before moving to Los Angeles. However, once they realized that New York is where their family — which now includes their daughter, Poppy, and son, Oskar — belongs, and the new Fifth Avenue residence owners were ready to sell, they were able to move back.
I’m a cleaning pro – my $8.99 secret item will get your home sparkling better than ever before
WHAT if even the tiniest nooks and crannies of your house could be perfectly clean, every time, for less than $10?. It's totally possible with one home expert's favorite tool, which will take the place of flimsier scrub brushes and repurposed toothbrushes in your cleaning supplies. The recommendation comes from...
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
We’re interior designers and these are the biggest mistakes people make in the living room – it ruins the vibe
THERE are a number of interior design mistakes you may be making that could be ruining the rooms aesthetic. Some interior designers have spoken to Insider sharing the biggest mistakes people tend to make when decorating their living room. Buying an ill-fitting rug. One common mistake is to decorate with...
HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams Released the 2023 Colors of the Year—and They're All About Vintage Comfort
In a fast-paced, increasingly digital world, it can be comforting to surround ourselves with the nostalgia of analog-driven times. Adorning our homes with a vinyl record player in the living room or an antique clock in the kitchen doesn't only serve as charming decor but also as a reminder to slow down and settle in. That is, in part, the inspiration behind HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams' 2023 Color Collection of the Year. The Vintage Homestead Collection, which includes 10 complementary paint colors, was curated to embody many of the things you might expect to experience when stepping into an antique store: romanticism, tradition, nostalgia, and comfort.
Shea McGee's Top Tips For Decorating Your Home On A Budget
Decorating your home can be an expensive endeavor, but thankfully Shea McGee is sharing some of her top tips for decorating your home on a budget.
Are Matching Bedroom Sets Going Out Of Style?
Matching furniture was designed to make shopping for bedroom furnishing quick and simple, but are they going out of style? Here's what you need to know.
9 Best IKEA Hacks To Upgrade Your Living Space for $100 or Less
IKEA is known for being affordable, which is why you shouldn't sleep on all the items the store offers that can help freshen up your decor. Whether you're looking for a DIY project or want something...
5 Hacks For Painting Your Baseboards Like A Pro
Improving the appeal of baseboards often flies under the radar because they're below eye level. But with our pro tips, you can give yours a facelift!
How To Sponge Paint Your Wall
Painted walls don't have to be boring. If you are looking for a way to add texture and color to your room, here is how to sponge paint your wall.
Are Granite Countertops Going Out Of Style
Recently, homeowners have begun to show rising interest in countertop options that compete with the tried and true value that granite brings to the table.
How To Stage Your Bathroom When You're Selling Your House
If you forgot to include your bathroom in your overall staging plan, it's time to get working on it. The bathroom is an important factor for potential buyers.
The Property Brothers' Tip For Designing A Bedroom Both Partners Will Love
From decor to location, there's a lot that goes into making your perfect bedroom. Here are some excellent tips from the Property Brothers that'll inspire you.
I’m an interior design pro – 10 items in your home that make it look cheap
WHEN curating your perfect home, there are some design mistakes that may immediately make it appear tacky – right down to the type of lighting in a room. Luckily, the folks over at The Spruce have listed 10 things to avoid in your house that may be making it look cheap.
HGTV's David Bromstad Makes A Solid Case For Pink Kitchen Cabinets
Craving a kitchen with more color? Not into the beige and white cupboards anymore? David Bromstad says you should consider painting those cabinets pink.
First Home Fix's Raisa Kuddus And Austin Coleman Share Renovation Tips For New Homebuyers – Exclusive
Money and indecision are huge barriers to renovation for first-time homeowners. Raisa Kuddus and Austin Coleman share tips to make home renovation go smoothly.
This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life
David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
