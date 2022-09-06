Read full article on original website
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
Farmers' Almanac says get ready to shake, shiver and shovel in Colorado this winter
The Farmers' Almanac is warning a large part of the United States, including all of Colorado, to be ready to shake, shiver and shovel this winter. The popular outlook is predicting that a cold and snowy season will kick off early as an active storm track sets up during the month of December. If this happens it could bode well for a white Christmas in many areas.The almanac has all of Colorado included within a region described as a hibernation zone that will be glacial and snow-filled. In fact, according to the outlook, most of the lower 48 states will...
The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather
The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones. The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the...
September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect
Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Meteorological fall is here! AccuWeather warns next month could usher in frenzy of weather events
Many could be forgiven for not realizing that fall -- at least by one definition -- arrived on Sept. 1 given above-normal warmth stretching across much of the U.S. That trend is likely to continue for weeks, and the weather may become more active on several fronts in October. September...
First Alert Forecast: High 80s and humid, thunderstorms possible
Today will be another hot one with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s around the area. While the humidity is up a bit, it still won't be oppressive like a couple weeks ago.Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a stray pop-up storm around, mainly to the north and west.Any isolated showers or storms dissipate after sunset with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs to around 70 in the city.Sunday is a mainly dry day, but clouds will be on the increase through the day. Any shower activity holds off until late Sunday night. Temps tomorrow won't be quite as hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s.Monday will bring our best chance at some much-needed rain around here. Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will be possible through the day. It won't be raining non-stop, but you'll run into on and off downpours.It'll be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.After some lingering showers or a storm on Tuesday, things turn drier and warmer again heading into the second part of next week. Have a great weekend!
A storm by any name: Sleepy hurricane season may wake up in September
Danielle, Earl and Fiona have been patiently waiting their turn. Now there are signs they may come alive, possibly disrupting Labor Day weekend. The next three available names on this year’s list of tropical storms and hurricanes may not be used this month, which would mark only the third time since 1960 without a single named storm in August.
Thunder, lightning and floods predicted over the next few days
Forecasters are predicting thunder, lightning and flooding as a yellow weather warning comes into force across the UK.The Met Office has implemented the warning for Scotland and Northern Ireland until 11.59pm on Monday and 11.59pm for all of England and Wales on Tuesday after a change in air pressure led to dramatic showers.Power cuts and delays and cancellations in trains and buses are predicted, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists.Heavy rain 🌧️Thunderstorms ⛈️And a little cooler 🌡️Here is Mondays 4cast...👇 pic.twitter.com/AOMRRB7cwX— Met Office (@metoffice) August 14, 2022The south west and south east of...
Major update as Atlantic storm expected to strengthen into Hurricane Danielle ahead of Labor Day weekend
A BREWING storm is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane ahead of Labor Day weekend - but is expected to pose no direct threat to the US. The new tropical depression is set to be identified as Danielle later Thursday - the first named storm since July 3. Advisories are...
Warning for rain in place as wet weather set to continue
Britons can expect another wet morning on Thursday with heavy rain forecast for many parts of the UK.The Met Office has put a yellow warning for rain in place from 4am to 10am in an area of Scotland stretching from Edinburgh up to Aberdeen.The Met Office warns the heavy rainfall could bring a chance of some flooding and disruption, with those affected urged to take care when travelling.Sunshine and showers for breakfast Thursday morning, some of these heavy and thundery with hail in the mix too. Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TyAT9s9Rcm— Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2022Heavy rain with a chance of hail and thunder is also forecast for London and the east of England, moving northwards throughout the day.The rainfall is likely to persist throughout the evening, before clearing up across most of the nation on Friday and into the weekend. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
Hurricane Earl brings rip current threats to East Coast
As Hurricane Earl continues to strengthen, forecasters are warning of dangerous surf and rip current conditions on the eastern coastline. Along the North Carolina coast, the National Weather Service said an extended period of life-threatening rip currents is expected for all eastern North Carolina beaches through the weekend and potentially into early next week.
Earl becomes a hurricane as Danielle weakens in the Atlantic. What the forecast says
The Atlantic is bustling with activity Tuesday, and forecasters are watching four systems:
New Zealand starts spring with surprise snow after warmest ever winter
New Zealand has begun spring with snow at sea level, with flurries falling in Christchurch, Dunedin and even Wellington. The surprise dump comes after the country’s warmest and wettest winter on record, with snowfall closing state highways on both North and South Islands on Tuesday. Many households in the...
UK weather: Sunny spells and 25C high while storm conditions hit parts of Britain
The UK is set to face a mix of sunny spells with highs of 25C as stormy conditions also continue to hit parts of the country. The warmer weather comes after a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms expired at 6am on Tuesday. However, the Met Office has warned of incoming “unsettled weather” as autumnal conditions move in this week due to an area of low pressure causing heavy rainfall and thunder. After a summer of historically low rainfall in parts of southern England, the wetter weather will bring a much-needed change in conditions. According to Met Office forecaster Greg...
Flood Watches Places over 80 Million People at Risk Across the US East Coast
Flood watches are in place for over 80 million people across the US East Coast as of Tuesday, September 6, as localized heavy rain and flash flooding threatens the region. This is according to the National Weather Service (NWS) which forecasted that a weather disturbance is possible from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions.
Hit or miss storms through today lasting into the weekend
Slightly less humid air remains over the area today. A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. An upper-level low over the northeastern Gulf will continue to enhance the rain coverage today.
