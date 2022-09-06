Read full article on original website
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
Zoneton Fire to appear in scenes of movie filmed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville. Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.
Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ. The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News. The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.
Newest ‘Devil in Suburbia’ episode features ‘brutal’ 2014 rural Kentucky murders
CADIZ, Ky. (WTVQ) — Investigation Discovery’s latest Devil in Suburbia episode features how a sole survivor of a family’s massacre holds a twist to unlocking the truth — and a tie to rural western Kentucky. Devil in Suburbia‘s episode 5, titled “No Son of Mine” delves...
My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball
As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Louisville featuring Carly Pearce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Louisville. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the KFC Yum! Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday,...
20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
Archives: Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's grand visits to Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know Britain's longest-serving monarch made several visits to the Bluegrass State?. Since an early age, Queen Elizabeth II had a keen interest in horses. She came to Kentucky numerous times to spend time at the state's famous horse tracks: Churchill Downs and Keeneland. We've...
Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence reveals name of newborn in Vogue feature
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Actress Jennifer Lawrence has revealed her son's name to the public for the first time. Lawrence, a Louisville native, talked about being a new mom in the October issue of Vogue. The 32-year-old revealed in the interview she and husband Cooke Maroney named their new son...
Inspired by his daughters, Louisville man starts Cope's Hope Equine Assisted Services
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eric Wright started Cope’s Hope Equine Assisted Services in 2021, hoping it would have a positive impact on other Louisville area families, just like it did for his family. Wright and his wife, Debbi, adopted their oldest daughter, Ella, from Ukraine. She was diagnosed with...
MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire
Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
Police search county official’s home in connection with Las Vegas journalist’s homicide
Las Vegas Police executed a search warrant at the home of a Clark County official Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a local journalist over the weekend.
Dolly Parton sends personalized video to woman with stage 4 cancer after sister reaches out
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two women in Kentucky got a very special message from East Tennessee queen, Dolly Parton. Ann Marie Davis was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and her sister, Kim Daniel Rager, wanted to do something to cheer her up by reaching out to one of her favorite people: Dolly Parton.
Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage
The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
Family’s beloved uncle killed in Newburg neighborhood driveway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s a phone call no family ever expects on a rainy Labor Day. Sierra Hicks lost her uncle on Monday to yet another shooting for a city that’s increasingly consumed in violence. “This is a hard loss,” Hicks said. “This is a very hard...
Sherman Minton Bridge Closure Postponed
Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, September 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
Coroner identifies 56-year-old man found in Ohio River during Hike, Bike & Paddle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just a day after a man was found in the Ohio River during the Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle, coroners have identified him. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the man was 56-year-old Christopher Wectawski of Prospect. Their report says that he died on Sunday. They...
Security called to Fern Creek HS after ‘look-alike’ gun, ammo found on former student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to parents after a former student was accused of flashing a look-alike gun to students at Fern Creek High School on Tuesday. In the letter sent from Fern Creek High School principal Rebecca Nicolas, after school, two students reported a former student flashed a weapon at them off school property.
Louisville Tourism officials preparing for nearly 400,000 people to enjoy 2 weeks of music festivals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Preparations are well underway at the Highland Festival Ground a little more than a week before the start of Louisville's two-week marathon of live music. Some of the barricades are already up for closed streets outside the Kentucky Exposition Center off Preston Highway in anticipation for...
