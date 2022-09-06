ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

WLKY.com

Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Zoneton Fire to appear in scenes of movie filmed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville. Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Huge fight breaks out following hearing for Jack Harlow’s long time DJ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A huge brawl broke out during a murder hearing for musician Jack Harlow’s former DJ. The fight was captured on video exclusively by WAVE News. The murder hearing was for the death of Kasmira Nash, who was shot on Derby Eve 2021 at Vibes Lounge, a Louisville night club. Ronnie O’Bannon, or Ronnie Luciano, who played with Harlow for years, is charged in connection to her death.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown Offering Bizarre Victorian Mourning Tours & Halloween Masquerade Ball

As the pendulum swings back and forth on the grandfather clock, time is ticking down to the witching hour of All Hallows Eve, and a month of eerie, scary, and historical ways to celebrate. Strike a match and light your candle as you step back in time with me a couple of hundred years to the Victorian world, which held customs so very different from those we have now. We are about to deep-dive into Victorian mourning, Spiritualism, and ways to have a hands-on historical encounter with the past, right here in the Bluegrass.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Archives: Looking back at Queen Elizabeth's grand visits to Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Did you know Britain's longest-serving monarch made several visits to the Bluegrass State?. Since an early age, Queen Elizabeth II had a keen interest in horses. She came to Kentucky numerous times to spend time at the state's famous horse tracks: Churchill Downs and Keeneland. We've...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Beast

MAGA Pastor Settles After Being Accused of Scamming Millionaire

Days after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a Kentucky pastor declared a “curse” on “those that have stolen” the 2020 election from former President Trump. “I curse you with weakness in your body, I curse you with poverty, I curse you with the worst year you’ve ever had, in the name of the Lord,” said Bob Rodgers of Evangel World Prayer Center in a sermon that went viral.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bluegrass Live

Missing helicopter pilot found dead in Kentucky wreckage

The body of a helicopter pilot who was reported missing has been found among the wreckage of the aircraft in southcentral Kentucky, officials said. The crash site was found by search planes on Monday near Mammoth Cave National Park, Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management Deputy Director Marcus Thurman told the Daily News.
GLASGOW, KY
wvih.com

Sherman Minton Bridge Closure Postponed

Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, September 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
LOUISVILLE, KY

