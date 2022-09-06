Read full article on original website
Related
On the road to Burning Man, 'unusual vehicles' impact I-80 traffic, CHP says
Make sure your "creative contraption" can make it up Donner Summit.
Burning Man Attendees Illegally Dumped Trash and Idled In 12 Hours of Traffic
One of Burning Man’s key principles is Leaving No Trace — but considering the Burning Man trash and idling traffic seen in the aftermath of the 2022 event, it’s clear that this year’s burners were a little too burned to truly heed that philosophy. Article continues...
A driver was asleep in an armored truck when burglars stole 22 bags of jewelry and other items worth millions of dollars from the vehicle, according to lawsuit
Brink's said authorities accounted for 51 of the 73 bags logged for the shipment, estimating the value of the 22 missing bags at $8.7 million.
Musician, 88, and wife of 60 years both died stranded in the Mojave Desert after their car broke down on a dirt road: He was found in the driver’s seat and his wife was leaning against the car’s rear tire
An 88-year-old musician and his wife of 60 years were found dead in the middle of the California desert after getting stranded without gas in their car. Larry and Betty Petree were found in a stopped vehicle in the Mojave Desert with no food or water earlier this week. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
Scorching Temperatures Just Broke A World Record In California's Death Valley
Visitors flocked to the national park to experience the incredible heat on Thursday.
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
Mosquito Fire burning in Tahoe National Forest balloons to over 5,000 acres
Get updates on California's Mosquito Fire that's burning in Tahoe National Forest and triggering evacuations near Foresthill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Huge California Brush Fire Grows
A fast-spreading wildfire has caused multiple injuries, forced mandatory evacuations and drawn firefighting planes from as far away as Canada. The fire started just as a severe heat wave, which is expected to last for several days, hit Southern California. The Route fire, as it has been named by authorities,...
The Daily 09-07-22 Wildfire exploding in Tahoe National Forest triggers evacuations
New evacuations were issued Wednesday afternoon for California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest near Foresthill, which pumped out a massive pyrocumulus cloud amid baking-hot temperatures. Cal Fire said the blaze started Tuesday evening after 6 p.m. and had grown to 2,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything we know so far, including links to a live evacuation map and wildfire cameras. • Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
Power outage continues to affect hundreds of Los Feliz residents amid blistering heat wave
Hundreds of residents in Los Feliz Sunday remained without power nearly a day after an outage left thousands in the dark.The outage comes at a time when blistering triple-digit heat was blanketing the area. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said crews have achieved partial restoration of power but confirmed that there were 645 customers still without power. "LADWP crews made significant progress overnight on a complex underground outage affecting parts of Los Feliz, restoring power to a majority of affected customers," the LADWP said in a tweet Sunday. "Crews won't stop until all affected have their power back on. Thank you for your understanding."The LADWP said it was not immediately clear when power would be restored. The outage unfolded around 2 p.m. Saturday, affecting 4,500 customers. The cause of the outage was not immediately known.
California Wildfires, Blackout Fears Create Conflict for Electric Car Users
Cal Fire urges residents to prioritize their lives over conserving energy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California wildfires threaten mountain communities
Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said Thursday evening.To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control,...
Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire
At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee a rapidly spreading fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. The blaze was "spreading very quickly before firefighters even got on scene," a local fire department spokesman said on Twitter.
Comments / 0