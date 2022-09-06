ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Texas State's fixes are clear, Spavital says: no more turnovers

By Keff Ciardello
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago
SAN MARCOS — Texas State is licking its wounds this week after falling 38-14 in its season opener at Nevada.

The Bobcats (0-1) were favored by 1½ points by oddsmakers, but lost by 24. The Wolf Pack (2-0) capitalized on “too many penalties, too many mistakes, too many execution errors” and “too many turnovers” by the Bobcats, Texas State coach Jake Spavital said Tuesday.

“There’s a lot of disappointment, a lot of frustration from this game,” Spavital said. “I think there was a lot of buildup to this game as well. We had a lot of added pressure as well, really just from ourselves. I think the reason that we’re disappointed and frustrated is because we’re not playing up to the style of play that we should be playing. That was kind of discouraging. That’s why I think they are humbled. I think there’s a lot of ‘look yourself in the mirror and see where you’re at’ going on right now.”

Spavital praised the defense — "their back was against the wall the entire game. That’s tough to do," — but pointed to the 24 points that Nevada scored off Texas State turnovers, including a pick six.

The Bobcats netted minus-12 yards rushing, gaining 42 yards on the ground but losing 54 yards from five tackles for losses and four sacks. Spavital said physicality has been a main focus at practice this week.

“(Nevada) didn’t do anything differently than we prepared for, schematically," he said. "At the end of the day, they established the line of scrimmage and we couldn’t run the football. That was due to a lack of physicality.”

The Bobcats followed the loss with a “hard-coached practice” on Tuesday that involved changes to the personnel despite releasing the same depth chart as the previous week.

“There’s been tough conversations and there hasn’t been much sleep. We’ve got to respond," Spavital said. "I know it’s early in the year, which is always a positive because when you play that poorly, you get to reset and play again on Saturday. In order for us to play at a high level, we have to bring it in terms of physicality and toughness. I thought the kids played hard, don’t get me wrong, I just didn’t think that they played with the edge needed for this game of football.”

Spavital was vague on which positions would see changes in this Saturday's home opener against Florida International (1-0). However, he was adamant about remaining with Layne Hatcher under center despite the quarterback's two interceptions and fumble.

“Overall, I think Layne is going to be all right,” Spavital said. “It means something to him and he’s the leader that we need. He’s taken a lot of ownership in this entire deal and I think he’s ready to show back up again on Saturday.”

Texas State receiver Marcell Barbee left the opener with an injury, but Spavital said that he is set to play this week.

Saturday's game

Florida International at Texas State, 6 p.m., 89.9

Comments / 0

 

Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

