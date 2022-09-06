Read full article on original website
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
ETOnline.com
'Babylon': Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Return to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's New Epic -- See First Pics
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are headed back to Old Hollywood in Damien Chazelle's new epic, Babylon. First-look photos from the upcoming film were released on Thursday, showing the Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood co-stars' upcoming on-screen reunion from the La La Land Oscar winner. Set in Los Angeles...
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
Getting Steamy! Jennifer Aniston Teases Shower Time With Intimate Snap
Jennifer Aniston is getting a little cheeky on Instagram, gifting her millions of followers a steamy shower snap that teased her tanned back as shampoo ran down from her hair. Aniston captioned the photo, "Something’s coming 9.8.22." Fans couldn't get enough of the promotional teaser, with one writing, "Aww...
Adam Driver likes what he sees as he gets plump for Venice film
VENICE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. actor Adam Driver piles on the years in his latest film, "White Noise", which premiered in Venice on Wednesday, but said he liked what he saw as his hairline receded and waistline bulged.
The Whale: Brendan Fraser gets ‘huge round of applause’ after first screening of Darren Aronofsky film
Brendan Fraser is reportedly so good in his new film that he received a round of applause at the end of the it’s first screeningThe Whale, a new psychological drama from Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky, saw Fraser undergo a physical transformation, as well as don prosthetics, to play a man “living with obesity”.Its official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”Many were hoping the film could be the one to launch a comeback-of-sorts for the Mummy actor, 53, who hasn’t had...
Tilda Swinton debuts yellow hair in honor of Ukraine at Venice Film Festival
Tilda Swinton is showing her support for Ukraine with a vivid new hair color inspired by the war-torn country. The “Eternal Daughter” star debuted a bright yellow hairstyle while appearing at the Venice Film Festival this week. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” the...
Florence Pugh Will Not Attend ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Conference at Venice Film Festival
Florence Pugh is further limiting her promotional press for her upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling,” as the actress will not be in attendance at the press conference for the movie at the Venice Film Festival, where it’s having its world premiere, TheWrap has learned. Pugh will...
Extra
Ana de Armas & Brad Pitt Premiere ‘Blonde’ at Venice Film Festival
On Thursday, Ana de Armas stunned in a pink, plunging Louis Vuitton gown, channeling Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Venice Film Festival premiere of her highly anticipated film “Blonde.”. Brad Pitt, who is a producer on the movie, was also at the premiere, sporting shades and sneakers on the...
Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’, Star Brendan Fraser Enthusiastically Embraced With Extended Ovation At World Premiere – Venice
In a triumphant world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale received a seven-minute standing ovation inside the Sala Grande on Sunday evening. Star Brendan Fraser was visibly moved as he was embraced by his director while extended applause rang throughout the auditorium. The psychological drama was met with strong response throughout the day with Fraser getting top notes for his leading turn. He plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. Venice Film Festival 2022 Photo Gallery Aronofsky directs from a screenplay...
Tilda Swinton Makes Political Statement at Venice Film Festival: ‘It’s My Honor to Wear Half of the Ukrainian Flag’
The subject of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the topics of discussion at the Venice Film Festival, bubbled to the surface again on Tuesday with Tilda Swinton making a statement with her hair dyed yellow. “It’s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag,” Swinton said at the press conference for Joanna Hogg’s “The Eternal Daughter,” when complimented on her look by a journalist. Swinton expressed that it was an honor later during the conference as well. The star wore a light blue top, which complements the dark blue of the Ukraine flag. Shot during lockdown, “The Eternal...
Anna Kendrick Sets Directorial Debut With True Crime Thriller ‘The Dating Game’
Anna Kendrick is set to make her directorial debut with the true crime thriller The Dating Game from Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios. Kendrick will also produce and star in the flick, which is from a Black List script by Ian MacAllister McDonald and is based on the stranger-than-fiction true story of Cheryl Bradshaw, who was a bachelorette on the hit 70s TV matchmaking show The Dating Game and chose handsome and funny bachelor number one, Rodney Alcala. But behind Alcala’s charming façade was a deadly secret: he was a psychopathic serial killer “I’ve loved this script from the moment I read it,”...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
House of the Dragon viewers react as Miguel Sapochnik quits three weeks into series
House of the Dragon viewers are reacting to the news regarding a key departure just three weeks into the series.The Game of Thrones spin-off, which is a prequel set almost 200 years before the original show’s events, has broadcast two episodes to date, with a third arriving on Sunday (4 September).HBO has announced that the show will return for a second season following news of record-breaking ratings.However, the series will be without a key name as it’s been revealed that co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik will not be returning.Sapochnik, who directed several Game of Thrones episodes, has been a driving force...
'House of the Dragon' Fans Divided Over 'Unrealistic' Character
A group of noble women criticize the king, but it's one woman's unlikely companion that has everyone talking.
In the Name of the Father: With ‘The Son,’ Hugh Jackman’s Best Actor Oscar Moment Has Arrived
If you thought Florian Zeller’s debut film “The Father” was a downer, get ready to fill your handkerchiefs with tears and nose fluids as the credits roll on his sophomore effort, “The Son.” It might be a bruising watch, but the perfectly modulated drama will be an across-the-board contender in all categories including best picture. And it’s a film that puts Hugh Jackman at the forefront of the best actor race for his remarkable performance as a father struggling to help his troubled teenage son (newcomer Zen McGrath). “The Son,” which debuted at the Venice Film Festival, tells the story of...
Eminem is sparking discussion about his personal faith after the release of his new song
EMINEM PRAISES JESUS & DENOUNCES SATAN IN A NEW SONG. "HE IS MY SHEPHERD. I'M ARMED WITH JESUS, MY WEAPON IS PRAYER.”. Written by Rhoda Gayle on August 31, 2022, The Grammy Award-Winning rapper Eminem praised Jesus and denounced Satan in a surprising new song!
