WHAT IT IS: A three-row all-electric SUV from Hyundai previewed by the Seven concept. WHY IT MATTERS: The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be the third vehicle in the expanding Ioniq family of electric vehicles. Following the footsteps of the acclaimed Ioniq 5 subcompact crossover and the soon-to-arrive Ioniq 6 sedan, the 7 will borrow the 5's pixelated taillights and daytime running lights. When the 7 concept made its debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai Motor America CEO José Muñoz promised the production model will hew closely to the show car. "You'll be amazed," he added. Although the Seven concept has a loungelike interior and coach doors, the version that goes on sale will have a normal interior with a steering wheel. We expect its cabin to borrow some of the Ioniq 5's details.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO