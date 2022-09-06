Read full article on original website
3 Reasons the Kia EV6 Is an Electric SUV Worth Buying
As an electric SUV, the 2022 Kia EV6 brings a lot to the table. Why is it worth buying? The post 3 Reasons the Kia EV6 Is an Electric SUV Worth Buying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeep Wagoneer S: The 600-HP, Coupe-Like Electric SUV That's Coming Soon
The Jeep Wagoneer family is expanding yet again, and the newest sibling is markedly different from the full-size Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and the longer-wheelbase L versions of both SUVs: It is a size smaller and fully electric (and really quick). Codenamed Wagoneer S, the new SUV will be a premium...
MotorTrend Magazine
Future Cars: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 Is the Electric Three-Row SUV
WHAT IT IS: A three-row all-electric SUV from Hyundai previewed by the Seven concept. WHY IT MATTERS: The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be the third vehicle in the expanding Ioniq family of electric vehicles. Following the footsteps of the acclaimed Ioniq 5 subcompact crossover and the soon-to-arrive Ioniq 6 sedan, the 7 will borrow the 5's pixelated taillights and daytime running lights. When the 7 concept made its debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai Motor America CEO José Muñoz promised the production model will hew closely to the show car. "You'll be amazed," he added. Although the Seven concept has a loungelike interior and coach doors, the version that goes on sale will have a normal interior with a steering wheel. We expect its cabin to borrow some of the Ioniq 5's details.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeep's First EV Will Be Called the Avenger—and Isn't Coming to America
Jeep has named its first electric SUV. Nope, it's not called "Jeepster," either, as some (okay, us included) speculated. Instead the small EV Jeep will be named Avenger, a moniker pulled from the Chrysler family's defunct name hat; this one hails from Dodge, where it last was affixed to a mediocre midsize sedan.
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Ford Dealt a Huge Blow
The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds
When id Software co-founder John Carmack discussed electric vehicle battery materials on Twitter, none other than Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his view. Carmack, a computer programmer and video-game developer, said when he looks at electronics with weakening batteries, he wonders about the potential of bulkier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have 40% less energy density but 10 times the lifespan, he noted.
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
The Best and Worst Car Brands
There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette
Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Drivers urged to try key air conditioner hack to cut down on fuel
DRIVERS are turning to a hack involving a car's key fob in an effort to save fuel during high prices. The hack aims to help drivers cool the inside of their cars in the summer heat while saving a considerable amount of money on gas. The method was shared in...
Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls
The current generation of Ford F-150 is seeing a high number of recalls. But, are those just teething issues for the new-for-2021 truck? The post Total Recall: The Ford F-150 Is Seeing a Huge Number of Recalls appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
