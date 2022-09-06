ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

MotorTrend Magazine

Jeep Wagoneer S: The 600-HP, Coupe-Like Electric SUV That's Coming Soon

The Jeep Wagoneer family is expanding yet again, and the newest sibling is markedly different from the full-size Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and the longer-wheelbase L versions of both SUVs: It is a size smaller and fully electric (and really quick). Codenamed Wagoneer S, the new SUV will be a premium...
MotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 Is the Electric Three-Row SUV

WHAT IT IS: A three-row all-electric SUV from Hyundai previewed by the Seven concept. WHY IT MATTERS: The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will be the third vehicle in the expanding Ioniq family of electric vehicles. Following the footsteps of the acclaimed Ioniq 5 subcompact crossover and the soon-to-arrive Ioniq 6 sedan, the 7 will borrow the 5's pixelated taillights and daytime running lights. When the 7 concept made its debut at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, Hyundai Motor America CEO José Muñoz promised the production model will hew closely to the show car. "You'll be amazed," he added. Although the Seven concept has a loungelike interior and coach doors, the version that goes on sale will have a normal interior with a steering wheel. We expect its cabin to borrow some of the Ioniq 5's details.
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeep's First EV Will Be Called the Avenger—and Isn't Coming to America

Jeep has named its first electric SUV. Nope, it's not called "Jeepster," either, as some (okay, us included) speculated. Instead the small EV Jeep will be named Avenger, a moniker pulled from the Chrysler family's defunct name hat; this one hails from Dodge, where it last was affixed to a mediocre midsize sedan.
#Hyundai Cars#Hyundai N#Performance Car#Ev#Rn22e#Rolling Lab#Veloster N
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
CAR AND DRIVER

The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car

The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
Country
Germany
TheStreet

Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

The announcement no doubt resonated strongly on all floors at Ford's (F) headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. This unexpected news has certainly taken CEO Jim Farley and his team by surprise as they work to close the gap created by Tesla (TSLA) in the highly competitive and lucrative electric vehicle market.
Benzinga

Why Aren't We Using Batteries That Last 10 Times Longer? Elon Musk Responds

When id Software co-founder John Carmack discussed electric vehicle battery materials on Twitter, none other than Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk chimed in with his view. Carmack, a computer programmer and video-game developer, said when he looks at electronics with weakening batteries, he wonders about the potential of bulkier lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. These have 40% less energy density but 10 times the lifespan, he noted.
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
Motorious

BMW Flies Off Bridge, Lands On Corvette

Is this not the most appropriate news story you could find on Motorious? The only thing that would make it better is if a stolen Hellcat somehow ended up in the mix, but we’re talking one in a billion odds on that one, so here’s the one in a million incident of the week. As shared on social media by Franklin Fire - Rescue from Franklin County, NC, this was one of their weirder calls they’ve gotten in a while.
Carscoops

Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes

Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
CarBuzz.com

This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR

Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
Top Speed

The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines

Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
