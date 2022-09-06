ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pitchfork

Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch

Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
HipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo

Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Jermaine Dupri
Drake
Decider.com

Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
Teen Vogue

Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo

Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
RadarOnline

‘This Is Not A Joke’: Kanye West Refuses To Apologize For Selling Yeezy Clothing Out Of ‘Trash Bags’

Kanye West became frustrated after being questioned about his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap clothing line out ‘trash bags,’ Radar has learned.On Thursday, Kanye appeared for a quick interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn at the Gap store in New York. Over the past couple of days, Kanye has been getting criticized after a photo of his clothing being sold out of oversized black bags went viral. “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t...
HipHopDX.com

Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo

Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
TODAY.com

Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32

Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
