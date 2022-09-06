Read full article on original website
Steve Harvey Says Kelis Messed Up A Potential Business Deal By Complaining About Beyoncé Sampling Her
Steve Harvey addressed the feud between Kelis and Beyoncé surrounding the brief “Milkshake” sample that has since been pulled from Bey’s new Renaissance album, on his radio show. “I don’t even understand,” Harvey said in response to Kelis’ issue with unknowingly being included on the album....
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
50 Cent Claims Beyonce Confronted Him In Defense of Jay-Z: 'I Was Like, 'Oh S---'
"And I'm like, 'Wait, what is you doing?'" Beyonce Knowles has definitely got her husband Jay-Z's back, this according to 50 Cent -- who claims he was confronted by Bey in defense of her man. During an interview on The Breakfast Club on Friday, the rapper said she "jumped out"...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
Megan Thee Stallion Follows In Chris Brown's Footsteps With Up Close & Personal Meet & Greet
After spending countless months cooped up at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, music lovers are more than ready to get back out there and attend concerts put on by their favourite artists again, and some are even willing to dish out thousands of dollars to partake in meet and greets with their celebrity favourites.
Vita Stepped Away From Music After Leaving Murder Inc. — See Where She Is Now
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja...
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Cardi B Has Officially Gotten Her First Face Tattoo
Several months after saying she was thinking about getting a face tattoo, Cardi B has finally done it. As noted by XXL, Cardi worked with tattoo artist Robinson De Los Santos on the new piece. On August 14, the artist shared a video of himself at work, painstakingly tattooing near Cardi's jawline.
Tyrese Gets Back With Ex-Girlfriend Zelie Timothy After Labeling Her ‘Poison’
Tyrese has apparently mended his relationship with former girlfriend Zelie Timothy — and now, they’re back on. Months after the Fast & Furious star labeled Timothy “poison,” the Dominican model uploaded a clip of herself and Tyrese on the beach looking happily in love. With Brent...
Jason Momoa shaves hair while calling for the elimination of single-use plastics
Jason Momoa shaved his his trademark long, flowing hair to raise awareness for eliminating single-use plastics.
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
‘This Is Not A Joke’: Kanye West Refuses To Apologize For Selling Yeezy Clothing Out Of ‘Trash Bags’
Kanye West became frustrated after being questioned about his decision to sell his Yeezy Gap clothing line out ‘trash bags,’ Radar has learned.On Thursday, Kanye appeared for a quick interview with Fox News’ Eric Shawn at the Gap store in New York. Over the past couple of days, Kanye has been getting criticized after a photo of his clothing being sold out of oversized black bags went viral. “This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t...
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Comedian and actor Teddy Ray died on Friday, August 12. He was 32. Comedy Central confirmed Ray’s death in a tweet on Friday, Aug. 12. Alongside a photo of Ray smiling as he held a microphone on stage, the network shared a touching message about his passing, writing, “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community.”
