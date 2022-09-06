After-school program blends tutoring, circus training

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A local organization juggles youth academic achievement and the art of the circus.

Founded in Uptown just over 20 years ago by retired circus clown Paul Miller, CircEsteem helps youth build self-esteem through tutoring and instruction in circus arts, while creating safe spaces.

CircEsteem’s after-school programs offers fun to young people aged 3 to 18, says outreach director Patty Aikonedo. This includes juggling, tumbling and aerial arts.

“At the same time, teaching kids how to foster self-respect,” Aikonedo said.

Teaching artist Sasha, left, and Patty Aikonedo, director of community outreach for CircEsteem. Photo credit Brandon Ison

The programs are now affiliated with schools across the city. Partnering the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library, participating youths hold nearly two dozen performances during summer months.

“Kids will come in. They’ll advance in our programming. They have been with us for awhile. They then have the opportunity to teach other kids. So, the mentee become the mentor,” Aikonedo said.