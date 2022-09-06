ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

'Perfect bird watching destination' is Eggers Grove Forest Preserve, Preckwinkle says

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i1Yrx_0hka2baY00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — As birds start migrating south for the winter, the Forest Preserves of Cook County is encouraging residents to explore nature preserves and keep their eyes to the skies.

Board President Toni Preckwinkle spoke at Eggers Grove Tuesday morning, touting the 240-acre space as the perfect bird watching destination.

“Birding is a relaxing, at times exhilarating activity that anyone can enjoy,” Preckwinkle said. “Everyone benefits from being out in nature, and everyone is welcome in the forest preserves. All year long this is a birding hotspot, and in the coming weeks, visitors can see many of the waterfowl and songbirds that travel through our region.”

Migration season is expected to bring 250 species of birds through the Southeast Side preserve.

Preckwinkle called Eggers Grove a haven for wetland and woodland birds due to “considerable investments” the forest preserves and its partners have made in ecological restoration.

Those investments include removing invasive species, restoring native plants and utilizing a new water control structure, which recreates the historic seasonal changes at the site’s wetlands.

"Thanks to the restoration efforts at Eggers Grove, more native bird species are utilizing the diverse habitats here,” said Audubon Great Lakes Executive Director and Vice President Michelle Parker. “Birds are important ecological indicators that tell us about the health of our environment. By protecting birds and the places they need, we also protect the places that people and other wildlife rely on.”

Forest Preserves naturalists will hold bird walk events at Eggers Grove this fall on Sept. 20, Oct. 6 and Nov. 10.

For more information on how to Bird the Preserves — including a checklist of birds to watch for, bird-of-the-month profiles, and how you can help birds survive and thrive — visit fpdcc.com/birding/ .

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97ZOK

Most Beautiful Home in Illinois Used in Fox’s ‘Empire’ is For Sale

Architectural Digest just named the 'Lyons Den', used in the hit series Empire, the most beautiful home in the state and it's on the market for $9,500,000. Nestled lakeside on 8 acres in the very prestigious Barrington Hills neighborhood, is the home that was used as the backdrop for six seasons on the Fox hit series, Empire. Not only is this the 'most beautiful home for sale, but it is also the most expensive.
BARRINGTON, IL
WGNtv.com

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?

When are the 17-year cicadas due to return to Chicago?. The 17-year periodical cicadas last emerged here in the spring of 2007 and will next return in 2024. Their long life cycle is genetically determined and weather is not a factor. Nymphs emerge from the ground in the spring of the 17th year when soil temperatures about eight inches below the surface warm to 64 degrees. In the Chicago area, this usually happens in late May or early June.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Birds, IL
County
Cook County, IL
Chicago, IL
Pets & Animals
Cook County, IL
Pets & Animals
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Cook County, IL
Lifestyle
NBC Chicago

What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?

The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Queen Elizabeth II In Chicago: Monarch’s Only Visit To City Was ‘Unforgettable,’ She Said

DOWNTOWN — People across the world are mourning Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday — and Chicagoans are thinking of their own connections to the long-reigning monarch. Chicago was Elizabeth’s only stop in the United States during a 1959 tour of the Great Lakes only a few years into her reign. The two were celebrating the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which allows people to reach Chicago from the Atlantic Ocean.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
WGN News

‘The best people’: Beloved Arlington Heights café owners die days apart

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — The Uptown Cafe is a treasured spot in Arlington Heights, well known for the delicious food, conversation, and owners Georgios and Georgene Avgeris.  “They were the loves of everyone’s lives,” said Dimitris Kavathas, Georgene’s brother. “Just enjoyable people to be with. Family oriented. No one can stop them.”  Thursday was the first […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

'War zone full of criminals': Orland Park mayor rips Chicago's public safety

ORLAND PARK, Ill. - A resolution was unanimously approved by the Orland Park Village Board Tuesday over the new Safety Accountability and Fairness Equity Today (SAFE-T) Act. The resolution demands that state legislators work with public safety representatives and community stakeholders to fix problems with the SAFE-T Act, including:. Unreasonably...
ORLAND PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Birds#Migrating Birds#Bird Species#Bird Migration#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The Forest Preserves#Board#Audubon Great Lakes
NBC Chicago

Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month

Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Spotted lantern flies: The new bug to look out for

Amy Lavalley, Senior Content Editor from Post-Tribune, joins Jon Hansen on Chicago’s Afternoon News to warn about the “Spotted Lantern Fly.” Amy informed listeners where they can be found, who should be cautious, and how they’ve been harming the tree population.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
blockclubchicago.org

How Well Do You Know Chicago History? Test Your Knowledge At Hideout Trivia

BUCKTOWN — Monthly trivia nights at The Hideout return this week, with topics including current events and Chicago history. Hideout trivia starts 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month for September, October and November at the bar and music venue, 1354 W. Wabansia Ave. Each month features a...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy