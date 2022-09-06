ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'

A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case

Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Criminal hackers targeting K-12 schools, U.S. government warns

Criminal hackers have recently targeted U.S. school districts and will likely continue to escalate their attacks this school year, federal agencies warned Tuesday. The alert — issued by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and MS-ISAC, a nonprofit organization that shares cyber threats — warned that “attacks may increase as the 2022/2023 school year begins and criminal ransomware groups perceive opportunities for successful attacks.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

FBI found nuclear document at Mar-a-Lago: report

FBI agents found “a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities” at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to the Washington Post. The Post also reported that some of the documents “detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.” NBC News has not confirmed the Washington Post story. Trump blasted the investigation as an effort to distract from President Biden’s record on inflation and crime.Sept. 7, 2022.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Steve Bannon charged with money laundering, conspiracy in ‘We Build the Wall’ fundraising fraud case

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was charged Thursday in New York with defrauding donors who were giving money to build a wall at the southern U.S. border. Bannon, 68, was indicted on charges including money laundering, scheming to defraud, and conspiracy in what prosecutors described as a year-long scheme. He pleaded not guilty during a brief arraignment before acting Justice Juan Merchan, and agreed to surrender his passports as a condition of his bail.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

FBI: Soldier linked to racist post, online extremism

A soldier in the U.S. Army wrote on Instagram that he joined the military “for combat experience so I’m more proficient in killing” Black people, investigators say. Killian Mackeithan Ryan also had five Instagram accounts that were in contact with others "associated with racially motivated extremism,” according to court records. Ryan's alleged social media activity is documented in a case filed late last month in U.S. District Court in North Carolina that accuses him of providing false information on a security clearance form to serve at Fort Bragg. The case was first reported by Rolling Stone and comes at a...
FORT BRAGG, NC
NBC News

U.S. seizes $30 mln in crypto from North Korea-linked hackers

The United States has seized over $30 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-linked hackers Lazarus from the popular online game Axie Infinity, crypto intelligence firm Chainalysis said on Thursday. The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement and other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Peloton facing federal penalties for violating U.S. safety laws

Peloton Interactive on Wednesday disclosed that staff at the top U.S. consumer safety regulator plan to recommend the company be fined for violating federal safety laws related to last year’s recall of a line of treadmills. The fitness equipment maker, which has incurred operating losses each year since its...
LAW
The War Horse

All Warfare Is Based on Deception—Troops, Vets Targeted by Disinformation Can Fight Back

Type “#MilTok” into the search bar on TikTok and you’ll be greeted with page after page after page of military videos. Soldiers trash-talking sailors. Sailors trash-talking soldiers. Military memes, uniform hacks, service members waxing long about their boot camp experience, half-dressed Army bros showing off their abs. TikTok allows for an extraordinary window into daily military life and culture, inconceivable a few decades ago.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
NBC News

NBC News

