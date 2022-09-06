Read full article on original website
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Former FBI assistant director says Trump could have kept hold of a foreign country's nuclear secrets because they had 'the highest price tag' for classified info
A foreign country, or its adversaries, would pay astronomical prices to find out what the US knows about its nuclear power, Frank Figliuzzi said.
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
The Justice Dept. Just Eviscerated the Trump-Appointed Judge in the Mar-a-Lago Case
Hidden between the lines of the Justice Department’s filing Thursday of a request for Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon to temporarily stay part of her Trump special master order is the implication that Cannon is accomplishing little besides hurting an investigation that seeks to protect our national security.The DOJ’s filing not only gives notice that it plans to appeal her decision, but also asks her to enjoin herself by temporarily lifting her ban on the DOJ reviewing and working with the set of just over 100 classified documents that are being kept separately from the rest of the documents seized by...
Surveillance video shows Georgia 'fake elector' escorting operatives into elections office before alleged data breach
Newly obtained video shows the former head of Coffee County Republicans escorting members of a forensics firm hired by a Trump-allied lawyer into a Georgia elections office shortly before an alleged data breach in January 2021. The video, which was obtained by NBC News, shows Cathy Latham, the chairwoman of...
Louisiana state official arrested over alleged drug deal near fast-food restaurant
A Louisiana state official was arrested this week after, authorities alleged, she was caught in the middle of a drug transaction with a wanted man as police were closing in to arrest him. Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was arrested Tuesday...
2nd suspect in fatal Canada stabbing spree dies after being taken into custody
The second of two men accused of fatally stabbing 10 people in and around an Indigenous community of Saskatchewan died Wednesday after he was taken into custody, Canadian authorities said. Myles Sanderson, 32, "went into medical distress" and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Saskatoon after authorities forced a...
Criminal hackers targeting K-12 schools, U.S. government warns
Criminal hackers have recently targeted U.S. school districts and will likely continue to escalate their attacks this school year, federal agencies warned Tuesday. The alert — issued by the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and MS-ISAC, a nonprofit organization that shares cyber threats — warned that “attacks may increase as the 2022/2023 school year begins and criminal ransomware groups perceive opportunities for successful attacks.”
Trevor Noah Jokes Intelligence Community Didn’t Trust Trump With Classified Material: ‘They Just Gave Him Empty Folders’ (Video)
Trevor Noah thinks that Donald Trump may need a bit of help getting Mar-a-Lago back in tip-top shape once the FBI finishes its investigation — and he knows the perfect person for the job. “Over the weekend, we finally got a detailed rundown of what the FBI took away,”...
Jan. 6 defendant turned in by ex he called a 'moron' gets nine months in prison
WASHINGTON — A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday. Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction...
Hundreds of politicians, military personnel, and police are on the membership list of the extremist Oath Keepers group
The Oath Keepers' membership list contained more than 38,000 names, including 373 members of law enforcement and 81 people running for public office.
Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report released Wednesday. The...
FBI found nuclear document at Mar-a-Lago: report
FBI agents found “a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities” at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, according to the Washington Post. The Post also reported that some of the documents “detail top-secret U.S. operations so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them.” NBC News has not confirmed the Washington Post story. Trump blasted the investigation as an effort to distract from President Biden’s record on inflation and crime.Sept. 7, 2022.
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering, conspiracy in ‘We Build the Wall’ fundraising fraud case
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was charged Thursday in New York with defrauding donors who were giving money to build a wall at the southern U.S. border. Bannon, 68, was indicted on charges including money laundering, scheming to defraud, and conspiracy in what prosecutors described as a year-long scheme. He pleaded not guilty during a brief arraignment before acting Justice Juan Merchan, and agreed to surrender his passports as a condition of his bail.
FBI: Soldier linked to racist post, online extremism
A soldier in the U.S. Army wrote on Instagram that he joined the military “for combat experience so I’m more proficient in killing” Black people, investigators say. Killian Mackeithan Ryan also had five Instagram accounts that were in contact with others "associated with racially motivated extremism,” according to court records. Ryan's alleged social media activity is documented in a case filed late last month in U.S. District Court in North Carolina that accuses him of providing false information on a security clearance form to serve at Fort Bragg. The case was first reported by Rolling Stone and comes at a...
U.S. seizes $30 mln in crypto from North Korea-linked hackers
The United States has seized over $30 million in cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean-linked hackers Lazarus from the popular online game Axie Infinity, crypto intelligence firm Chainalysis said on Thursday. The company said in a blog post it played a role in the recovery with U.S. law enforcement and other...
DOJ to appeal special master ruling, arguing classified documents aren't Trump's 'personal records'
WASHINGTON — The hundreds of pages of classified government records seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last month aren't the former president's "personal records," and he has no right to possess them, the Justice Department said in a court filing Thursday as it said the government would appeal a judge's ruling on the matter.
Peloton facing federal penalties for violating U.S. safety laws
Peloton Interactive on Wednesday disclosed that staff at the top U.S. consumer safety regulator plan to recommend the company be fined for violating federal safety laws related to last year’s recall of a line of treadmills. The fitness equipment maker, which has incurred operating losses each year since its...
LAW・
All Warfare Is Based on Deception—Troops, Vets Targeted by Disinformation Can Fight Back
Type “#MilTok” into the search bar on TikTok and you’ll be greeted with page after page after page of military videos. Soldiers trash-talking sailors. Sailors trash-talking soldiers. Military memes, uniform hacks, service members waxing long about their boot camp experience, half-dressed Army bros showing off their abs. TikTok allows for an extraordinary window into daily military life and culture, inconceivable a few decades ago.
