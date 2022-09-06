Read full article on original website
LA County homeless count results show increase from 2020, with Black people representing 30% despite being 9% of population
LOS ANGELES – The number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County has increased by 4.1% since 2020, as officials warned of potential for “significant increases” in the years ahead as pandemic-era safety nets end, according to the latest point-in-time tally released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
Op-Ed: County Inspector General has a history of selective enforcement of public corruption
Max Huntsman is a man of his era. As an L.A. county prosecutor he was supposed to have ensured that justice was on the side of working and middle-class Angelenos. Instead of standing up to the powerful, Huntsman was on their side. Let’s take a step back into our region’s...
Man shot to death near LA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A man said to be in his 20s is in the hospital Friday after being shot near the Hollywood (101) Freeway near the Angelino Heights neighborhood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 11:05 p.m. Thursday to West Temple and North Bonnie Brae streets where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
Black female officer makes history in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – The Long Beach Police Department began January 30, 1888 and in its 134 year existence a Black female officer has NEVER been promoted. Yes, the department has never promoted a Black woman which is pathetic given Blacks make up 13% of the population and have three Black people on the city council.
Authorities ID woman fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a woman who was shot to death in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday near Central Avenue and 90th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Jennell Taylor, 58, of Los Angeles...
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Man shot and killed in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man in his 30s was shot and killed by an assailant during an altercation Thursday evening in downtown Los Angeles. Police responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to the 700 block of South Spring Street between 7th and 8th Streets. When the officers arrived at the scene they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
Community center to get $2.25M in re-distributed funding from LAPD
LOS ANGELES – City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell was expected to present a $2.25 million check to a nonprofit community center that works to alleviate poverty Wednesday, with funding re-distributed from the Los Angeles Police Department in the summer of 2020. The council re-distributed the funds with the intention...
Letter to the Editor: Your Op-Ed on the County IG missed some stuff
Funny you mentioned that stuff and not the big stuff* in this article Op-Ed: County Inspector General has a history of selective enforcement of public corruption. 1. John Noguez, biggest public corruption case in CA history and probably US history (sans FNM fraud). He didn’t collect a dozen bribes, he...
Teen girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting
SAN PEDRO, Calif. – Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Possible gang related shooting leaves elderly woman dead in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shots fired call near Central Avenue and 90th Street south of Manchester Avenue where they learned a man approached the victim on foot and fired several times at her, said an LAPD spokesman.
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
Another deadly shooting in Pomona
POMONA – A person was shot and killed in Pomona Thursday. The shooting was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Fillmore Place, near Hamilton Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released pending notification...
Compton awarded state funds to repair Artesia Bridge
COMPTON – The city of Compton announced they have been awarded $12 million to repair the Artesia Bridge during the Sept. 6 regular city council meeting. “AB 179 passed and Gov. Newsom signed the bill today and we have been given $12 million for the bridge and I look forward to getting more information,” said Mayor Emma Sharif.
Person found dead in car on freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California...
Sewage spill prompts beach closure south of Torrance
TORRANCE, Calif. – A stretch of beach just south of Torrance was closed Wednesday due to a 5,000-gallon sewage spill. Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek Wednesday morning, saying lifeguards were walking the beach to notify people of the closure. Crews in a Baywatch boat were also working to alert people in the water.
Sixteen charged in massive EBT fraud scheme plead not guilty
LOS ANGELES – Sixteen people have been charged in an alleged massive electronic benefit transfer fraud scheme in which funds were siphoned off that were intended for families in need, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday. Prosecutors say the case involves the theft of private...
Karen Bass shuns debate invitation from LA’s number one broadcast network
The Times all but connected Karen Bass to the pending corruption trial of Mark Ridley-Thomas. If you didn’t get a chance to read it, you should. The Times endorsed both her and MRT with the same conditions present: federal scrutiny. Instead of answering questions about her “free” masters degree...
