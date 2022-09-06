ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Minimum wage, voter ID measures to appear on Nebraska’s November ballot

By The Associated Press
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00jPMr_0hka1f5F00

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Proposals requiring a photo ID to vote and to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour will appear on the November ballot, Nebraska’s top elections official confirmed Tuesday.

The Nebraska Secretary of State office announced in a news release that it had verified enough signatures by both campaigns to place the issues before voters in the general election.

The pay measure would ratchet up the minimum wage to $15 hourly by 2026. The first incremental increase would bump it to $10.50 an hour in January 2023. The state’s current minimum wage is $9 an hour, $1.75 more than the federal hour minimum wage of $7.25. Petition organizers have said the measure would raise wages for an estimated 150,000 workers in Nebraska.

Candidates stop by annual Labor Day picnic

The voter ID proposal would enshrine in the state constitution a requirement to show a government-issued photo identification to vote in Nebraska. The petition effort, bankrolled by Gov. Pete Ricketts’ mother, was launched last year after state lawmakers were repeatedly blocked by Democratic opponents, who have argued that voter ID laws are meant to discourage voting by minorities and others who tend to vote for Democratic candidates. Voter ID requirements are common in other Republican-led states.

If the measure passes, the Nebraska Legislature would have to determine details about the policy, including what would count as valid identification. They would also need to decide how the law would apply to people who vote by mail and how the state would provide free IDs to those who don’t have one.

Other conservative states that have enacted voter ID requirements, even though there’s scant evidence of fraudulent voting.

Nebraska law requires that referendum petitions to enact a new law gather the signatures of at least 7% of the registered voters in the state — about 87,000 in Nebraska — as well as 5% of the registered voters in 38 counties. The minimum wage petition garnered more than 97,000 verified valid signatures, and the 5% threshold was reached in 44 of the Nebraska 93 counties, the secretary of state’s office said.

Efforts to enact a constitutional amendment, such as the voter ID measure, require signatures from 10% of the registered voters in the state — or about 124,000 — and 5% threshold in 38 counties. The voter ID effort gathered nearly 136,500 valid signatures and met the 5% threshold in 76 of 93 counties.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts appoints new district judge in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed a new judge on Friday to the Eleventh Judicial District, Cindy R. Volkmer. Volkmer, 37, has practiced law in North Platte since 2015, focusing on civil litigation. She made partner at Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne in 2020. Prior to attending law...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

New law to significantly reduce Robocallers in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Robocalls and scam callers are a top complaint to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. “People are frustrated by these robocalls, citing numerous calls on a daily basis,” Sothan said. But Sothan is optimistic this won’t be a problem forever. He says the FCC’s TRACED Act,...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
dakotafreepress.com

Brain Drain Not as Bad in South Dakota as Many Adjoining States; Minnesota Still Regional Champ at Drawing and Keeping University Graduates

Exacerbating South Dakota’s workforce shortage is our perennial brain drain. Kylie Carlson and Stu Whitney report that we lose about 47% of all public university graduates and 30% of the South Dakota-resident grads within one year after their graduation. The Washington Post’s Department of Data reports that South Dakota...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
WOWT

Nebraska voters will decide minimum wage

Douglas County is reporting improvement in the latest hospital numbers. The numbers are in from the Nebraska State Fair. Its 11-day run wrapped up Monday. One of the biggest acts on tour is stopping in Omaha this year. Staff, city clear tents around homeless shelter in Omaha. Updated: 7 hours...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Id#State Of Nebraska#Election State#Election Fraud#Lincoln#Democratic#Republican#The Nebraska Legislature
iheart.com

Nebraska State Fair Attendance Numbers Released

Attendance numbers at the 2022 Nebraska State Fair are in. Event management says more than 287-thousand people attended this year's Fair, which marked about an eight-percent increase over last year. The State Fair board says almost perfect weather helped boost numbers, with only a single significant rain event. They say...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Elections
News Channel Nebraska

NSP: EMA canceled, Nebraska man found

RED CLOUD, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol announced the missing south-central Nebraska man has been found. They have canceled the Endangered Missing Advisory. Around 1:20 p.m., the NSP said that 44-year-old Matthew Schoel was safely found.
NEBRASKA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy