Video Of Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Going Viral

On Tuesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared a video of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley greeting each other. The Los Angeles Lakers just made a trade to acquire Beverley from the Utah Jazz.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have essentially been rivals for nearly a decade.

In 2013, Beverley made a questionable play that injured Westbrook for the remainder of the NBA Playoffs.

That one was the most severe, but they have had plenty of other interactions over the years.

Last month, things got interesting when the Lakers pulled off a trade for Beverley with the Utah Jazz.

The 34-year-old is coming off a season where he averaged 9.2 points per game, and helped the Minnesota Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

For the Lakers, this was a trade that instantly improves their roster.

However, fans quickly pointed out the awkwardness that Westbrook and Beverley would have as teammates.

On Tuesday, Beverley had his press conference as the newest member of the Lakers, and a video was taken of him greeting Westbrook.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared the clip, and in just a few hours it's going viral all over Twitter.

The video had over one million views in two hours.

Buha tweeted: "Patrick Beverley says he’s excited to play with Russell Westbrook. He thinks the two complement each other well and will fit. He says he’s never played with someone who has the same grit and toughness as him. He also acknowledged they’ll have tough conversations at some point."

Based on Tuesday’s events, it seems like they could truly work it out as teammates.

Both are much older now, so they have probably grown as people.

In addition, if they come together and make it work, the Lakers will probably have a really good season.

The two players are both known for the incredible passion that they play with.

Now, they might even share the same backcourt, which could be a nightmare for opposing teams.