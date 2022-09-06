ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Video Of Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWDxm_0hka1SYg00

On Tuesday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared a video of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley greeting each other. The Los Angeles Lakers just made a trade to acquire Beverley from the Utah Jazz.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have essentially been rivals for nearly a decade.

In 2013, Beverley made a questionable play that injured Westbrook for the remainder of the NBA Playoffs.

That one was the most severe, but they have had plenty of other interactions over the years.

Last month, things got interesting when the Lakers pulled off a trade for Beverley with the Utah Jazz.

The 34-year-old is coming off a season where he averaged 9.2 points per game, and helped the Minnesota Timberwolves make the NBA Playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

For the Lakers, this was a trade that instantly improves their roster.

However, fans quickly pointed out the awkwardness that Westbrook and Beverley would have as teammates.

On Tuesday, Beverley had his press conference as the newest member of the Lakers, and a video was taken of him greeting Westbrook.

Jovan Buha of The Athletic shared the clip, and in just a few hours it's going viral all over Twitter.

The video had over one million views in two hours.

Buha tweeted: "Patrick Beverley says he’s excited to play with Russell Westbrook. He thinks the two complement each other well and will fit. He says he’s never played with someone who has the same grit and toughness as him. He also acknowledged they’ll have tough conversations at some point."

Based on Tuesday’s events, it seems like they could truly work it out as teammates.

Both are much older now, so they have probably grown as people.

In addition, if they come together and make it work, the Lakers will probably have a really good season.

The two players are both known for the incredible passion that they play with.

Now, they might even share the same backcourt, which could be a nightmare for opposing teams.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Outsider.com

LeBron James Slapped With $10 Million Lawsuit

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among those being sued $10 million for allegedly stealing “intellectual property rights” to the film “Black Ice.”. In addition, Maverick Carter, James’ business partner, along with rappers Drake and Future are defendants in the lawsuit. “Black Ice” is about a segregated hockey league for black players in Canada, per the New York Post. Billy Hunter, former executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), served the lawsuit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Patrick Beverley
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook can’t stand each other. There’s just no way these two can get along now that they’re on the same team with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right? Well, it seems like this might not actually be the case. Beverley spoke to the press on Monday following a practice session with his […] The post ‘Love that brotha’: Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook share heartwarming moment after Lakers practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Utah Jazz
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic saves the day as Dennis Schroder tries to fight his teammate at EuroBasket

Tuesday featured an intense matchup between Slovenia and Germany in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament. At one point, German point guard Dennis Schroder looked like he was ready to throw hands against one of his opponents. Luckily, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic got in the way as he played peacemaker during a heated moment in the […] The post WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic saves the day as Dennis Schroder tries to fight his teammate at EuroBasket appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic’s blunt reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo can make EuroBasket history

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has no doubt in his mind that Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is capable of making history in the 2022 EuroBasket. After helping Slovenia beat Germany on Tuesday, Doncic was asked which player he thinks can score the most points in a single game in the tournament. The Mavs playmaker […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic’s blunt reason why Giannis Antetokounmpo can make EuroBasket history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."

The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Nets HC Steve Nash, Blake Griffin had issues last season?

Steve Nash and Blake Griffin were rivals in the early 2010s when they played on rival Los Angeles teams. It turns out that they may still have been rivals last season as player and head coach. Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News made a recent appearance on “The...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Warriors bringing in several notable free agents for workouts this week

The Golden State Warriors have plenty of talent and depth. But they’re looking at some interesting veterans to fill the end of their roster. The Warriors will begin their championship defense with most of the core pieces from last year’s team still in place. Otto Porter Jr., Nemanja Bjelica and Gary Payton II have departed but they’ll be adding a healthy James Wiseman, Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green. In addition, the Warriors are reportedly looking at a bizarre group of veterans for workouts to potentially put the finishing touches on their roster.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
38K+
Followers
6K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy