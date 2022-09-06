ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

NBCMontana

2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort

We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Jacobs Island: Broken Glass, Trash

Over Labor Day weekend, a Missoula redditor "icedlemons" took these pictures of broken bottles left at Jacobs Island Dog Park beach, presumably from extended weekend partiers who decided not to clean up after themselves:. You can imagine the serious health risks that shards of glass pose for Jacobs Island visitors,...
MISSOULA, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Fire reported Monday northwest of Helena near Helmville

A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena about 12 miles southwest of Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues. The Murray fire, named after nearby Murray Creek, was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it had burned 75 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bear sighting reported on University of Montana campus

MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear was reportedly sighted in the W lot area near the stadium at the University of Montana campus Tuesday at around 12:15 a.m. An alert from UM's emergency alert notification system said officers with the UM Police Department saw the bear going south towards the University Center.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?

The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Clinton man sentenced for dealing meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Clinton man was sentenced to just under 7 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine in Missoula and Flathead counties. Michael Scott Naron, 34, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy to distribute meth. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Justice:. A Clinton...
CLINTON, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police Arrest Man for Felony DUI on Highway 10

On August 25, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., a Missoula Police Department Officer observed a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound on Highway 10 near Flynn Lane. The officer watched as the Jeep quickly approached the rear of a large passenger transport vehicle. The Jeep almost struck the rear of the large passenger transport vehicle and had to quickly apply the brakes to avoid a collision. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Police SWAT Team Responds to Armed Barricaded Suspect

UPDATE: 11:09 p.m. - Aug. 31, 2022. Missoula Police Public Information Office Lydia Arnold provided the following update:. SWAT is in the process of clearing the scene. While SWAT was on scene, initial information was confirmed to be unfounded. Additional information will continue to be investigated keeping the public safety the top priority. If there are developments in the investigation I will update.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: 7 New Wildfires in Western Montana

LINCOLN — A small wildfire is burning west of Lincoln near the intersection of Highway 200 and Highway 141. The Arrastra Fire was reported just before 3pm Tuesday, and it was initially estimated at 15 acres. Eight aircraft, four engines and one initial attack crew have been sent in.
POWELL COUNTY, MT
bitterrootstar.com

‘Apocalypse’ unfolding near Hamilton

Kyle Weingart, creator and director of the upcoming film, “Cuisine de la ‘Pocalypse,” is a very busy man. On a recent afternoon, we bounce around the set on a golf cart, weaving between newly constructed buildings and decrepit RVs while he rattles off plans, influences, and a laundry list of things that are currently on his plate. Every few moments, his phone buzzes with another notification.
HAMILTON, MT
Alt 95.7

An Open Letter to Missoulians Waiting for a Housing Market Crash

Since mid 2021, the first thing I do each morning is skim the news headlines just hoping today is the day the housing market finally crashes. I write this article in disappointment and frustration— no, not yet. Another day in my overpriced studio apartment, which I should be grateful for, but after the 10th time my rent increased, I have lost the appreciation for it that I used to have.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

