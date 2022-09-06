ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

Lifelong learning program debuts in Clearfield County

By Tristan Klinefelter
 2 days ago

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and Lock Haven University have announced a new lifelong learning program.

Part of the program is showing and teaching individuals about certain things that can impact their lives. Guests got to tour the wastewater treatment facility in Clearfield to see the whole process of how they get clean, usable water in their homes.

“I think everybody kind of loses track of what’s in the ground in the infrastructure that takes care of the essential needs of life,” Manager of the Clearfield Municipal Authority John Williams said. “And so I believe a tour like this is able to show people where the investment of each one of their bills is going and what it takes to be able to take care of everything, meet the standards to be able to meet both federal and state regulations t be able to release and overall the process and hard work that these people put in to be able to treat.”

Walker Twp Fire Co. continues push for funding solution

The new program developed at Lock Haven University Clearfield allows guests to experience something different every other Tuesday during the Spring and Fall semesters. This program is free but registration is required to attend. If interested you can register by calling 814-765-2696.

“We started the lifelong learning program to educate folks in the area traditionally for the older population who would maybe want to come back and have some learning opportunities, workshops, fun exercises where they could pop in have some fun and learn a lot,” Director of Lock Haven University Clearfield Valerie Dixon said.

One professor from the Criminal Justice program at Lock Haven was a big part in aiding the program and will even feature him in one of the activities.

“It gets them out and it also provides programming and opportunities to learn some things that they may not be aware of. And I’m pretty sure most of us here today may have never been here or even knew that this structure was here,” Associate Professor of Criminal Justice Michael McSkimming said.

Currently, the wastewater treatment facility serves around 3600 total customers and maintains over 4 million linear feet of water mains. The authority is given around a 3 million dollar budget each year to keep the facility running.

The Clearfield Municipal Authority had its beginnings in January 1882, the Clearfield Water Company, a private investment company, was formed to furnish water to the Borough of Clearfield.  In 1904, a second water company, the Lawrence Water Company, came into existence to deliver water to the areas of Lawrence Township that surround Clearfield Borough.  After its creation, the assets of the Lawrence Water Company were transferred to the Clearfield Water Company.

The Clearfield Water Company continued to operate until 1945.  At that time, Clearfield Borough was created, by Ordinance, the Municipal Authority of Clearfield Borough. The Authority was incorporated under the Pennsylvania Municipal Authorities Act in August of 1945.  A seven-member board was appointed by the Borough to operate the Authority.  The Municipal Authority of Clearfield Borough remained unchanged until September 1957.

In 1957, both Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township were being ordered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, State Water Board, to proceed with the construction of a sewage treatment plant.  Construction of the sewage treatment plant and interceptor lines were completed in 1959 and the plant was put into operation that year.  The name was changed to the Clearfield Municipal Authority.  The original board was realigned with four members from Clearfield Borough and three from Lawrence Township.

The next program activity will feature Trauma EMS Outreach & Injury Prevention Coordinator, Kara Bauer, RN, BSN, who will be the presenter of STOP THE BLEED on Tuesday, September 20 at 1:30 PM.  STOP THE BLEED traces its origins to the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, CT, in December 2012.

A few months later, a concerned local trauma surgeon and Regent of the American College of Surgeons (ACS), Lenworth M. Results, showed that the victims died from severe injuries and death could have been prevented by using the techniques taught in STOP THE BLEED.  STOP THE BLEED can also be used in other places than most think, most manufacturing floors, machinery, sharp objects and other risks make cuts and more dire bleeding injuries possible.  The program can train more people to be ready to help in emergency situations.

WTAJ

WTAJ

