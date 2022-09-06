ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

NAACP seeks family reunification data

By Mackenzi Klemann
 2 days ago
LIMA — The Lima NAACP on Tuesday called for Allen County Children Services to release family reunification data after the civil rights group received complaints from several Black parents alleging ACCS engaged in racial discrimination during the reunification process.

“Even when (parents) do everything that they have required us, we still don’t get our kids back,” Lima NAACP President Ron Fails said of complaints his office has received.

In one case, a man whose kids were reportedly taken into ACCS custody five months ago said he has not been granted the same visitation rights as white parents despite following agency rules and completing coursework meant to lead to reunification.

Another man said he’s been trying to gain custody of his daughter since she was reportedly abandoned at a hospital— submitting to DNA tests, drug tests and other ACCS rules to prove he’s fit to raise her.

“They told me they need to know me first,” said Zarkee Hall. “They don’t know me to give me my daughter.”

NAACP leaders said they intend to file a public records request with the agency to determine whether Black parents and other minorities are reunited with their children less often than white parents.

Still, Allen County Children Services released a statement Tuesday claiming that the NAACP had not reached out to the agency prior to Tuesday’s press conference.

“Allen County Children Services is mandated to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children when placed in foster care due to abuse and neglect,” the statement read.

“Although the agency, due to confidentiality laws, cannot discuss specific cases, the agency is required under law to reunify children with family when safely possible. Allen County Children Services takes this responsibility seriously, recognizing the importance of respecting parental rights while preserving the child’s culture and heritage.”

Comments / 2

Lima News

The Lima News

The Lima News

