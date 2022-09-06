Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc7amarillo.com
City of Amarillo hosting Growing Amarillo 2022: State of the City Festival
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo will be on display Saturday as Growing Amarillo 2022: State of the City Festival begins at 5 p.m. at Sam Houston Park, the City of Amarillo announced Thursday. The family-friendly festival will offer something for all of Amarillo, from live music to food trucks...
Panhandle Community Services to receive $800,000 grant
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Veterans Commission (TVS) announced that the Panhandle Community Services in Amarillo is set to receive $800,000 on Sept. 12 as part of its over $2.8 million grant presentation. TVS detailed that in addition to the Panhandle Community Services, seven other organizations will receive a piece of the million-dollar grant […]
Hoodoo Mural Fest In Amarillo, TX Is Even More Exciting Now
Amarillo seems to be obsessed with murals, and I'm perfectly fine with that. They're all over the place. There are several different groups and artists that have done fantastic murals all over town. Soon, Amarillo will be celebrating even more and in a bigger way. Hoodoo Mural Fest announced that...
acranger.com
Ware family gifts $1.2 million to AC
The Ware family, owners of Amarillo National Bank, gifted $1.2 million to Amarillo College on Sept. 6. This $1.2 million gift is said to be the lead gift for the Badger Bold comprehensive fundraising campaign, which will begin in October according to Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College. “This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo Looks Like Trash, Just Take a Drive Down the Alley’s
I have been saying this for some time. The trash situation was just going to get worse before it gets any better. When they announced the employee shortage and the one-day-a-week pickup of trash I just knew this would be the outcome. Now, remember if you have one of those...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
Myhighplains.com
Marbled Faux Pumpkin Class Happening September 17th
Our Properties use cookies for the performance and functionality of our sites, to personalize content and advertisements, to provide social media features, for analytics, and to provide you with a better experience. By clicking “Accept” or by continuing to use our Properties, you accept the use of cookies. You can learn more about how we use cookies and California residents can exercise their right to opt out of the sale of their data by clicking here.
KFDA
AT&T hosting in-person hiring event for Call Center Sales and Service Representatives
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - AT&T will be hosting a hiring event for Call Center Sales and Service Representatives. The event will be on Thursday Sept 8, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m at 815 S. Tyler St. AT&T says for full-time jobs there will be a $4,000 sign-on bonus. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
‘We are praying for them’: Schools in the Tx Panhandle show support to Uvalde
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some schools in the Amarillo area are joining a statewide movement to support Robb Elementary’s first day of school. Students and staff were asked to wear maroon today to show support for the Uvalde community after a mass shooting in May that killed 21 and wounded 17.
abc7amarillo.com
Xcel Energy announces participation of employees in Day of Service
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Xcel Energy’s Amarillo employees are taking part in Day of Service activities Wednesday through Saturday, volunteering their time to nonprofit groups engaged in neighborhood development and homeless services, the company announced Tuesday. The Amarillo efforts are part of several Day of Service volunteer initiatives...
Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Mr. Pibb In Amarillo
When you find great food or drink that you love, you love it. You want to have it all the time. It becomes your routine. When something happens to it, you have to grieve for the loss of this treat. I remember when Extra Gum stopped making the mint chocolate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hppr.org
Are You Paying Attention?
Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I’m excited to be a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. I’d read Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole years ago, so it was nice to...
Want an Oscar’s Burrito? You’re Out of Luck Amarillo
It seems that a very beloved Amarillo business has closed its doors…again. There is a place in Amarillo where you can, err, could get some amazing burritos. That place was Oscar’s burritos. Oscar’s has seen many life forms in its existence. It has been in many buildings and...
abc7amarillo.com
Employee rescued after getting stuck in elevator at Owens Corning fiberglass plant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An employee got stuck in an elevator at the Owens Corning fiberglass plant. The plant is located south of Loop 335 and Washington. According to Randall County Fire, the elevator in the tall tower on the west end of the plant malfunctioned. The Randall County...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Fairly's Legal Team Seeks to Pause Lawsuit
A hearing on a motion from Alex Fairly’s Legal team to pause his lawsuit against the City of Amarillo will take place next Wednesday, according to documents filed with Potter County. The lawsuit was initiated earlier this year after Amarillo City Council voted to approve tax notes for renovations...
KFDA
VIDEO: City of Amarillo takes first step to lower property tax rate, raises more money
VIDEO: New in Amarillo: Dutch Bros. and Starbucks opening more locations in Amarillo. KFDA SUNDAY WEEKEND EDITION 10 P.M. VIDEO: Story Times back in person at the Amarillo Public Library. Updated: 10 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. Updated: 10 hours ago. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
KFDA
Allegiant Airlines no longer at Rick Husband International Airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fewer airlines are serving Rick Husband International Airport this week. The city of Amarillo reports Allegiant Airlines stopped serving the airport as of Monday. Allegiant was there for less than a year after announcing low-cost flights to and from Las Vegas, Austin and Phoenix. The move...
The 806 with Ro and Ron: Wonderland Amusement Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Right off of Highway 287 and sitting in the heart of Thompson Park in Amarillo, is the world of wonder known as Wonderland. The amusement park is a staple on the High Plains, and just celebrated it’s 71st year of entertaining kids and adults alike. This morning on The 806, we […]
Comments / 1