Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

City of Amarillo hosting Growing Amarillo 2022: State of the City Festival

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo will be on display Saturday as Growing Amarillo 2022: State of the City Festival begins at 5 p.m. at Sam Houston Park, the City of Amarillo announced Thursday. The family-friendly festival will offer something for all of Amarillo, from live music to food trucks...
AMARILLO, TX
acranger.com

Ware family gifts $1.2 million to AC

The Ware family, owners of Amarillo National Bank, gifted $1.2 million to Amarillo College on Sept. 6. This $1.2 million gift is said to be the lead gift for the Badger Bold comprehensive fundraising campaign, which will begin in October according to Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College. “This...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Marbled Faux Pumpkin Class Happening September 17th

AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Xcel Energy announces participation of employees in Day of Service

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Xcel Energy’s Amarillo employees are taking part in Day of Service activities Wednesday through Saturday, volunteering their time to nonprofit groups engaged in neighborhood development and homeless services, the company announced Tuesday. The Amarillo efforts are part of several Day of Service volunteer initiatives...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD Police Chief listed as affiliated with Oath Keepers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A report, cited by the Texas Tribune, states that six law enforcement officers were affiliated with the far-right group the Oath Keepers including Amarillo Independent School District Police Department Chief Paul Bourquin. An article from the Texas Tribune states that the Anti-Defamation League Center of Extremism published a report Tuesday going […]
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

Are You Paying Attention?

Hi, I’m Marcy McKay from Amarillo, author of the award-winning novel, Pennies from Burger Heaven. I’m excited to be a Radio Reader for High Plains Public Radio’s Book Club. I’d read Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole years ago, so it was nice to...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Fairly's Legal Team Seeks to Pause Lawsuit

A hearing on a motion from Alex Fairly’s Legal team to pause his lawsuit against the City of Amarillo will take place next Wednesday, according to documents filed with Potter County. The lawsuit was initiated earlier this year after Amarillo City Council voted to approve tax notes for renovations...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart Of The High Plains: Colorful Closets

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Colorful Closets Executive Directors Lindsey Wing and Keely Brown are no strangers to each other. “Keely and I went to high school together, not so long ago,” Wing joked. “Kind of a long time ago.” And they’re no strangers to a purpose. “Different paths have led us to where we kind […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Allegiant Airlines no longer at Rick Husband International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fewer airlines are serving Rick Husband International Airport this week. The city of Amarillo reports Allegiant Airlines stopped serving the airport as of Monday. Allegiant was there for less than a year after announcing low-cost flights to and from Las Vegas, Austin and Phoenix. The move...
AMARILLO, TX

