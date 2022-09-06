Read full article on original website
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Columbine football powers past Cherokee Trail to remain undefeated
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — On Thursday night, the Columbine Rebels continued to do what they do best -- score a lot of points. Through the first two games of the season, Columbine averaged 39 points per game. That trend continued against Cherokee Trail at Jeffco Stadium in a 35-7 victory.
Ralston Valley gets big 5A football win over Grandview in top-10 matchup
AURORA, Colo. — If you weren't already paying attention to the Ralston Valley football team, now would be a good time to start. The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 8 in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA poll, put up a fight against three-time defending state champion Cherry Creek in their season opener.
How to watch Wyoming vs. Northern Colorado: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Northern Colorado 0-1; Wyoming 1-1 Last Season Records: Wyoming 7-6; Northern Colorado 3-8 The Wyoming Cowboys' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Northern Colorado Bears at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming should still be riding high after a win, while Northern Colorado will be looking to get back in the win column.
Lakeside Speedway: The history of Denver's 'palace'
Lakeside Speedway, which now sits in ruins, was once known as “the palace” and drew visitors from across the West. Hear the the seldom-told stories of the track in this Denver7+ special presentation
travellemming.com
56 Best Denver Restaurants in 2022 (Where to Eat, By Locals)
Travel Lemming’s 3 Denver local writers – Nate, Abigail & Laura – collaborated on this absolutely epic guide of the 56 best Denver restaurants. Whether you’re looking for a fancy place to impress a date, or just where to eat out on a budget, you’ll find something on this list of our favorite places to eat around Denver.
herosports.com
Colorado State Gets Slapped In The Face And Then On The Field
Give Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh points for honesty. He hasn’t tried to treat his first two (and more likely three) regular season games any differently than an NFL preseason matchup. Imagine how first-year Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell felt when he learned his team would be used as...
Broncos' Jonas Griffith ready to start season opener
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When they estimate 4 to 6 weeks recovery from an injury, it’s almost never the former and even the later target date is often missed. From now on, Jonas Griffith has the right to say he’s a quick healer. After suffering a dislocated left elbow on the second play of the Denver Broncos’ first preseason game Aug. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, Griffith was expected to be sidelined 4 to 6 weeks.
From record heat to snow, September is a roller coaster in Denver
September is a month of change in Colorado that to some, can feel like a wild rollercoaster ride of dips, turns, and rises.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 9-11
COLORADO, USA — It's another packed weekend of spectacular events in Colorado!. From festivals and fairs to expos and runs, there's lots to do, see and explore in Colorado this September weekend. This weekend features potato, Scottish-Irish, Native American, chile, home, fossil, mineral, harvest, wine, beer and alpaca festivals across the Centennial State.
WATCH: A look back at Colorado's most notable TV commercials and personalities
If you grew up in Denver in the early 2000s, you might remember the face of Shaqman, Audra and Officer Odell on your screen. Shaqman, played by local actor Ron Vigil, was known for his TV advertisements for the used-car dealership Rocky's Auto, alongside his two companions Audra A. Borden and Odell Stroud who also acted in the commercials. After 40 years of business Rockies Auto complex has closed, Vigil announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Emmanuel Sanders announces NFL retirement
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It took a while for Emmanuel Sanders to prove the Pittsburgh Steelers correct for drafting him ahead of Antonio Brown. But in the end, Sanders got his own retirement ceremony. Who knows what’s going on with Brown whose behavioral issues since the end of the 2018 season marred his career.
Westword
Denver Radio Favorite Kendall B's Exit From Jammin' and Survival Plan
For more than two decades, Kendall B has been among Denver's favorite radio personalities. But on September 2, he signed off for the last time on his most recent station, Jammin' 101.5. "It wasn't my decision," he acknowledges. "My contract wasn't renewed." But while Kendall is off traditional airwaves for...
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
30-degree temperature drop coming to Denver
Record-breaking heat has settled in to the Denver metro area, sending highs to near 100 degrees.
weather5280.com
Denver Weather: Big cooldown headed to the Front Range by the weekend
While we set daily records for the heat, there is relief on the way and it looks relatively significant. High temperatures by the weekend may struggle to reach the 60s!. Before we get there, though, we still have more heat on the way, and more records to set. From Tuesday:
coloradosprings.com
Southern Colorado comedian from 'America's Got Talent' to perform in Denver festival
When “America’s Got Talent” notoriously crusty judge Simon Cowell calls your comedy bit “brilliantly funny,” you know you’re doing something right. Pueblo-based comedian Hayden Kristal, who goes by the pronoun “they,” realized their dream last month when they made it to the semifinals on season 17 of the NBC talent competition. They were voted off, but the experience will forever stick to the comedian who was born deaf into a hearing family that didn’t sign.
Two years ago, this day was 68 degrees cooler in Denver
DENVER — The lowest temperature in Denver on Thursday morning was 70 degrees. That is a new record. Its also the first September day in Denver history where the temperature didn't drop below 70. It won't be official until after midnight on Thursday, but the temperature is not forecast...
Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years
DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
Plastic Bag Ban Coming to Colorado Sooner Than You Think
Colorado is typically known as green because of its association with cannabis, but now there's a new green initiative on the way. In March of 2021, HB21-1162 was proposed to Colorado legislators regarding the management of single-use plastics. That bill was passed and now starting in 2023 there will be some big changes happening at large retail stores.
