hospitalitytech.com
Fusion Original Saigon Centre Selects INTELITY & McLaren Technologies for a Fully Digital Mobile Guest Experience
INTELITY® and McLaren Technologies announced during the No Vacancy expo a new partnership with Fusion Original Saigon Centre. The first Fusion Originals property delivers guests a branded mobile app with robust capabilities, including mobile check-in and mobile key. Located inside the prestigious Saigon Centre atop the Takashimaya Shopping Mall,...
notebookcheck.net
Chinese gaming company NetDragon appoints virtual humanoid robot as CEO
AI and the Metaverse seem to be the next big things as far as technology is concerned. While the Metaverse is quite a controversial subject with its cryptocurrency and NFT implications, AI seems to be embraced as a great tool to facilitate automation and boost human knowledge beyond biological limitations. Thanks to machine learning processors, AI has seen a significant evolution in the past few years, to the point where virtual persons fully powered by AI algorithms can easily communicate and even joke with human interlocutors. Hong Kong gaming company NetDragon is now taking the human-AI interaction to the next level by appointing the first AI-powered virtual humanoid robot named Ms. Tang Yu as its Rotating CEO of flagship subsidiary Fujian NetDragon Websoft Co. Ltd.
CoinDesk
Nigeria Plans to Create a Virtual Free Zone With Binance Crypto Exchange
The Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) is in discussions with crypto exchange Binance over plans to create a virtual free zone focusing on blockchain and the digital economy, the agency said in a Saturday press release. NEPZA, which helps regulate and operate free zones in the country, wants the...
freightwaves.com
Upgraded testing may be key to advancing self-driving evolution
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ second Autonomous and Electric Vehicles Summit, which took place Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Using AI to improve testing for self-driving. DETAILS: A discussion on how AI and simulation provide safer options to traditional testing. SPEAKER: Raquel Urtasun, founder and CEO at Waabi,...
ThetaRay AI Tech to Monitor African Payments for ARCA
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel & LAGOS, Nigeria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- ThetaRay, a leading provider of AI-powered transaction monitoring technology, today announced that ARCA, a premier African payment services provider, will implement ThetaRay’s advanced SONAR SaaS anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions list screening solution for transactions on its open AI-based platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005195/en/ Alex Umeh, Chief Information Security Officer at ARCA (Photo: Business Wire)
u.today
Munich Security Token Conference
MSTC.live - October 7, 2022, hosted and created by the Austrian Blockchain Center and Black Manta Capital Partners. The conference will take place at the new 5-star design hotel ANDAZ Munich, by HYATT. About. For the first time, the leading minds of the regulated digital assets industry are gathering in...
thefastmode.com
South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS
AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
UNest Launches First of its Kind Crypto Solution for Families
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- UNest, the leading family investing app that makes it easy for parents to build a brighter future for their kids, today announced the launch of UNest Crypto, becoming the industry’s first all-in-one financial solution for parents and kids to offer digital assets. In addition to the company’s existing lineup of managed portfolios, parents can now add crypto to their child’s UNest account. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005324/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Cloud servers are proving to be an unfortunately common entry route for cyberattacks
Cloud servers are now the number one entry route for cyberattacks, new research has claimed, with 41% of companies reporting it as the first entry point. The problem is only getting worse, with the number of attacks using cloud servers as their initial point of entry rose 10% year-on-year, and they've also leapfrogged corporate servers as the main way for criminals to find their way into organizations.
Fast Company
Uber Eats is partnering with autonomous vehicle company Nuro for deliveries
Uber is doubling down on efforts to use autonomous vehicles for its delivery service. The company announced today a 10-year partnership with Nuro, an autonomous electric vehicle maker. Uber Eats and Nuro will launch the delivery offering this fall in Mountain View, California, and Houston, Texas, with plans to later expand its service to the greater Bay Area.
hackernoon.com
Technology and Globalization: The 21st Century is Underachieving
In Ashlee Vance words, “Elon is the shining example of how Silicon Valley might be able to reinvent itself and be more relevant than chasing quick IPOs and focusing on getting incremental products out.”. Okay, let me ask! What has happened to the Future? I thought we were all...
cryptonewsz.com
Kittynomica Overtakes Shiba Inu and Near Protocol in Popularity As It Seeks to Catalyze the DeFi ecosystem, One Innovation At A Time
DeFi is the latest buzzword in the world financial services ecosystem and catalyzes how investors approach personal finance. Based on blockchain technology, the key USP of DeFi protocols is the way they eliminate third-party institutions’ roles like brokerage firms or central banks. What follows is an investment mechanism where the investor has greater control over the wealth generation and returns process.
Decision Intelligence Highlighted at Israel Hi-Tech Conference 2022
LONDON & NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Israel Hi-Tech Conference 2022 recently put Decision Intelligence center stage, with main stage presentations from Omri Kohl, the CEO and co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, and Dr. Lorien Pratt, Chief Scientist at Quantellia and the co-inventor of Decision Intelligence. Their presentations set out how the growing field of Decision Intelligence is taking artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to the next level, and formed part of a packed agenda of events. This year’s conference focused on the opportunities created by AI and featured speakers from technology giants including Dell, Google, and NVIDIA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005304/en/ Omri Kohl, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder, Pyramid Analytics: “Decision Intelligence is built on the principle that you should not need a background in data science to access the benefits of advanced analytics. At Pyramid, we are committed to automating the decision process to empower anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions with any data, for any person and any analytics need.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Machine Learning Will Never Replace Human Support in the Travel Industry; Here's Why
Over the past decade, people have begun to travel more than ever. International tourist arrivals increased from 897.1 million in 2009 to roughly 1.4 billion in 2019, and those numbers are rapidly picking back up in the post-COVID economy. While the industry is still recovering from pandemic-era losses sustained under strict social distancing and travel restrictions, the pandemic actually accelerated the need for more efficient and intelligent technologies.
Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More
Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
todaysemobility.com
HMUSA 2022 Conference: The Start of a New Era: The Democratization of Industrial Automation
We’ve never talked about industrial automation as much as we have in 2022. Yet most manufacturing plants in North America have little to no automation. There’s a simple reason why many manufacturers can’t profitably automate their production: automation technology was developed (and priced) for high-throughput manufacturing. Most North American manufacturers with high-mix production and volumes less than a few thousand units simply don’t have the scale to earn back the steep investment traditional automation technologies command. Today’s industrial automation technology is complex to evaluate and integrate. Most manufactured products are unique to the manufacturer and often require unique production equipment. In other words, most industrial automation is a non-productized market requiring custom solutions. If access to automation technology is limited to those who can afford premium engineering services or customized integrations, incumbent component manufacturers aren’t under any pressure to democratize technology. The result? A status quo benefits current industry participants but leaves most manufacturers (the ones who would benefit from technology democratization) behind. All industries go through phases from complex, to democratized, and back again. One example is computers. We went from complex mainframes in the 1960s and 70s, to much simpler PCs in the early 2000s. We’re now slowly moving toward another complexification phase with quantum computers. At each phase, new giants emerged, and some were left behind. As cloud technology, robotics, and machine vision converge, industrial automation is initiating its own phase of democratization and ushering in new players. That’s good news for the automation industry and high-mix manufacturers.
Carnegie Mellon University and Mastercard Foundation Partner to Drive Youth-Led Digital Transformation in Africa
KIGALI, Rwanda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) and the Mastercard Foundation, in collaboration with the Government of Rwanda, today announced a transformational investment in higher education and innovation in Africa to catalyze opportunities for 10,000 young people from economically disadvantaged communities—particularly young women, young people with disabilities, and forcibly displaced young people—and to drive inclusive development. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005003/en/ Carnegie Mellon University Africa Kigali, Rwanda (Photo: Business Wire)
Integrating Crypto Payments Into the Merchant POS Demands Flexibility, Industry Savvy
Welcome to “The Merchants Guide to Accepting Crypto: The Questions to Ask,” a new PYMNTS series aimed at helping merchants big and small, online and in-store, who want to accept crypto payments figure out what they need to know to move ahead. In this fifth installment of the...
coingeek.com
The US needs leadership in blockchain and the New Internet
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. Statements of purpose: In this document, we first point out the existing problems in the field of blockchain and digital currencies, but it is not our belief that a crackdown by the U.S. government can be the primary solution to the problem. Rather, our focus is to point out the right direction of the technological development of the field and hope that the U.S. government may start to formulate an effective strategy to guide future development in the right direction.
Lisk Events At Berlin Blockchain Week
If you want to learn more about blockchain, or you would like to network with other Web3 enthusiasts, then the Berlin Blockchain Week from September 12th to the 18th is the place for you!. Berlin Blockchain Week is hosted throughout the city of Berlin as a community driven initiative, gathering...
