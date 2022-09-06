Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man impersonates law enforcement with a firearm, gets federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 42-year-old Patrick Hancock of Indianapolis Thursday after he illegally had a firearm and impersonated a “special agent” in Avon.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man gets federal prison for having an AR-15 in downtown parking garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
WISH-TV
IMPD arrest man for involvement in Labor Day weekend homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide Sunday evening. Police say they received reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North High School Road. When they arrived, they found Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say White was pronounced dead at the scene.
WISH-TV
IMPD asking for help to locate 45-year-old woman
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a woman who may be in danger and in need of medical attention. Patricia Coakley, 45, was last seen on Aug. 26 at the 300 block of South Ritter Avenue on the city’s east side. Coakley is 4...
WISH-TV
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
WISH-TV
Indy woman charged with using false documents to receive COVID-19 relief loans
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman was sentenced to 8 months in federal prison for making and using false documents to fraudulently obtain COVID‑19 related disaster loans. Brooke Bowie, 29, of Indianapolis, submitted four separate applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans after the COVID-19 pandemic, court documents say....
WISH-TV
Sheriff: Franklin man drove into cornfield, told nurse he ‘ate a micro dose of shrooms’
FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A Franklin man was arrested Monday after sheriff’s deputies say he drove into a cornfield and possibly fired several gunshots while driving under the influence. At 7:32 p.m. Monday, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident with unknown injuries at a cornfield...
WISH-TV
Docs: Illinois man charged with rape in Bloomington, Indiana, parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors allege an Illinois man raped a woman in a Bloomington parking garage last Thursday. Andre Hardy, 18, faces four felony charges in the case for rape (two counts), sexual battery and criminal confinement. Police say Hardy, a Joliet, Ill. resident, is currently being held in the Will County Jail awaiting extradition to Monroe County in the case.
WISH-TV
Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting outside Lafayette Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a man who is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman outside a Lafayette Walmart on Sunday, the Lafayette Police Department said Tuesday afternoon in a news release. Casey Lewis, 33, of Remington, was shot at the...
WISH-TV
IMPD locates 77-year-old man who had been missing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a missing man. Dalton George, 77, is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and 139 pounds. George is balding with white hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road wearing a camouflage long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
WISH-TV
Coroner: Drowning, accident caused deaths of 3 children, dad pulled from pond in July
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man and his three children whose bodies were pulled from a pond in July on the south side of Indianapolis died from fresh-water drownings and an accident, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Kyle Moorman, the 27-year-old father, also died from acute ethanol...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg, Indiana State Police say. Michael Dubak was believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. Dubak was described as 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds...
WISH-TV
Missing 69-year-old man from Danville found alive in cornfield
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 69-year-old man from Danville who was reported missing on Monday was found alive Wednesday in a cornfield near his home, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Charles Adkins went missing at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, prompting police to issue a...
WISH-TV
Maddie Smiles to collect toys this week in honor of late Indiana teen
8 years ago, an Indianapolis woman named Maddie Ross passed away unexpectedly, but now, her legacy lives on with the Maddie Smiles Toy Drive. Maddie was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus but defied the odds and lived for nearly 20 years until passing away. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Paula Strauss and Lacy Ross, of Maddie Smiles, share more about the toy drive happening in her honor—one they know she would be proud of. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
WISH-TV
State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
WISH-TV
$25M bond proposal calls for new fire station, park pavilion, City Market upgrades
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A $25 million bond proposal on Tuesday night passed a Indianapolis City-County Council committee. A pavilion at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The replacement of plazas and an upgrade to the inside of Indianapolis City Market, 222 E. Market St. The replacement of a fire...
WISH-TV
Carmel baby to be featured in Times Square for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
NEW YORK (WISH) — A Carmel resident is making his way to fame. He’ll be appearing in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17 for the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) Times Square Video presentation. According to a release, the photo of Oliver was selected from more than...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
WISH-TV
Fallen marine honored by golf fundraiser for children
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation will honor Corporal Humberto Sanchez who was killed in a bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in 2021. Kevin Rankel, a member of the Marine Corp, said the event is on track to raise $100,000 in scholarship money...
