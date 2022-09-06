ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

IMPD arrest man for involvement in Labor Day weekend homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a homicide Sunday evening. Police say they received reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of North High School Road. When they arrived, they found Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle with consistent gunshot wounds. Police say White was pronounced dead at the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD asking for help to locate 45-year-old woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a woman who may be in danger and in need of medical attention. Patricia Coakley, 45, was last seen on Aug. 26 at the 300 block of South Ritter Avenue on the city’s east side. Coakley is 4...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Illinois man charged with rape in Bloomington, Indiana, parking garage

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Prosecutors allege an Illinois man raped a woman in a Bloomington parking garage last Thursday. Andre Hardy, 18, faces four felony charges in the case for rape (two counts), sexual battery and criminal confinement. Police say Hardy, a Joliet, Ill. resident, is currently being held in the Will County Jail awaiting extradition to Monroe County in the case.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Joe Hogsett
WISH-TV

IMPD locates 77-year-old man who had been missing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are searching for a missing man. Dalton George, 77, is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, and 139 pounds. George is balding with white hair and blue eyes. Police say he was last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road wearing a camouflage long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday night for a 74-year-old man missing from Brownsburg, Indiana State Police say. Michael Dubak was believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. Dubak was described as 5 feet 10 inches and 180 pounds...
BROWNSBURG, IN
WISH-TV

Missing 69-year-old man from Danville found alive in cornfield

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 69-year-old man from Danville who was reported missing on Monday was found alive Wednesday in a cornfield near his home, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Charles Adkins went missing at around 7:30 p.m. Monday, prompting police to issue a...
DANVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Maddie Smiles to collect toys this week in honor of late Indiana teen

8 years ago, an Indianapolis woman named Maddie Ross passed away unexpectedly, but now, her legacy lives on with the Maddie Smiles Toy Drive. Maddie was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus but defied the odds and lived for nearly 20 years until passing away. On this Life. Style. Live! Podcast episode, Paula Strauss and Lacy Ross, of Maddie Smiles, share more about the toy drive happening in her honor—one they know she would be proud of. This is the Life. Style. Live! Podcast on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

State Road 38 to State Road 38 shuts down in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Drivers in Noblesville should plan for traffic changes caused by a new phase of roundabout construction on State Road 32. Access to State Road 32 from State Road 38 was shut down Tuesday. The closure is expected to last until at least the end of October, the Noblesville Police Department said on Twitter.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Fallen marine honored by golf fundraiser for children

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation will honor Corporal Humberto Sanchez who was killed in a bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in 2021. Kevin Rankel, a member of the Marine Corp, said the event is on track to raise $100,000 in scholarship money...
NOBLESVILLE, IN

