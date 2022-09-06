ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house

Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Housing crunch impacts the Northland

Editor's note: Boreal Community Media released a three-part series called "Cook County needs more housing", with exclusive interviews with Cook County HRA Director Jason Hale. You can find the series here. . By Ed Newman - Business North - September 7, 2022. Delta Airlines wants to hire 100 people to...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior’s First Community Solar Garden Expected to Produce Energy By Summer of 2023

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — A groundbreaking event took place along Hammond Avenue for Superior’s very first community solar garden. Superior Water, Light and Power will be referring to the space as Superior Solar to celebrate this renewable energy milestone. At 470 kilowatts, Superior Solar will be big enough to power more than 100 homes. Project managers will rely on local labor and solar panels manufactured in Minnesota.
SUPERIOR, WI
MNDOT Proposal for Construction Project Causes Community Pushback

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabout’s along London Road. However, this proposal has come with backlash from some community members. In an effort to makes improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer...
DULUTH, MN
Wisconsin Governor Evers touts funding plan on Superior school visit

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Northern Lights Elementary School in Superior Tuesday to speak with students and tout his plan to increase funding for public schools in Wisconsin. Evers, a democrat running for re-election, announced his plan earlier in the week to give $2...
WISCONSIN STATE
Northern Minnesota researchers close in on sulfate pollution solution

Outside the wastewater treatment plant in the Iron Range town of Aurora, a small trailer could hold clues to solving a big environmental problem facing northern Minnesota — how to protect wild rice from sulfate, a pollutant released by iron ore mines, wastewater treatment plants and other industries. Mei...
AURORA, MN
New Ship To Arrive In Twin Ports Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The first U-S flagged Great Lakes freighter built since the early 1980’s is due in Duluth-Superior Tuesday morning. New estimated arrival time is around 11 a-m. The Interlake Steamship Company’s “Mark W. Barker” was built in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin and launched in late July.
DULUTH, MN
Peace of Mind Duluth holds Hiring Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Peace of Mind Duluth is looking to add more staff to its team. On Wednesday, they held a hiring event for people to walk-in and get interviewed on the spot. Peace of Mind describes themselves as a supportive living service, assisting people with a range of treatments and mental health support.
DULUTH, MN
Veterans For Peace Call To Abolish Nuclear Weapons In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The mission to abolish nuclear weapons took center stage outside Duluth City Hall today with Twin Ports Mayors Emily Larson and Jim Paine there in support. Veterans for Peace chose Duluth as its first of more than 100 towns and cities where they’ll be educating people about the dangers of radiation and how they can help influence politicians to reduce and ultimately eliminate nuclear weapons.
DULUTH, MN
CBS 3 Duluth video forecast

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Northern Lights Elementary School in Superior Tuesday to speak with students and tout his plan to increase funding for public schools in Wisconsin. City by City: 9/7/22. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT. The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Hope Walk will take...
WISCONSIN STATE
Arbor Wood expansion plans shift back to Grand Rapids

Duluth wood-products firm Arbor Wood is shifting its plans for a new production facility from the east end of the Iron Range in Eveleth back to the West Range in Grand Rapids, where the expansion was originally proposed. Arbor Wood management, along with International Falls-based Voyageur Capital Group, which is...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
Second Annual Season Splash

DULUTH, Minn. – Community wide arts organizations got together at Wade Stadium for the second annual Season Splash. Thursday’s free event was a celebration of what these organizations have to offer for the coming year. From theater to opera and dance, seven performances were put on for the community to enjoy as well as sing along.
DULUTH, MN
Country Lanes North in Duluth Demolished to Make Room for New Mega-Gym

Opened in 1976, Country Lanes North near the Miller Hill Mall closed its doors for good back in June, now it's just a pile of rubble. Country Lanes North was a busy place on most nights offering a variety of sports like bowling, volleyball, and bag leagues, but that all had to come to an end and after 46 years the announcement was made that the final day would be June 21st and they celebrated all the memories with free bowling and pizza.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth schools address school resource officer concerns

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Since the murder of George Floyd in 2020, local organizations have been taking a look at the role, both good and bad, school resource officers play in the lives of students. “We have the same officers, who are trained by the same department in...
DULUTH, MN
3rd Annual North Country Electric Vehicle Show & Tell

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Country Electric Vehicle Show and Tell event returned to Duluth for its 3rd year. This is the first time the event was held at Bayfront Festival Park after previously being held at Canal Park Lodge. “The purpose behind this event is really education and...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth Parks and Recreation Releases 2022 Fall Programming Guide

DULUTH, Minn.–The Duluth Parks and Recreation team is ready to start their fall programming. Every season Parks and Rec. puts together a programming guide for all their different recreational opportunities. For the fall, they have options for all ages from toddlers to senior citizens. Some programs include festive events like a Halloween hike and pumpkin carving day. They’re offering a range of activities from card games, to adult kickball leagues, and even BINGO.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino

LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LARCHWOOD, IA

