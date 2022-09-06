Read full article on original website
House hit by gunfire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
Land Rover caught fire in Urbana
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — There was a vehicle on fire on Monday in Urbana. The Edge-Scott Fire Protection received a call at 6:50 p.m. for a 2001 Land Rover on fire at 202 Scottswood Drive. The fire department was able to put out the fire without any incidents. The...
Elderly man and woman shot on Heritage Drive
On September 8, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the 2500-block of Heritage Drive for a report of a shooting with injury. Upon arrival, officers located two victims, a 76-year-old male with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a 75-year-old female with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims are Champaign residents. The victims were conscious and talking as officers rendered medical aid, and they were transported to a local hospital. They are presently listed in stable condition. In addition to the two victims, officers found evidence of gunfire on several nearby houses and at least one vehicle.
Decatur and Springfield receiving more than $20 million in transit assistance
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur and Springfield transit systems will receive more than $20 million in federal assistance to increase the efficiency and gas emissions of their buses. The Illinois transit systems received $71.1 million of the $1.7 billion from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in grants for low-and...
Water main break at Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The City of Champaign is asking drivers to avoid the area near Neil and Hessel Thursday night. A water main break had Champaign Police diverting traffic in all four directions. Public Works and Illinois American Water Company continue to work to fix the issue. Drivers...
Richland Community College hosts welcome back picnic
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Richland Community College is hosting its first-ever welcome back picnic. The picnic is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the college. The picnic will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be all sorts of events at the picnic, from face painting to...
Champaign curbside yard waste pick up begins next month
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Get ready to bag up those leaves from your yard!. The City of Champaign's fall yard waste collection will run from October 10 through December 9. If you live in the orange zone, pickups will begin on October 10. If you live in the blue...
3 accused of stealing guns from central Illinois police vehicles
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Three men are behind bars in connection with multiple car burglaries across central Illinois. We're told some of the vehicles broken into included police cars. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says the burglaries date back to May 2022. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Blaine Manks, 18-year-old Cameron...
Woman accused of threatening postal worker with gun
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly threatening a postal worker with a gun. The Champaign Police Department said they received information on Tuesday that the woman threatened the worker in the 100 block of West Harvard Street. On Wednesday, police were called to...
Decatur homeowners to fix up neighborhood
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — There is new funding to help Decatur homeowners to fix up their neighborhoods. The Decatur City Council approved a new housing repair program on Tuesday. The Small Housing Improvement Program is a partnership with Northeast Community Fund (NECF) that targets housing rehabilitation in the city’s...
Man sentenced to 13 years after shooting at Fair Oaks Housing
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Danville man has learned his sentence after shooting at a housing complex and delivery of a controlled substance. Lerone Johnson was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. On June 29, 2019, the Danville Police Department responded to a...
Danville Police Department kicks off slow down campaign
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Drivers are going to have to start slowing down. During the month of September, the Danville Police Department is conducting a slow-down campaign. The campaign is meant to slow down drivers and make the streets safer to travel on day and night. Deputy Chief Terry...
Police say missing person's report unfounded
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE 4:46 p.m.:. Following a thorough investigation by Champaign Police, the report of a missing person, in this case, was determined to be unfounded, and the individual is reported to be safe. ORIGINAL:. Champaign Police are searching for a missing woman. Sierra Dittmar, 25, was...
Victim robbed in bathroom while waiting for bus, police say
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after a person was robbed while waiting for the bus. We're told it happened around 4:30 p.m. on September 3 in the 300 block of East William Street. The victim went into the bathroom while waiting for the bus and was...
Man arrested after gun fired in bar parking lot
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man is behind bars on several charges after police say he fired a gun outside a bar. Decatur Police were called to the Port Royal bar just before 1 a.m. Monday after a man fired a single shot in the parking lot. Police say...
Man accused of stealing a truck
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Charleston man has been arrested on charges he stole a vehicle. Charleston Police say he stole a truck and a registration from a second vehicle in the 1500 block of 18th street. Investigators were able to view surveillance camera footage and identify the characteristics...
Neon Trees to take part in U of I homecoming week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The band Neon Trees will be taking part in the University of Illinois Homecoming Week this year. Their concert is set for Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the State Farm Center Theatre. Ticket prices will be between $29 and $49, plus fees. U of I students...
Circle K robbery suspect at large
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for robbing a Circle K. It happened early Wednesday morning at the Circle K located on West First Drive. If you have any information on who the suspect may be, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at...
Police: Woman abducted, taken on high speed chase
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A man is in custody after allegedly abducting a woman in Coles County. Illinois State Police District 10 received reports early Saturday morning about a possible abduction near milepost 192 on I-57. Witnesses said a woman was forced into a vehicle against her will...
Colleges seek to meet mental health needs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — September is Suicide Awareness Month. The "Green Bandana Project" says before graduation, one in 10 students will have considered suicide. Students across central Illinois are already in need of mental health support after the first few weeks of classes. One step forward could mean several...
