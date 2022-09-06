Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 9:45 a.m. three separate witnesses called to say that the 32-year old was out of control in the 400 block of Southwest Oak Avenue, yelling and swinging a crow bar in the air. The witnesses also reported that the suspect had hit a porta potty multiple times as well as the asphalt in the parking lot of the American Legion building.

