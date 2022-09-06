Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Medford police searching for suspect involved in Lincoln St. shooting
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in Thursday morning's shooting on Lincoln St. that left one person dead. 26-year-old Shawn Conte is wanted in connection to the shooting that took place in the 200-block of Lincoln St. Thursday morning. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Medford police say that if seen, do not approach him and call 911. Anyone with information on Conte's whereabouts is urged to call Detective Hull at (541) 774-2283.
kptv.com
Medford Police looking for murder suspect
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - Medford Police detectives are looking for the suspect in a homicide Thursday after a shooting that morning. Officers responded to a call of gunshots at about 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Lincoln Street. When they arrived they found a person shot in the street. The victim was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
KTVL
Suspect in Medford shooting at large, considered armed and dangerous
MEDFORD — Medford Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the murder of an individual found on Lincoln Street in Medford on Thursday morning, Sept. 8. Police are searching for 26-year-old Shawn Robert Conte, who should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Conte, please call 911. If...
KTVL
Medford police investigating fatal shooting on Lincoln Street
MEDFORD — One individual has died from an apparent gun shot wound in Medford Thursday morning, Sept. 8. At approximately 8:30 am, Medford Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Lincoln Street for a report of gunshots and a disturbance heard in the area. When the officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
POLICE JAIL MAN REPORTED TO BE SWINGING A CROW BAR
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Tuesday. An RPD report said at about 9:45 a.m. three separate witnesses called to say that the 32-year old was out of control in the 400 block of Southwest Oak Avenue, yelling and swinging a crow bar in the air. The witnesses also reported that the suspect had hit a porta potty multiple times as well as the asphalt in the parking lot of the American Legion building.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOR ALLEGED RECKLESS BURNING INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a woman for an alleged reckless burning incident early Sunday. An RPD report just before 1:30 am. 34-year old Michelle Montelione was reported to be starting fires on the hillside of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Edenbower Boulevard. Officers could not locate her initially but found her later. Montelione was charged with reckless burning, recklessly endangering another and second-degree criminal trespass.
KTVL
Medford Police shoot, kill bear that attacked woman 24 hours prior
SOUTHERN OREGON — Officers with the Medford Police Department shot and killed a bear after it attacked a woman and her dog in her backyard Monday night, Sept. 5. Lieutenant Mark Cromwell with the Medford Police Department wrote in a press release that the bear was seen in a tree on Tuesday night around the same area where it attacked the woman the night before.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED FOR ALLEGED RESTRAINING ORDER VIOLATIONS
A female transient has been jailed for an alleged restraining order violation incident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:00 p.m. 51-year old Shelly Bodfield allegedly came to property in the 300 block of Moonhill Road in the Tenmile area and asked the victim for food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED SHOPLIFTING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged shoplifting incident Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:00 p.m. 32-year old Joshua Vernon allegedly attempted to push a cart full of merchandise out of Walmart in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. An officer made contact with the suspect near the garden center and detained him. The officer learned Vernon had been trespassed from the store a year ago for shoplifting.
KTVL
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Trafficking Meth into Southern Oregon
Medford, ORE. — On September 7th, 2022, a man from San Diego, California, was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’...
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK RESIDENTS JAILED FOR ALLEGED CHILD NEGLECT
Two Myrtle Creek residents were jailed for alleged child neglect by Myrtle Creek Police on Sunday. Information from MCPD said following an investigation the man and woman were taken into custody in the 1600 block of Northeast Division Street at 7:40 p.m. They were charged with second-degree child neglect and for reckless endangering. Bail was set at $12,500. No further information in the case will be released, according to MCPD.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth arrest after Highway 2 accident
SIDNEY, Iowa – Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope reports a methamphetamine arrest following a Highway 2 accident on Saturday, Sept. 3. A press release says deputies responded at 1:05 a.m. to a one-vehicle accident near the 195th Street intersection, where a Cadillac XTS, driven by Jay Tyler, 54 of Medford, Ore., failed to negotiate the lane changeover in the construction zone and stuck a cement barricade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVL
Driver arrested in Central Point after nearly striking several pedestrians
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — At approximately 9:39 on Saturday morning, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies responded to a report of a reckless driver nearly striking several pedestrians in the Downing Road area of Central Point. Witnesses also reported the male driver pointed something at them, possibly a...
Herald and News
Investigators: Oregon fire started at homeless camp near I-5
Police and fire investigators say a fire that started Sunday, Aug. 28 near Interstate 5 and Central Point was ignited at a homeless camp. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Fire District 3 (JCFD3) announced Saturday, Sept. 3 that it believes the Bear Creek Greenway fire was started at transient camp near the freeway.
KDRV
FireWatch: fire scorched van overnight in southern Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- An overnight fire is extinguished in southern Josephine County, leaving a burned van for the Sheriff's Office to investigate. Illinois Valley Fire District (IVFD) says it turned a scorched Ford van over to Sheriff's deputies after it extinguished the burning auto along Highway 199 about midway between Cave Junction and O'Brien.
KTVL
Mill Fire lawsuit filed against Roseburg Forest Products
YREKA, Calif. — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Siskiyou County man against Roseburg Forest Products over the start of the Mill Fire. According to attorneys with Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer and Frankel, Tim Smith lost his home in Weed in the Mill Fire. The lawsuit alleges...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE: Evacuation warnings issued for Coyote Fire near Macdoel in Siskiyou County
MACDOEL, Calif. - CAL FIRE Siskiyou Unit is fighting the Coyote Fire burning to the east of the community of Macdoel. Some evacuation warnings have been issued. The Coyote Fire has burned more than 200 acres in the area of Red Rock Road. This is off of Coyote Ridge, which is one mile west of Red Rock Lakes, ten miles southwest of Dorris.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire evacuations downgraded, burning stays inside footprint
MERLIN — Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has reduced or eliminated the evacuation notices for some of the areas near the Rum Creek Fire. Areas to the east of the fire, including the communities of Merlin, Hugo, Three Pines, Leland, and Wolf Creek, are no longer under the Level 1 notification.
KTVL
Mill Fire over halfway contained Tuesday night, over 90 structures destroyed
SISKYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The Mill Fire, burning near Lake Shastina, Edgewood and Weed, has reached 65% containment on Tuesday and remains reported at 3,935 acres. Officials with CAL FIRE in Siskiyou County confirmed the fire destroyed 91 single structures and 26 outbuildings. Additionally, CAL FIRE SKU confirmed the fire destroyed 17 other structures and 9 outbuildings.
Comments / 2