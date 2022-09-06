Read full article on original website
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
The Alabama Million Dollar Band won’t travel to Austin for Texas game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Million Dollar Band won’t make the trip to Austin for the Alabama Texas football game Saturday, September 10, 2022, according to UA Athletics. UA Athletics released this statement Tuesday:. Due to the seating location and configuration of the visiting institution’s ticket allotment at...
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
WBRC’s Janet Hall, Paul Finebaum & others to be inducted into UA Communication Hall of Fame
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama College of Communication and Information Sciences will induct four new members into its Hall of Fame and two of them are WBRC alums. The 2022 inductees are Janet Hall O’Neil, Paul Finebaum, Charlie Monk, and Frank M. Thompson Jr. For more...
Storm threat forces Tuscaloosa school leaders to reschedule football games
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The potential for bad weather is already playing havoc with high school football games Friday night. WBRC FOX6 News confirmed at least four schools in both school districts in Tuscaloosa County will play their games Thursday night. The potential issue here is the rain. School leaders...
First Alert for showers moving in Friday afternoon and evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! Temperatures this morning are slightly warmer with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The visibility isn’t too bad this morning, but we can’t rule out patchy fog in isolated spots before 9 AM. We are starting out the day with increasing cloud cover. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds moving in from the south giving us a mostly cloudy sky to start out the day. We are tracking some isolated showers this morning. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out this morning, but most of us will remain dry through noon. An upper-level low is spinning along the Gulf Coast and slowly moving north. It will bring with it rounds of showers into our area later today. The track of this system has been very tricky and will determine where the rainy weather will set up across the Southeast. The latest weather models are hinting at lower chances of rain this afternoon. We will likely end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. It may end up breezy at times this afternoon and evening with easterly wind speeds at 10-15 mph. I think we’ll end up with a 40-50% chance for rain before 5 PM. Our best chance to see showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm will likely occur this evening and tonight. The latest setup shows the wettest weather occurring south and west of Birmingham later today. It will not surprise me if some spots stay dry during the daylight hours. If you are planning on attending high school football games this evening, I would grab the poncho to be safe. We’ll hold on to a 70% chance for showers this evening and tonight with temperatures holding in the 70s. Lightning appears limited in this setup thanks to cooler temperatures and limited instability. The flood threat is lower for today, but it isn’t zero. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Rainfall totals today could add up around 0.25″-0.5″. Higher totals and heavier rain expected in the southern half of Alabama today.
Birmingham nonprofit providing resources and mentorship for young men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Violent crime is in all the headlines this week with eight homicides in less than a week here in Birmingham, but there is still hope. Cultivate 4 or C4 Mentoring is a program for middle school and high school boys that was created to inspire, empower and encourage young men to discover their purpose.
Aliceville looks to rethink its economic future
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A business closing in one west Alabama town served as a wake-up call for the town to take another look at its economy. Piggly Wiggly’s permanent shutdown in Aliceville was noticeable and painful. Piggly Wiggly’s closing in 2021 prompted community leaders to start thinking outside the box and not take anything for granted.
Hale County hosts tornado disaster drill Thursday evening
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County has been hit by two tornadoes and dealt with some damaging straight-line wind events in 2022. That’s why the County EMA Director wants to be more effective when it comes to responding to weather related emergencies. Hale County EMA will host a...
Local county sheriff’s department already seeing dip in gun permit revenues; state funds soon will be available
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County sheriffs are working on ways to make up for losing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The new law does not go into effect until January 1, 2023, but one local department is already seeing less money coming in. The Walker County Sherriff’s Department...
The Jemison high school band is flaunting their stealth and their secrets
Jemison, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison High School Blue Regiment Band is full of secrets, but their mission is far from impossible. The band, under the direction of Dakota Bromley, is made up of 81 members. This Falls halftime show is called “Secret Agents,” and it pays homage to James Bond and Mission: Impossible movie sagas.
Birmingham City Schools elementary students show increase in scores on standardized testing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Sept. 7, Birmingham City Schools announced that its elementary students showed a significant increase on their ACAP scores. District officials are pleased, especially given learning loss and other pandemic classroom challenges. Among other improvements, the district saw a 37 percent increase in students scoring at...
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — An early morning power outage Wednesday at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport caused flight delays and cancellations that continued even after electricity was restored. The airport reported it lost power shortly before 5 a.m., and soon after said flights had been stopped. The lights were back on...
Cousin of Birmingham nightclub shooting victim pleads for the community to get help
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a man shot multiple times at a Birmingham nightclub early Monday morning is speaking out against the wave of violence happening in the city. The 20-year-old man was four times during an argument with another person at Quest nightclub over Labor day weekend....
Three Birmingham children struck by gunfire over six days
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a period of six days, gunfire in Birmingham has struck three children. Thankfully at this moment, they are all alive, but two remain in a hospital. The most recent occurred on September 7, in the 4100 block of Messer-Airport Highway. Birmingham Police say the victim...
Bogue’s Restaurant closes after 84 years in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A longtime employee of one popular Birmingham restaurant has confirmed that it has closed its doors for good. Ms. Ella Irby has confirmed that Bogue’s Restaurant has shut down after 84 years in business. The restaurant closed for the final time on September 4. So...
Two Birmingham men killed in crash in Autauga County
AUTAUGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after two men from Birmingham were killed in a crash on September 4. Authorities say 24-year-old Miguel A. Hernandez-Lopez and 28-year-old Evangalist A. Alfredo were killed when the Toyota Tundra they were driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
Tuscaloosa County makes plans for new partial jail
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County is undertaking a major revamp with its jail. The plan is to tear down part of it and rebuild it, a process that’ll take about two years. The price tag will be around $16 million, and the reason is the sheriff’s department felt...
Shelby County needs poll workers
SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has almost 2,000 locations where people cast ballots on election day. The state is asking you to play a critical part in making sure those votes get counted. To ensure a safe, secure and fair election on November 8, the planning starts now for...
BPD launches Operation Silent Night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department said with the recent increase in homicides and violent crime, they have launched Operation Silent Night. During a recent traffic stop under the operation, officers made arrests and confiscated firearms and other illegal items. The Birmingham Police Department Tweet said: “This is...
