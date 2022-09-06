BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! Temperatures this morning are slightly warmer with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The visibility isn’t too bad this morning, but we can’t rule out patchy fog in isolated spots before 9 AM. We are starting out the day with increasing cloud cover. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds moving in from the south giving us a mostly cloudy sky to start out the day. We are tracking some isolated showers this morning. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out this morning, but most of us will remain dry through noon. An upper-level low is spinning along the Gulf Coast and slowly moving north. It will bring with it rounds of showers into our area later today. The track of this system has been very tricky and will determine where the rainy weather will set up across the Southeast. The latest weather models are hinting at lower chances of rain this afternoon. We will likely end up mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. It may end up breezy at times this afternoon and evening with easterly wind speeds at 10-15 mph. I think we’ll end up with a 40-50% chance for rain before 5 PM. Our best chance to see showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm will likely occur this evening and tonight. The latest setup shows the wettest weather occurring south and west of Birmingham later today. It will not surprise me if some spots stay dry during the daylight hours. If you are planning on attending high school football games this evening, I would grab the poncho to be safe. We’ll hold on to a 70% chance for showers this evening and tonight with temperatures holding in the 70s. Lightning appears limited in this setup thanks to cooler temperatures and limited instability. The flood threat is lower for today, but it isn’t zero. Just remember to never drive through flooded areas. Rainfall totals today could add up around 0.25″-0.5″. Higher totals and heavier rain expected in the southern half of Alabama today.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO