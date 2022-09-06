Bluffton University aims to continue doing well

Bluffton University President Jane M. Woods, Ph. D. shares the state of the university address. Dean Brown | The Lima News

BLUFFTON — If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

Bluffton University President Jane M. Woods, Ph.D. delivered her state of the university address.

“We do what we do well, and what we want to continue to do well is focusing on well-being and emotional intelligence for our students and for our campus community. This is something we’ve been doing well for a long time and we want to continue doing well.”

St. Benedict was a medieval monk who implored people to “listen with the ear of the heart.” Woods expounded, “You’re finding ways to listen to people with your whole heart and imagine if you could, to having an ear in your heart so that everything that you filter through comes in a way that is loving and caring.”

Woods explained that the university wants to focus on the emotional intelligence of its students, faculty, community and world.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to learn about yourself and apply that wisdom to the world around you. It is associated with a number of benefits including improved mental health and relationships, higher job satisfaction and academic performance.

There are five areas that contribute to emotional intelligence: Self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy, and social skills. Self-awareness is the ability to focus attention on ourselves and to self-evaluate. It continues to develop and advance throughout our lifetime. It ultimately allows us to understand ourselves and to connect to the world around us.

Self-regulation is the ability to experience your thoughts, feelings, and emotions and choose how you’re going to respond in a way that is positive for you and others.

Motivation is having a thirst for personal development. You’re highly driven to succeed, whatever your version of success looks like.

Empathy is being slow to judge others and possessing the awareness that we’re all just doing the best we can with the circumstances we’ve been given. When we know better, we do better.

If you’ve developed your social skills, you’re adept at working in teams. You’re aware of others and their needs in a conversation or conflict resolution.

Woods concluded her remarks by explaining the difference between diversity, inclusion, and belonging. “Diversity is being asked to the party, inclusion is being asked to dance, and belonging is dancing like no one is watching.”

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409