ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Denver Sheriff Department deputy arrested

DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested on an assault charge in Aurora, the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) said Thursday. Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged property, the department said. The...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over deputy

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department is seeking more information on a possible police impersonator that attempted to stop an off-duty Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday. Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane. The...
BRIGHTON, CO
9NEWS

After chop shop bust, police hope to return stolen bikes

BOULDER, Colo. — Firearms, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during the bust of a chop shop this week in Boulder. After a weekslong investigation, the Boulder Police Department searched an apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway Tuesday morning and seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and at least 15 bicycles.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'

AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Boulder, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder, CO
9NEWS

Juvenile hurt in Denver shooting was 'innocent bystander'

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in Denver that left two people injured, including a Denver Public Schools (DPS) student. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400-block of East Colfax Avenue, which is near the intersection with Josephine Street two blocks south of City Park.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty after missing girl found at his home

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was charged in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who was later found safe in his home pleaded guilty in the case Tuesday morning. James Dean was arrested in May after the girl failed to attend classes at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive and was reported missing. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for her. They said she had no history of running away, and that it was possible that she was with someone she met online.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Cargo Pants#Sex Acts#Violent Crime
9NEWS

1-year-old dies of fentanyl intoxication, mom charged

DENVER — The mother of a 1-year-old child who died late last year from fentanyl intoxication is now charged in connection with the baby's death, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced. On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, was not breathing. Paramedics responded...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

8-year-old boy goes missing in Arapahoe County

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old boy. The sheriff's office said the boy, named Robam, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday outside High Plains Elementary at 6100 S. Fulton St. in Greenwood Village. He walked outside when school let out, but his mother was late to pick him up and he hasn't been seen since.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that injured store employee

LAKEWOOD, Colo — Police are looking for the person who they say intentionally ran over an employee after shoplifting from a Walgreens Saturday night. The Lakewood Police Department said it happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Walgreens on Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Kipling Street. Police said a man shoplifted from the store, then got into a truck. They believe the man intentionally ran over an employee who was standing just outside the store.
LAKEWOOD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Thornton Police officer shoots, kills man on Interstate 25

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police officer shot and killed a man who produced a weapon while he was walking in traffic Monday morning on Interstate 25, police said in a news release. I-25 was closed for hours between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway for the investigation into the...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

Lawsuit filed after woman killed by bridge debris on I-25 crash

MEAD, Colorado — Family members of the woman who was killed when debris smashed through her windshield after an excavator on a trailer struck a bridge filed a lawsuit alleging reckless conduct by the driver and his employer. Megan Arneson died on Aug. 8 as she drove home after...
MEAD, CO
9NEWS

Aurora City Council takes up proposal on jail time for shoplifters

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora City Council committee will take up a proposal Thursday that could send people to jail for a minimum of three days if they steal from a store. The proposal would apply to shoplifters convicted of taking more than $300 worth of merchandise. Aurora Police said retail thefts have gone up in the city and that officers think the crime is underreported because retail employees often don't engage with shoplifters.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Early morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning. The victim arrived at a local hospital at about 2:45 a.m., police said. The shooting happened in the area of East Iliff Avenue and Havana...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver

DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy