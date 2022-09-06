Read full article on original website
Denver, homeless coalition search for shelter for displaced hotel residentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
It’s HOT in Denver, record-breaking hotClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
Swallow Hill names new CEOMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Public art will adorn Central Park green spacesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Sheriff Department deputy arrested
DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested on an assault charge in Aurora, the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) said Thursday. Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged property, the department said. The...
Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over deputy
BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department is seeking more information on a possible police impersonator that attempted to stop an off-duty Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday. Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane. The...
After chop shop bust, police hope to return stolen bikes
BOULDER, Colo. — Firearms, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during the bust of a chop shop this week in Boulder. After a weekslong investigation, the Boulder Police Department searched an apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway Tuesday morning and seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and at least 15 bicycles.
Man sentenced to 25 years for 'horrific and gruesome crime'
AURORA, Colo. — A man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend in Aurora more than two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Marcos Gutierrez, 24, pleaded guilty plea to second-degree murder in Adams County District Court on June 24. He was facing a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation in the stabbing that left Airica May Beaty, 20, dead and a man injured.
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Steven Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
9 indicted on suspicion of providing fake ID, alcohol before fatal prom night crash
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury indicted nine companies and individuals this week on suspicion of supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teenagers in relation to the case of a 17-year-old driver who's charged in a Boulder crash that killed two people. The crash happened April 9,...
Juvenile hurt in Denver shooting was 'innocent bystander'
DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in Denver that left two people injured, including a Denver Public Schools (DPS) student. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400-block of East Colfax Avenue, which is near the intersection with Josephine Street two blocks south of City Park.
Man pleads guilty after missing girl found at his home
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was charged in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who was later found safe in his home pleaded guilty in the case Tuesday morning. James Dean was arrested in May after the girl failed to attend classes at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive and was reported missing. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for her. They said she had no history of running away, and that it was possible that she was with someone she met online.
1-year-old dies of fentanyl intoxication, mom charged
DENVER — The mother of a 1-year-old child who died late last year from fentanyl intoxication is now charged in connection with the baby's death, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced. On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, was not breathing. Paramedics responded...
Suspect let ice cream truck driver go after learning he had a son, affidavit says
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man who was forced into the back of his ice cream truck at gunpoint said he was "scared for his life" but was eventually let go after the suspect learned that he had a son. Daniel Richardson was identified as a suspect in the...
8-year-old boy goes missing in Arapahoe County
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 8-year-old boy. The sheriff's office said the boy, named Robam, was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday outside High Plains Elementary at 6100 S. Fulton St. in Greenwood Village. He walked outside when school let out, but his mother was late to pick him up and he hasn't been seen since.
Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run that injured store employee
LAKEWOOD, Colo — Police are looking for the person who they say intentionally ran over an employee after shoplifting from a Walgreens Saturday night. The Lakewood Police Department said it happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Walgreens on Colfax Avenue near the intersection with Kipling Street. Police said a man shoplifted from the store, then got into a truck. They believe the man intentionally ran over an employee who was standing just outside the store.
Shelter in place lifted in Jeffco after report of gunshots
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) lifted a shelter in place for residents at 5305 Sheridan Blvd. prompted by a report of shots fired on Wednesday morning. The call came in at about 8:10 a.m., and the caller mentioned multiple people fleeing the area after...
Thornton Police officer shoots, kills man on Interstate 25
THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police officer shot and killed a man who produced a weapon while he was walking in traffic Monday morning on Interstate 25, police said in a news release. I-25 was closed for hours between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway for the investigation into the...
Lawsuit filed after woman killed by bridge debris on I-25 crash
MEAD, Colorado — Family members of the woman who was killed when debris smashed through her windshield after an excavator on a trailer struck a bridge filed a lawsuit alleging reckless conduct by the driver and his employer. Megan Arneson died on Aug. 8 as she drove home after...
DA dismisses charges against nurse in death of plastic surgery patient
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Charges against a former nurse anesthetist related to the death of a plastic surgery patient have been dismissed in part because of new evidence that would make the case difficult to prove beyond a reasonable doubt. The motion to dismiss charges against Rex Meeker indicates...
Aurora City Council takes up proposal on jail time for shoplifters
AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora City Council committee will take up a proposal Thursday that could send people to jail for a minimum of three days if they steal from a store. The proposal would apply to shoplifters convicted of taking more than $300 worth of merchandise. Aurora Police said retail thefts have gone up in the city and that officers think the crime is underreported because retail employees often don't engage with shoplifters.
Appeals court overturns Denver murder conviction due to prosecutor's misconduct
DENVER — Although a single improper statement by a prosecutor during trial will rarely lead to the reversal of a defendant's convictions, Colorado's second-highest court last week decided such an extraordinary consequence was necessary — overturning a man's second-degree murder conviction and 48-year prison sentence. A jury convicted...
Early morning shooting leaves 1 injured in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) was investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning. The victim arrived at a local hospital at about 2:45 a.m., police said. The shooting happened in the area of East Iliff Avenue and Havana...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver
DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
