New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
7th annual ARTfall exhibit coming to Community Arts Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual juried art exhibition and sale is returning to the Hannah Block Historic USO Building later this month. The 7th annual event will feature the work of emerging and established artists from September 16th through September 24th. Attendees can drop by Monday through Saturday...
Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
Cape Fear Buddy Walk raising money for Down Syndrome next month
BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A special fundraiser is being held in October to raise money for people with Down Syndrome. Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) is kicking off a celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month by hosting the Cape Fear Buddy Walk at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday, October 8th.
Oak Island Police inviting community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Friday
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is providing an opportunity for you to ask questions and hang out with members of their Department on Friday morning. They’re hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ around 8:30 am at OKI Scoop Shop & Donuts, located at 4922 E....
Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
WWAY partnering with American Legion to host blood drive Friday
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You’re invited to a blood drive at WWAY in Leland happening tomorrow. We’re partnering with Post 68 of the American Legion to host the drive for the American Red Cross. Those who donated blood will receive a coupon for a free haircut from...
Bladen County Schools add 500 ‘On The Spot’ period kits for students
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Schools around Bladen County have partnered with Lumber River United Way to provide period kits for their students. The program is called ‘On The Spot’, and will supply students in high school and middle school with the period products they need. “Through...
Auction held to help Brunswick County community organization with positive impacts
SUPPLY, NC (WWAY) – A Brunswick County agency is hosting an auction to help local organizations that make positive impacts in the community. Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation’s annual auction is in progress and ends September 16 at 3 p.m. The event is put on to raise money for...
TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
Seniors turn out to fire extinguisher class in Pender County
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw held a class this morning teaching an important skill to senior citizens. Anyone in the community age 55 and up was invited to the Burgaw Community House for the 10:00 am event. Several people turned out to learn how to extinguish...
Chicken Salad Chick opening second Cape Fear location in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently has one Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, located in Wilmington. But that’s changing soon. The company has announced plans to bring a Chicken Salad Chick to Leland late this year or early in 2023. Construction is beginning soon at an existing...
CFCC to adapt policy change impacting Marine Technology program
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– CFCC Marine Technology students gathered on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington with plans to protest a policy change that prompted two of the college’s on-staff captains to resign. Students are now celebrating, after a conversation with administration on Wednesday morning, proposing a new change. Cape...
15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!
Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
Columbus County man planning trip to Hawaii after $500,000 lottery win
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Cerro Gordo man is $500,000 richer thanks to a lucky spin. 66-year-old Darrell Riley had a chance to spin a giant prize wheel Wednesday at the Bigger $pin Live Event and watched in anticipation as the wheel landed on a $500,000 prize. “I...
Tuesday evening Wilmington house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been displaced by a house fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington. The Wilmington Fire Department says they received a call about a fire around 7:00 pm yesterday. Crews say they found smoke when they arrived to the home on Campbell Street. All occupants...
Woman biking 200 miles around Oak Island to raise money for childhood cancer
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Oak Island is doing her part to raise money for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Cindy Ramsey has currently biked 53 miles of her 200 mile goal, traveling the roads around Oak Island. She says the challenge of riding 200 miles is...
Wilmington Lodge #319 offers new trade scholarship
WILMINGTON (WWAY) – Wilmington Lodge #319 is offering a new scholarship intended for students attending, or going to attend community college, vocational training, or any trade school. The program is not limited to rising seniors that are still in high school. Those older students that have been working, and...
Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week. The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision. The Department says the resident was asleep in...
North Carolina man accused of exposing himself at North Myrtle Beach resort pool
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of exposing himself in the pool area of a North Myrtle Beach resort, according to a police report obtained by News13. William Bradley Langley II, 32, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure. He was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention […]
