Carolina Beach, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County hosts inaugural Equity and Inclusion Summit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Leaders from across the state attended the Equity and Inclusion Summit on Thursday in Wilmington. The summit is a two-day event hosted by the New Hanover County Office of Diversity and Equity in Partnership with the YWCA at Union Station on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

7th annual ARTfall exhibit coming to Community Arts Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The annual juried art exhibition and sale is returning to the Hannah Block Historic USO Building later this month. The 7th annual event will feature the work of emerging and established artists from September 16th through September 24th. Attendees can drop by Monday through Saturday...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington’s first combination dog park, bar holds soft opening

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another dog park has arrived in the Port City, but this one is very unique. ‘Ruff Draft’ is holding its soft opening today until 8:00 pm, offering visitors a space for their furry friends to roam while also providing everything you would expect from a bar.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear Buddy Walk raising money for Down Syndrome next month

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A special fundraiser is being held in October to raise money for people with Down Syndrome. Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome (BUDS) is kicking off a celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Month by hosting the Cape Fear Buddy Walk at Belville Riverwalk Park on Saturday, October 8th.
BELVILLE, NC
Carolina Beach, NC
Government
City
Carolina Beach, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dam reconstruction aims to bring back lakes to Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. — It’s been a little over four years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, but many people are still dealing with damage from the storm. Since Florence, the lakes of Boiling Spring Lakes have dried up, but after a Brunswick County Board of Commissioners meeting this week, there’s a chance they will return.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY partnering with American Legion to host blood drive Friday

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — You’re invited to a blood drive at WWAY in Leland happening tomorrow. We’re partnering with Post 68 of the American Legion to host the drive for the American Red Cross. Those who donated blood will receive a coupon for a free haircut from...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TRU Colors Brewery closing its doors this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local brewery employing gang members is shutting down this Friday, according to CEO and founder George Taylor. Tru Colors was started by Taylor to help end gang street violence which the CEO said became intolerable to him after the shooting death of a Wilmington teenager.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Seniors turn out to fire extinguisher class in Pender County

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Burgaw held a class this morning teaching an important skill to senior citizens. Anyone in the community age 55 and up was invited to the Burgaw Community House for the 10:00 am event. Several people turned out to learn how to extinguish...
BURGAW, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chicken Salad Chick opening second Cape Fear location in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear currently has one Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, located in Wilmington. But that’s changing soon. The company has announced plans to bring a Chicken Salad Chick to Leland late this year or early in 2023. Construction is beginning soon at an existing...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFCC to adapt policy change impacting Marine Technology program

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– CFCC Marine Technology students gathered on the Riverwalk in downtown Wilmington with plans to protest a policy change that prompted two of the college’s on-staff captains to resign. Students are now celebrating, after a conversation with administration on Wednesday morning, proposing a new change. Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Wilmington NC You Must Try!

Have you been searching for the best restaurants in Wilmington, North Carolina to try for an upcoming trip? We have got you covered! Here we have made an extensive list of all the best dining in Wilmington to help keep your belly full during your adventure!. The port city is...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Tuesday evening Wilmington house fire displaces 2 adults, 3 children

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been displaced by a house fire Tuesday evening in Wilmington. The Wilmington Fire Department says they received a call about a fire around 7:00 pm yesterday. Crews say they found smoke when they arrived to the home on Campbell Street. All occupants...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Lodge #319 offers new trade scholarship

WILMINGTON (WWAY) – Wilmington Lodge #319 is offering a new scholarship intended for students attending, or going to attend community college, vocational training, or any trade school. The program is not limited to rising seniors that are still in high school. Those older students that have been working, and...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week. The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision. The Department says the resident was asleep in...
WILMINGTON, NC

