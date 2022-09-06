ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, MO

Boil Order: Sheldon deals with main breaks and internet outage

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZqxj_0hkZz4BT00
KOAM Image

SHELDON, Mo. – The City of Sheldon, Missouri issues an Advisory Boil Order.

Mayor Robert Sewell called KOAM this afternoon about the boil order. He says the City is currently dealing with a few water main breaks.

Usually, Sewell says they would post on social media, the city site or through an email blast. However, they can’t do that at this time due to an internet outage involving the entire city.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
sgfcitizen.org

The Pierce City lynching that many forgot: Monett newsman has been tracking its history for years

PIERCE CITY – Into the inky blackness the train whistle screamed, its shrill call reminding those who heard it both where they were and that they were alive. “There,” in this case, was in the heart of Pierce City, a town just west of Monett, where a group gathered on August 19 — fire in hand and a common mission in mind. The focus of those gatherings, however, drastically differed depending on which August 19 they stood along the town’s main drag.
PIERCE CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Sheldon, MO
State
Missouri State
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
SARCOXIE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins

NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup pulled into traffic from a business, 1039 S Neosho Blvd, and...
NEOSHO, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Outage#Koam News#Rewritten
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin NALA READ 2nd Annual Literacy Liftoff

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening, September 8 at the MSSU Soccer Fields is the 2nd Annual Joplin NALA READ Literacy Liftoff. NALA says it’s another way to Celebrate Reading. The basic foundation of learning. What is NALA READ?. “More than 36 million American adults struggle to read, write,...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: three people killed in head on crash and murder charges brought in TN kidnapping case

PINEVILLE, Mo. – A head-on collision takes the life of three people in Mcdonald county. The crash happened shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night on US 71 near Brush Creek road in Pineville. Troopers say 29-year-old Kyler Johnson from Washburn was heading south when he traveled into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on. Johnson, along with both of his passengers – 58-year-old Joseph Lynch from Powell and a 15-year-old from Washburn – all died at the scene. A 17-year-old from Neosho was driving the second vehicle she was flown to Freeman hospital in Joplin in serious condition. Click here to read more about this story.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Aurora and Marionville PD face issues caused by homelessness

AURORA, Mo. — The Aurora and Marionville Police Department has received more calls recently about homeless people breaking into abandoned houses or buildings. “Being homeless is not the problem,” Police Chief Wes Coatney said. “The problem is when people commit a crime because they are homeless.” Coatney said Aurora and Marionville have about 10,000 people […]
AURORA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
Missouri Independent

Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months

Missouri investigators over the last four months have substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape Boarding School, a Christian reform school in Stockton that faces mounting accusations of abuse, lawsuits and calls for its closure by former students.  According to records turned over to The Independent under Missouri’s Sunshine Law by the state Department […] The post Missouri substantiated 10 claims of physical abuse at Agape in last four months appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Noel authorities awaiting extradition hearing in stabbing case

NOEL, Mo. — McDonald County authorities are waiting on an extradition hearing to bring a stabbing suspect back to Missouri. 23-year-old Beref Fred, of Neosho, is currently in the Benton County Arkansas Jail. He’s charged with First Degree Assault and Armed Criminal Action in McDonald County. Those charges are...
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
KSN News

Body found in SE Kansas leads to homicide investigation

ARCADIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body that was found in southeast Kansas over the weekend has led the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to conduct a homicide investigation. According to the KBI, on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 11:25 a.m., 911 received a call from a woman who had […]
ARCADIA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy