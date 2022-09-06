Boil Order: Sheldon deals with main breaks and internet outage

KOAM Image

SHELDON, Mo. – The City of Sheldon, Missouri issues an Advisory Boil Order.

Mayor Robert Sewell called KOAM this afternoon about the boil order. He says the City is currently dealing with a few water main breaks.

Usually, Sewell says they would post on social media, the city site or through an email blast. However, they can’t do that at this time due to an internet outage involving the entire city.

