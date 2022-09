LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank is partnering with All Starr Pet Rescue to have a free pet food distribution Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be held at 207 S. Greenlawn Ave. Anyone is welcome to attend and receive free cat and dog food. Visitors are welcome to enter from the south on Greenlawn and follow the flow of traffic.

For more information contact All Starr Pet Rescue at 567-242-3491.