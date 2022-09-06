Read full article on original website
Portland food and the people who make it get still more TV attention this week, thanks to Netflix’s “Chef’s Table: Pizza.” The series, created by David Gelb (”Jiro Dreams of Sushi”), has been a Netflix staple since 2015, and in its latest edition, the focus is on pizza and six chefs who stand out for their skills.
How Portland-based nonprofit Friends of the Children won a $44 million gift from MacKenzie Scott
The cryptic email showed up unexpectedly in the CEO’s inbox eight months ago. Terri Sorensen read it, quickly realizing it could be what the Portland-based nonprofit needed to expand its mission. Formed in 1993, Friends of the Children had big dreams held in check by the pressure to hustle...
Portland's Best Pizza
By the slice or by the pie, Portland proves that you don’t need to adhere to the rules to make the best pizzas out there. What would happen if, instead of trying to make pizza just the way it’s made in New York or Naples, we just tried to make pizza that tastes good? As our very own Karen Brooks points out in Chef’s Table: Pizza, perhaps the defining style of a Portland pizza is that there is no single defining style—and our willingness to break the rules is exactly what makes it so good. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty is the poster child of this mantra right now, with toppings ranging from fermented tomato to marigold petals atop a sourdough crust. But plenty of other pizzaiolos are playing with local grains, seasonal produce, and year-round staples like Wisconsin brick cheese and Ezzo pepperoni. Whether you like your pizza round or square, thick-crusted or thin, these are our favorite spots at which to grab a pie.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Power-Hungry Politicos Scared of Charter Reform, Oath Keepers Membership List Leaked, and Mount Rainier is NOT Erupting, Okay?!? 🌋
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! One more day...
The Number Of New Real Estate Listings In Portland, OR Has Dropped Sharply
While this Pacific Northwest metropolis is a great place to live for a variety of reasons, it may not be the best place to buy a house right now.
Building at 'one of the best retail corners' in downtown Portland sold
PORTLAND, Ore. — Melvin Mark Investors last week bought the historic Alderway Building in what's shaping up to become a high-profile part of downtown Portland, though recent vacancy trends offer a note of caution. The building at the corner of Southwest Alder Street and Southwest Broadway houses Kassab Jewelers...
portlandobserver.com
Largest Race Discrimination Verdict in Oregon History
AP-DDA Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum, who was 59 at the time, visited the...
Three downtown Portland hotels facing foreclosure
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three prominent Portland hotels are facing foreclosure, financial filings show, yet more fallout that highlights the struggles of the hospitality industry within the urban core. Willamette Week first reported on the expected foreclosures at Dossier, The Duniway and the Hilton Portland Downtown, citing property and court...
WWEEK
ōkta, the New McMinnville Restaurant Helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Matthew Lightner, Is Off to a Stellar Start
Matthew Lightner is back. It has barely been two months since the debut of ōkta, Lightner’s sparkling new McMinnville restaurant. Yet, it is already plain Lightner has added points to the peerless culinary IQ that led him to emerge as an industry star at Castagna in 2009, then thrive on the big stage at New York City’s Atera after he left Portland. Under Lightner, Atera earned two Michelin stars and a rave review from The New York Times. He left in 2015 and has maintained a relatively low profile since.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Plans for a Freight Warehouse in a Hot Neighborhood
Last week, WW revealed that the abandoned Kmart store on Northeast 122nd Avenue is owned by Zygmunt Wilf, whose other holdings include the Minnesota Vikings (“Viking Raid,” Aug. 24). His plan for the decrepit shopping plaza: build a freight warehouse and lease it to Prologis, the logistics company that helps Amazon deliver to your door. That proposal horrifies some residents of the Argay Terrace neighborhood, which sits in the center of Portland’s “arc of heat.” A fleet of diesel-fueled trucks isn’t likely to improve conditions—and flies in the face of the city’s climate goals. Here’s what our readers had to say:
FOXBusiness
Portland’s homeless crisis has residents ‘picking somewhere else’ to live, realty broker says
As Portland residents have started speaking out against far-left politicians over the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city, a local real estate broker is describing the difficulty of offloading these for-sale properties. "A lot of these spaces now are occupied by camps, and a lot...
Portland flight diverted after erratic passenger yells, climbs over seats
A passenger who admitted he’d recently used methamphetamine caused a Delta flight traveling from Portland to Atlanta to make an emergency stop in Salt Lake City, Utah Saturday, according to court documents.
Asking prices top $3 million for historic Tudor style Portland mansions
Portland was fortunate to attract architects early on, setting the stage for handsome buildings and astute residents who appreciate great design. Two historic mansions in Portland for sale showcase how a century-old home with original quality features can be updated for modern living. Both have classic Tudor Revival exteriors with storybook dormers popping from steeply pitched roofs, and decorative dark timber dressing up stucco walls.
WWEEK
It’s Another Record Year for Portland Graffiti
Portlanders are fed up with graffiti that has blanketed the city in the wake of 2020′s civil unrest—and they’re letting the city know. As of last week, nearly 10,000 reports of graffiti had poured in to City Hall, from tags (“Casio,” “Slide,” “Angel Dust”) scrawled near the burned-out Roseway Theater in Northeast to one-way signs downtown rendered illegible with spray paint.
Chronicle
Oregon’s First Federal Racketeering Trial Against Street-Level Gang Members Gets Underway
Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
Downtown Portland Hilton hotel properties appear headed for foreclosure auction
The landmark Hilton Portland Downtown could be auctioned off on the steps of the Multnomah County Courthouse this month. The owner of the Hilton and the nearby Duniway Portland, also a Hilton hotel, defaulted on its $240 million mortgage loan in May 2021, the lender claims in property records filed with the Multnomah County recorder. The Hilton and Duniway, at 921 S.W. Sixth Ave. and 545 S.W. Taylor St., together have 782 rooms, making them the largest hotel property in the city.
Dave Matthews Band coming to Portland’s Moda Center
What would you say if I told you the Dave Matthews Band is coming to town? That’s right, you have the space between now and Nov. 5 to get ready to see DMB at the Moda Center. Would you like to be one of the dancing Nancies or tripping...
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023
A highly controversial tax measure in Multnomah County, Oregon has "moved the goalpost" to May 2023 from its original November 2022 target. Credit: Zeb Andrews (Getty Images) The proposed capital gains tax would impose a 0.75% tax on all capital gains to fund a free eviction representation fund for all residents of Multnomah County, which is the most populous of Oregon's 36 counties.
Hoover members on trial in first federal racketeering prosecution of Portland street gang
Go inside a unique log home by fabled Steiner family craftsmen in SW Portland
The fabled Fogelbo log home in Southwest Portland, built by the Steiner family of craftsmen and stonemasons during the Great Depression, will be open for autumn tours on Oct. 7-8. Visitors will learn about the chalet-style house, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, and see one of...
The Oregonian
