KFYR-TV
Paddle Trap receives grant for expanding winter outdoor dining
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Paddle Trap is known for its large outdoor patio and scenic views of the Missouri River during the summer. Now, through a grant by Main Street Tourism, guests of the restaurant will be able to enjoy the views year-round. Soon this sun-filled patio will eventually...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota K9 teams come together to train new skills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dogs can learn some pretty amazing things. K9s from across the state are putting in the hours this week. They’re practicing new skills in a Midwest K9 Training Seminar in Bismarck so they can effectively protect their communities. During the training, handlers sent their K9...
New attractions are coming to Applefest
This year they are keeping many of the fan favorites, but this year, organizers are also adding games and local musicians.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck boy casts wide net of kindness, inspires professional fisherman to pay it forward
BISMARCK, N.D. – This is a real fish story. This one has everything a good fish tale should have: a hook, a big catch, a cute kid, a professional fisherman and an ending that’s guaranteed to make you smile. Six-year-old Carter Bader was born to fish. “I like...
KFYR-TV
Animal shelters across the state hold virtual fundraiser
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Seventeen animal shelters across the state are coming together for a virtual fundraiser to help animals in need. North Dakota Race for Rescues is a virtual 5k equivalent event that participants can complete any time anywhere. You can run, walk, bike, swim, kayak or other forms...
Expansion begins at Bismarck ice arena
Bismarck parks leaders recently approved the bids for what will be a $16 million project with the hopes of finishing by the fall of next year.
KFYR-TV
Help plant a new ‘Seeds of Hope’
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man’s garbage is another man’s treasure. Well, Seeds of Hope has too many treasures in its current location and not enough shelf space. The thrift shop is looking to plant new seeds and renovate its current space. After COVID, Seeds of Hope has...
This Weekend The International Powwow Brings Wonder To Bismarck
Make this the year you finally experience the glory of the UTTC Powwow
KFYR-TV
Air quality expected to improve later this week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you went outside this week, you might have noticed that the sky was a little hazy or milky-colored. This is due to wildfires in the western part of the country and Canada. People with respiratory issues were cautioned on Tuesday to limit or avoid their...
KFYR-TV
BSC’s new cross country lacing up for its first meet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The start of school also means the start of fall sports. This year BSC announced the addition of cross country and track teams to their athletic department. Friday is the first meet of the season for the cross-country team. It’s the start of something new at...
Bismarck Car Dealership Announces Second Location Is Now Open
You might have missed this, but it looks like Bismarck Motor Company's new location is now open. The new dealership is located on Main Street and is called Hyundai of Mandan. The business made a post to its Facebook page about a week ago (August 29th 2022) announcing the opening of the new store. Take a look at it:
The 3rd ND Country Fest Artist Just Announced
North Dakota Country Fest has made another big announcement concerning an act that is set to perform at next year's 2023 country music festival. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
KFYR-TV
United Tribes Technical College welcomes people to step into the past in their new earth lodge
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Connecting community and culture is important. And it is becoming easier for some with the addition of an earth lodge on United Tribes Technical College’s campus. Preparations are underway for the United Tribes Powwow this weekend, and there is something new awaiting visitors. An earth...
Church seeking help to preserve the building
Members of the First Presbyterian Church in Mandan meet in fellowship outside of the beautiful and historic building. Not only is the First Presbyterian Church a staple for Mandan, but also the wider community. “In downtown, the railroad workers were coming through the Bismarck, Mandan area. We had our Presbyterian pastor find not only our […]
KFYR-TV
Molly Robb - Heart River Golf
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I looked up treatment for an ankle sprain. Number one on the list said: rest and avoid activities that cause pain, swelling or discomfort. Let’s just say Heart River High School’s Molly Robb did not pay attention to it. Molly is a junior for the Heart River golf team. Last Friday, the Cougars played a tournament at Tom O’Leary in Bismarck. Molly had braces on both ankles, and it was easy to see she was going through some discomfort. Molly says she has volleyball to thank for the limping and does it affect her swing?
North Dakota’s “Coolest” Small Town Is About 80 Miles From BisMan
Let's face it. Big towns get all the press, Bismarck, Mandan, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot, Williston, Jamestown, bla bla bla. North Dakota is full of small-town charm if you just take the time to look for it. I came across an article on the website Far & Wide, "The Coolest Small Towns In America" that caught my eye.
kxnet.com
Skin Win Dermatology: Hair loss
Hair loss happens to men and women for all different reasons. Nathalie checks in with Dr. Hoffman of Skin Win Dermatology to learn more. To schedule an appointment with the team at Skin Win call 701- 800-5110. They have locations in Bismarck, Minot and Williston.
KFYR-TV
Sports Spotlight: New Salem’s AJ Heins
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the years, small towns in North Dakota have produced some of the best college linemen in the state. AJ Heins looks to add his name to the list of nine-man players to make it to the D-1 level, plus the Holsteins senior is the subject of this week’s Sports Spotlight.
KFYR-TV
Remembering a beloved BHS staff member through a memorial scholarship
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One former Bismarck High School principal and educator has left his mark on the hearts of many students and staff. But his legacy will now live on, by helping give the gift of higher education. Tom Hesford was a beloved teacher and principal from 1967 to...
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck makes statement about downtown construction
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck released a statement on social media concerning the impact of road construction in downtown Bismarck. The city said they recognize the struggle that downtown businesses are facing. The construction on 4th street began on August 1 and is expected to last 6 weeks. According to the city, that project is still on schedule. They said the challenges they’ve faced have been both out of the contractor’s control, such as weather and supply chain disruptions, and within the contractor’s control like moving crews to other projects to try to work more efficiently.
