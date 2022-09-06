BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - I looked up treatment for an ankle sprain. Number one on the list said: rest and avoid activities that cause pain, swelling or discomfort. Let’s just say Heart River High School’s Molly Robb did not pay attention to it. Molly is a junior for the Heart River golf team. Last Friday, the Cougars played a tournament at Tom O’Leary in Bismarck. Molly had braces on both ankles, and it was easy to see she was going through some discomfort. Molly says she has volleyball to thank for the limping and does it affect her swing?

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO