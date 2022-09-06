Read full article on original website
whdh.com
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows clear favorite in Mass. Governor’s race
BOSTON (WHDH) - The race for Governor of Massachusetts is down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primaries and a new 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a clear picture of who is the one to beat, on top of what issues matter most to voters. State Attorney General Maura Healey will...
‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.
It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts attorney general 2022 primary election
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two Massachusetts Democrats will square off in Tuesday’s primary for the state’s next attorney general. Current Attorney General Maura Healey is running for governor to replace Charlie Baker, who announced earlier this year that he would not be running for re-election. The...
What role will Trump endorsement play in MA race for Governor?
From Worcester to West Roxbury, Massachusetts’ gubernatorial candidates hit the ground running Wednesday hours after voters had their say in the state primary. “It’s about making Massachusetts the greatest place to live, to raise a family, to set up a business” Healey told her supporters in Worcester.
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
Keller @ Large: Hidden winners and losers of Massachusetts primary
BOSTON - You know who won and lost Tuesday's Massachusetts primary races. But what about some of the night's hidden winners and losers?HEALEY'S COATTAILSMaura Healey's victory didn't come as a surprise, but her political coattails were a hidden winner.Healey's intervention helped boost Attorney General nominee Andrea Campbell past Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Healey supporters were part of Kim Driscoll's victory in the race for lieutenant governor. That's quite the political muscle-flex.WU'S WOESBut the meltdowns of Ricardo Arroyo and Liss-Riordan made a hidden loser of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who chose to risk political capital on both candidates, and lost big, raising...
Massachusetts House Primary Election Results
Three local seats on the Massachusetts House of Representatives are contested this year.
Healey, Diehl to face off in November for Governor seat
Massachusetts primary election results for governor.
wgbh.org
Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard
If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
WBUR
Leah Cole Allen wins GOP nod for lieutenant governor
Leah Cole Allen, a Trump-backed former state representative from Danvers, has won the Republican nomination to be the next Massachusetts lieutenant governor, topping fellow former lawmaker Kate Campanale. The close race was called by the Associated Press just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, nearly 14 hours after most polls closed...
‘That’s not what Massachusetts is all about:’ With governor’s race set, Maura Healey fires shots at Trump-backed Geoff Diehl
"I don't know about you, but I am tired of the anger, the vitriol, the division. That's not who we are." Maura Healey drew a stark line between her and her Republican opponent soon after clinching the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday night, vowing that her competitor this November will “bring Trumpism to Massachusetts.”
WCVB
Republican primary for Massachusetts governor could be unofficial referendum on Trump
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Rain did not stop the band from marching in this year's Marlborough Labor Day Parade, and it did not stop the two Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor — former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty — from trying to shake as many wet hands as possible along the parade route.
Democratic lt. governor showdown reveals east-west Massachusetts split as Eric Lesser fails to connect in points east
The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor was truly a Western versus Eastern Massachusetts contest for the state’s second-highest office. After weeks of early voting and opportunities for mailing in votes, the Primary Day voters got their chance to cast their ballots in the lieutenant governor’s race on a dreary, rainy Tuesday.
Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight
Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
westernmassnews.com
Massachusetts volunteers are crossing state lines to try to secure Democrats control of Congress
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In Massachusetts, Democrats control every seat in the U.S. House and in the U.S. Senate. But in an election year where control of Congress is at stake, Democratic state party chair Gus Bickford said “we never take anything for granted.”. His volunteers are campaigning across...
2022 Massachusetts Democrat election results: State Auditor (Diana DiZoglio vs. Chris Dempsey)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Sen. Diana DiZoglio and former assistant secretary of transportation Chris Dempsey are going head to head in the Democratic primary for state auditor Tuesday. The two candidates are looking to replace State Auditor Suzanne Bump, who was the...
Voting begins for Massachusetts Primary Day: What you need to know
Voters across the state will hit the polls Tuesday for the Mid-term Primary Election.
wgbh.org
A North Shore primary reflects the Mass. GOP’s rightward shift — and could accelerate it
An unusual primary election north of Boston could place a conservative provocateur one step closer to the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Samson Racioppi is running as a write-in candidate for the 1st Essex seat. Racioppi, 40, is an Army veteran and Salisbury resident who serves on that town’s housing authority. He is also one of the leaders of Super Happy Fun America, a conservative activist group that has organized several high-profile sociopolitical rallies and arranged buses to take protesters to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest in Washington, which devolved into an attack on the United States Capitol.
Leah Cole Allen wins Republican lieutenant governor primary, beating former state Rep. Kate Campanale
Leah Cole Allen, a former state representative and nurse who was fired from her job, won the Republican lieutenant governor primary Wednesday against former state Rep. Kate Campanale. The Republican ticket for the November general election is now set — Geoff Diehl and Allen will face off against Attorney General...
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
