Massachusetts State

Boston

‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.

It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
Massachusetts attorney general 2022 primary election

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Two Massachusetts Democrats will square off in Tuesday’s primary for the state’s next attorney general. Current Attorney General Maura Healey is running for governor to replace Charlie Baker, who announced earlier this year that he would not be running for re-election. The...
Keller @ Large: Hidden winners and losers of Massachusetts primary

BOSTON - You know who won and lost Tuesday's Massachusetts primary races. But what about some of the night's hidden winners and losers?HEALEY'S COATTAILSMaura Healey's victory didn't come as a surprise, but her political coattails were a hidden winner.Healey's intervention helped boost Attorney General nominee Andrea Campbell past Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Healey supporters were part of Kim Driscoll's victory in the race for lieutenant governor. That's quite the political muscle-flex.WU'S WOESBut the meltdowns of Ricardo Arroyo and Liss-Riordan made a hidden loser of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who chose to risk political capital on both candidates, and lost big, raising...
Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard

If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
Leah Cole Allen wins GOP nod for lieutenant governor

Leah Cole Allen, a Trump-backed former state representative from Danvers, has won the Republican nomination to be the next Massachusetts lieutenant governor, topping fellow former lawmaker Kate Campanale. The close race was called by the Associated Press just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, nearly 14 hours after most polls closed...
‘That’s not what Massachusetts is all about:’ With governor’s race set, Maura Healey fires shots at Trump-backed Geoff Diehl

"I don't know about you, but I am tired of the anger, the vitriol, the division. That's not who we are." Maura Healey drew a stark line between her and her Republican opponent soon after clinching the Democratic nomination for governor on Tuesday night, vowing that her competitor this November will “bring Trumpism to Massachusetts.”
Democratic lt. governor showdown reveals east-west Massachusetts split as Eric Lesser fails to connect in points east

The Democratic primary for lieutenant governor was truly a Western versus Eastern Massachusetts contest for the state’s second-highest office. After weeks of early voting and opportunities for mailing in votes, the Primary Day voters got their chance to cast their ballots in the lieutenant governor’s race on a dreary, rainy Tuesday.
Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight

Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
A North Shore primary reflects the Mass. GOP’s rightward shift — and could accelerate it

An unusual primary election north of Boston could place a conservative provocateur one step closer to the Massachusetts House of Representatives. Samson Racioppi is running as a write-in candidate for the 1st Essex seat. Racioppi, 40, is an Army veteran and Salisbury resident who serves on that town’s housing authority. He is also one of the leaders of Super Happy Fun America, a conservative activist group that has organized several high-profile sociopolitical rallies and arranged buses to take protesters to the Jan. 6, 2021, protest in Washington, which devolved into an attack on the United States Capitol.
