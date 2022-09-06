Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Historic distillery rickhouse falls to new development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After standing for 127 years, the old Nelson Distillery rickhouse is now a mountain of chipped bricks and broken wood. Empty and decaying since the 70′s, the Irish Hill neighborhood fixture on the corner of Lexington Road and Payne Street is being replaced by a 21st century multi-story place to live, work and eat.
This week ‘In Conversation’: Renting in Louisville
The good, the bad, and the ugly of renting a house or an apartment in Louisville.
WLKY.com
20-acre park coming to California neighborhood formerly devastated by flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new state-of-the-art park is coming to West Louisville. The new park, which currently does not have a name, will be located on 20 acres of space at 23rd and Maple streets in the California neighborhood. On Thursday, Mayor Greg Fischer (D) joined city leaders and...
20-acre park to be created in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's been over a decade since the California neighborhood was hit with intense flash flooding, now they are transforming that flood mitigated land. West Louisville is celebrating the creation of a 20-acre park. On Aug. 8, FEMA granted approval for MSD to transition 114 properties, all...
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs' New Albany location preparing to open
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A favorite Louisville-area brunch spot is getting ready to open in New Albany. The sign is now up on the new Wild Eggs location on 5th Street on the site of the former Daisy's Country Cooking. The company said this will be the fifth Wild Eggs...
WLKY.com
Louisville hospitality industry struggles to find workers to meet the increase in tourism
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tourism is increasing in Louisville, but businesses in the hospitality industry are in need of more workers to meet the demand. “It's frustrating when you have this huge opportunity in the business and you don't have the staff to handle it or you can't stay as open as late to take care of the customers,” said George Timmering, Bearno’s Pizza.
Gordon Ramsay Opening a Steakhouse in Southern Indiana in the Louisville KY Area
Have you ever traveled a good distance just to eat at a specific restaurant? Under these circumstances, I would count two-hour drives--like Nashville or Louisville. DO YOU TRAVEL LONG DISTANCES JUST TO EAT AT CERTAIN RESTAURANTS?. Well, I have done both. There are tons of restaurants in each city I...
wdrb.com
Foot doctor with recent drug, alcohol problems allowed to continue Louisville practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville foot doctor is still practicing after admitting dependence on alcohol and abuse of prescription drugs, while facing several lawsuits alleging negligence in treatment. Dr. Timothy Hanna's license was briefly suspended last month in an "emergency" action of the Kentucky Board of Podiatry after it...
wdrb.com
Liege and Dairy closing 4 years after opening in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville ice cream shop is closing its doors after four years. The owner of Liege and Dairy posted on Facebook on Tuesday saying "It's time to say goodbye." "But I think goodbyes are sad and I’d much rather say hello. Hello to a new adventure!"...
wdrb.com
New Albany's Riverview Tower to be demolished sometime after Harvest Homecoming Festival
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The long-standing Riverview Tower in New Albany will soon be demolished. Crews are working to remove asbestos in the 16-story building's floors. Exterior demolition will begin sometime after Oct. 9, when the Harvest Homecoming Festival ends, the Housing Authority says. A multitude of issues in the...
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
wvih.com
Sherman Minton Bridge Closure Postponed
Crews working on the Sherman Minton Bridge have postponed a full directional closure that was supposed to happen this weekend. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes of the bridge were set to close this Friday, September 9, for the entire weekend. But Wednesday, project officials said the closure was being postponed to a later date.
WLKY.com
Homearama coming to Norton Commons for 5th year this weekend
PROSPECT, Ky. — For the fifth time in the event's history, Homearama will be returning to Norton Commons this weekend. Watch our coverage of last year's event in the player above. From Sept. 10-25, people will be able to tour "The Hamlet" at Norton commons, a 158-acre addition to...
WLKY.com
LMPD looking to fill more than 30 traffic guard positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — School is back in full swing, but some students and parents may notice a lack of traffic guards across Louisville. That's because Louisville Metro Police Department is currently trying to hire more than 30 traffic guards to help across the city. LMPD said that traffic guards...
WLKY.com
Kentucky's 2 largest school districts donate furniture to flooded schools in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's two largest school districts and a Louisville area trucking company are teaming up to help students in eastern Kentucky. Many schools in the area are still not open after being destroyed by the deadly flooding in July. "Bookcases, we have cafeteria tables, little kids desks,...
Wave 3
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
foxlexington.com
No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
WLKY.com
Well known 'house on the hill' in Fairdale catches fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some called it "the house on the hill." Others called it "the ol' Coots house," after the longtime owners. Known by many Fairdale residents, the home in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road caught fire Wednesday night and was badly damaged. The family living there...
WLKY.com
Body found in Ohio River during Louisville's Hike, Bike & Paddle event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The body of a man was found in the Ohio River during the mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle event on Monday. Louisville Metro Police Department said that "a body appearing to be a middle-aged man was located on the Ohio River by a kayaker." LMPD said...
WKYT 27
Ky. woman suing restaurant after she said she was fired for her age, weight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Frankfort woman is suing a popular new Lexington restaurant after she said she was fired for her age and weight. Scarlett Tracey alleges the owners of Frank and Dino’s made references to her weight and said she was not attractive enough to work there.
