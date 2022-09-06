Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 6-7, 2022
1:02am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of South Elm Street. 2:06am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1000 Block of West Washington Street. 3:58am: Mark Nelson requested a Welfare Check on a subject in the...
Rescue crews call to a report of a crane tipped over in Cass County
(Massena) Cass EMS, Cumberland and Massena Fire and Rescue were called to the area of 765th and Pella Roads northeast of Massena for a crane that tipped over. It was reported that the crane operator suffered lacerations. No other information is available at this time.
1380kcim.com
A Lake City Woman Was Taken Into Custody On Allegations Of Dependent Adult Abuse
A Lake City woman was taken into custody Wednesday on allegations of neglect of a dependent adult by a caretaker. According to the Carroll Police Department, Officers were dispatched at approximately 2:45 p.m. Monday to a home in the 1800 block of North West Street in Carroll. The defendant, identified as 68-year-old Denise Lauridsen, was working as a direct support professional in a victim’s group home and is accused of performing multiple reckless physical acts against the victim, resulting in injury. Lauridsen was taken into custody and charged with dependent adult abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Des Moines Police Department investigating 2 Wednesday night shootings
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police responded to two shootings Wednesday night. According to Sgt. Paul Parizek, the first happened in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm after a woman shot him. That man is recovering from his wound.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Des Moines woman sentenced for leaving the scene of crash that killed East High student
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who hit and killed a Des Moines East High student will serve two years of probation. Ema Cardenas was killed near the intersection of East University Avenue and Sampson Street while walking home from school on April 28. Terra Flipping was facing five...
Creston man arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested Hyvis Oerlyn Thatcher, 74, on Wednesday for Harassment 3rd Degree. Thatcher was taken to the Union County Jail. Bond of $300 was posted.
KETV.com
'I don't want to be shot': Interstate 35 police chase suspect speaks about incident
The West Des Moines man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase is also accused of threatening a DoorDash driver with a gun. We first showed you this chase Tuesday. Police say Joshua "Jay" Jones led them on a chase for about 27 miles through the metro, hitting speeds up to 120 miles an hour.
Red Oak woman arrested on a warrant for OWI 2nd
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 58-year-old Rhonda Joann Sperber, of Red Oak, on a valid Montgomery County warrant for Operating While Intoxicated 2nd Offense. Sperber was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 bond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmaland.com
Bedford man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Graham) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Tuesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Galaxy Road at 390th Street 7 miles southeast of Graham shortly before 4:30 p.m. Authorities say a 1980 GMC Brigadier driven by 19-year-old Hunter Reid of Bedford was westbound when the vehicle's air brakes failed as it approached a T intersection. The vehicle then overturned onto its passenger side as the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Galaxy Road, and slid to its final rest partially off the roadway facing southeast.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Man Found Guilty in Vehicular Homicide Incident
An Indianola man was found guilty in a vehicular homicide case stemming from an incident in 2021, as 33-year-old Steven Clark was convicted in the death of 53-year-old John Schmidt in a road rage incident in 2021. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Steven Elmer Clark of Indianola...
Man Convicted in Adair County Crash
(Greenfield) A Former Adair County man is found guilty of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in Adair County District Court. The verdict handed down by a jury on September 1 convicted Elijah Daniel Davis in the fatal crash in May 2020, west of Orient, that claimed the life of Jeremy Trichel, of Menlo, who was 39 years old at the time of the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man tries to Steal Copper from Active Electric Substation
(Clarinda, IA) — A MidAmerican Energy spokesman says a vandal trying to steal copper wire risked being electrocuted by 69-thousand volts of electricity at an active power substation in southwest Iowa on Monday night. MidAmerican spokesman Geoff Greenwood About 11 hundred Clarinda area residents lost power about 11 p-m, and a utility crew found someone had cut a hole in the fence and a pile of copper wire. He says it appears that someone had cut wire and made a pretty quick exit. Greenwood says repairs to the damaged substation took a few hours to complete. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was arrested Tuesday regarding the incident.
Update: Atlantic Fire Department responds to smoke coming from back of a home on Hazel Street
(Atlantic) The Atlantic Fire Department responded to the report of smoke coming from the back of a residence at 304 Hazel Street just before 11:00 this morning. Cappel said one person was home at the time of the fire and he was able to get out safely. There were no injuries. Cappel thanked the Atlantic Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass EMS for assisting at the scene.
KCCI.com
18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
KCCI.com
Suspect in custody after high-speed police chase through Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Jones has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase from Waukee to Ankeny on Tuesday. The chase went for about 27 miles through the metro. KCCI monitored Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras as law enforcement pursued a white vehicle.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 8, 2022
Stephanie Reed, age 47, 1560 SE Heritage Dr, Waukee, was arrested for Driving While License Denied Or Revoked and Driving While License Under Suspension. Wade Mahlstadt, age 27, 2880 Victory Trail, Stuart, was arrested for Operating While Under The Influence. He was also cited for Speeding. *A criminal charge is...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police arrest fourth suspect in 2020 kidnapping and assault
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police believe they have the final suspect in custody for the brutal kidnapping and torture of a man two years ago. Isaac Miller is charged with kidnapping, willful injury, assault and arson. According to police, Miller and three others trapped a man in...
Montgomery County arrested on Harassment Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 43-year-old Jack Douglas Trost on Tuesday in the 300 block of 1st Avenue for Harassment, 1st offense. Officers transported Trost to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2000.00 bond.
KCCI.com
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
Comments / 0