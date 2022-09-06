‘Blatant racism’: Hays High volleyball calls out inaction after reports of racial slurs at away game

Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game
BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
fox7austin.com
'Absolutely unacceptable': Parents outraged about alleged racial comments at Hays High School volleyball game
BUDA, TEXAS - Players, parents and community leaders said they're outraged about an incident of racism displayed at a local volleyball game. The two districts involved released statements on the matter. Comal ISD opened an investigation into allegations of racist comments made toward Hays High School volleyball players during the...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Alleged racist remarks at volleyball games in Katy, New Braunfels on radar of state athletic association
The organization that governs public school athletic competition in Texas is keeping an eye on incidents at two high school volleyball games last Friday in which fans in attendance are alleged to have made racially insensitive remarks directed at players. According to video clips posted on Twitter over the weekend...
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Braunfels High School lockdown lifted, NBISD officials say
The campus was on lockdown after a threat was made against the school
Threat found on toilet paper at Lockhart Junior High School
LOCKHART, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to arrests made on Aug. 30 in connection with a threat at Lockhart High School. A threat against Lockhart Junior High School was found in a restroom at the end of the school day Tuesday, the district confirmed Wednesday.
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown
New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Comal ISD addresses alleged racial comments after a viral social media post
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The superintendent of Comal ISD sent out a statement after a social media post was circulating that students from Canyon High School were allegedly yelling out racial slurs during a girls’ volleyball match. The statement said that both the district and Canyon High School...
kut.org
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?
The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
Wife of man murdered near Barton Springs Pool speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are still investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, who was found dead on Aug. 25 in the parking of Barton Springs Pool in Zilker Park. His wife, Sarai Campbell, said she is hoping police find whoever did this. "I want whoever did it...
Teaching Moment: San Antonio, Texas Woman Learns Lesson in School Parking Lot
All of us experience the annoyance of rush of traffic at one point in our lives. We also have a few choice words for those who try to get ahead of everyone else, or who loudly honk when things aren't moving as quickly as we would have hoped. But hopefully,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Williamson County Deputy arrested in Salado on domestic violence charge
SALADO, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department said a Williamson County Sheriff's Office Deputy was arrested early Tuesday morning after they received a domestic disturbance call. Deputies arrived at a home in Salado a little before 5 a.m. The deputies met with a woman who said she had...
I Don’t Care If Texas Tech Ever Plays the Longhorns in Football Again
In a few weeks, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Texas Longhorns for the 72nd time. It's one of the most storied and long-running series that Texas Tech plays. The next installment in the Longhorns-Red Raiders saga will be played in Lubbock and could be the final time the pair of teams ever plays in the Hub City.
KENS 5
4th grader dies after overdosing on fentanyl
The fourth grader died over the summer. Four students in Hays County have died due to fentanyl overdoses.
College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video
A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
iheart.com
Dr. Andrew Fox and his Attorney, Hal Frampton Fired from Austin Fire Dept.
Dr. Andrew Fox and his attorney, Hal Frampton, from the Alliance Defending Freedom. I'll quote from the ADF web site: "Dr. Andrew Fox, who served as lead fire chaplain in the Austin Fire Department for eight years, was fired from his position over religious and philosophical reflections that he shared on his personal blog."
San Antonio's mural of Ted Cruz snuggling knocked-up Greg Abbott has already been painted over
The artwork depicting a pregnant Gov. Greg Abbott with his belly being fondled by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz has been obscured behind a coat of fresh purple paint.
San Antonio officials release cause of death of Christina Powell
The death was ruled an accident.
San Antonio mural shows Ted Cruz squeezing Gov. Abbott's baby bump — and Twitter goes wild
The wall-sized sticker was slapped onto a building in Southtown and resembles a similar large-scale image posted last year showing Cruz in bondage gear.
Comments / 0