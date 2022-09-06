ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

‘Blatant racism’: Hays High volleyball calls out inaction after reports of racial slurs at away game

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 2 days ago
'Blatant racism': Hays High School responds to alleged racial comments at volleyball game

BUDA, Texas - The Hays High School volleyball team has issued a response after allegations of racial comments at their recent game against Canyon High School in New Braunfels. Comal Independent School District's acting superintendent Mandy Epley said in a letter that at the Sept. 2 game, members of the Canyon student section allegedly made "highly inappropriate and demeaning racial comments" towards members of the Hays team.
New Braunfels High School on lockdown as precaution following 'anonymous tip regarding a threat'

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels High School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. The 6A school is located on 2551 TX-337. KENS 5 reached out to the district, and their Executive Director of Communications Rebecca Villarreal sent us the letter that was addressed to parents.
Threat found on toilet paper at Lockhart Junior High School

LOCKHART, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is related to arrests made on Aug. 30 in connection with a threat at Lockhart High School. A threat against Lockhart Junior High School was found in a restroom at the end of the school day Tuesday, the district confirmed Wednesday.
New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown

New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
What's the story behind the Camino Real in Hays County?

The drive down I-35 can be a stressful one, to say the least. It was almost always stressful for Kevin, a Central Texas resident who asked KUT to use only his first name. As a former lawyer, he often had to drive from Austin to San Antonio to get to hearings. He’d be in a rush, dodging traffic and hurrying to get to where he needed to be on time.
Wife of man murdered near Barton Springs Pool speaks out

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are still investigating the homicide of 27-year-old Camnik Campbell, who was found dead on Aug. 25 in the parking of Barton Springs Pool in Zilker Park. His wife, Sarai Campbell, said she is hoping police find whoever did this. "I want whoever did it...
College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video

A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
Dr. Andrew Fox and his Attorney, Hal Frampton Fired from Austin Fire Dept.

Dr. Andrew Fox and his attorney, Hal Frampton, from the Alliance Defending Freedom. I'll quote from the ADF web site: "Dr. Andrew Fox, who served as lead fire chaplain in the Austin Fire Department for eight years, was fired from his position over religious and philosophical reflections that he shared on his personal blog."
