Three Portland-area counties will distribute 20,000 doses of naloxone to stem opioid deaths

Friday in Portland: Power shutoffs in effect across the state amid extreme fire danger and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Only Unsolved Hijacking In U.S. HistoryJeffery MacPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: NWS issues Red Flag Warning amid critical fire conditions and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City continues to see deaths, injuries from illegal street racing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Controversial Oregon Tax Measure "Moves Goalpost" to May 2023TaxBuzzMultnomah County, OR
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials
Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
It’s official: Power shutoffs underway across Oregon amid fire danger
With a red flag warning in effect across Oregon Friday, mass public safety power shutoffs are happening across the state because of high winds and extreme fire conditions.
Amid public safety power shutoffs, watch out for scam callers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's hot, dry and windy weather conditions this weekend are putting the region at high risk for wildfires, prompting Portland General Electric and Pacific Power to take the unusual step of pre-emptively scheduling limited power outages to make sure their equipment doesn't spark a blaze. The...
KTVL
Oregon man faces fentanyl distribution charges after deadly overdose of Portland teenager
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is facing federal charges, accused of selling fentanyl that caused the overdose death of a 17-year-old in Portland. Duane Robert Hill, 38, of Gresham, is facing federal charges related to fentanyl distribution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said. According...
kptv.com
Washington Co. man convicted of murdering doctor in 2010
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County jury found Brian Daniel Bement guilty of first-degree murder and other charges on Thursday. According to a statement from the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office, on March 30, 2010, Bement shot and killed Dr. David Greenspan in a car parked at a cemetery just outside Cornelius, Oregon.
Level 3 ‘Go now’ evacuations ordered as crews fight Salem brush fire
Authorities have called evacuation orders as crews fight several fire starts along Vitae Springs Road in Salem Friday evening.
Red flag warnings in effect, officials warn about human activities that could spark fires
With Red Flag Warnings in effect across the western half of Oregon and Washington, local fire officials are warning citizens to avoid any activities that could potentially spark a fire.
Tribe decides new name of Willamette Falls site
The Confederated Tribes of Grande Ronde on Wednesday revealed the name it selected for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls
kptv.com
Group suing Portland says city is violating ADA by allowing tents on sidewalks
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland is facing a class action lawsuit over its lack of response to homeless camping issues. A group of 10 Portlanders with disabilities listed as plaintiffs in the case argue that the city is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by not making sure its sidewalks are accessible for those with mobility issues.
Hillsboro School District starts year with vacant positions
Thousands of Hillsboro students returned to full-time, in-person learning this week.
Deputies: Suspect in custody after Aloha shooting
Authorities in Washington County say a person is in custody in connection with a shooting in Aloha on Friday.
Schools announce closures ahead of power shutoffs, fire danger
Some Oregon school districts have announced they will be closed on Friday due to potential power shutoffs as the state faces increasing fire dangers.
Chronicle
Oregon’s First Federal Racketeering Trial Against Street-Level Gang Members Gets Underway
Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
How to find out if you’re impacted by power shutoffs
Portland General Electric and Pacific Power customers can find out whether they're in impacted areas online with the utility companies' maps.
Portland residents flee as homeless fill neighborhood parks, crime surges: 'Infinite final straws'
Portland, Oregon, residents are outraged, blaming far-left politicians for the homeless crisis and crime surge fueling an exodus from the city. Jeff Reynolds, who recently moved from the city, and The Fields Bar & Grill owner Jim Rice joined "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday to discuss how the crises in the Democrat-run city have impacted the community and why politicians are to blame for the spiral.
Multiple Oregon schools districts cancel classes Friday due to public safety power shutoffs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several Oregon school districts canceled Friday classes after utility companies announced they would shut off power to thousands of homes due to strong winds and wildfire danger. The Sweet Home, Silver Falls, Santiam Canyon, Gaston and Corbett school districts announced there will be no school on...
kptv.com
Two Portland Public Schools closed Friday due to power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland public schools announced they would be closed on Friday due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs. The planned power shutoffs were announced by PGE this week as a measure intended to prevent wildfires caused by downed powerlines. FORECAST: Fire danger through Saturday. The Portland public...
Pacific Power announces estimated shutoff times in 6 Oregon counties
As people prepare for Public Safety Power Shutoffs throughout the state due to heavy wind conditions, Pacific Power released estimates of when residents in certain areas should expect their power to be temporarily turned off.
WWEEK
Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting
Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
