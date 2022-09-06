Read full article on original website
Keller @ Large: Hidden winners and losers of Massachusetts primary
BOSTON - You know who won and lost Tuesday's Massachusetts primary races. But what about some of the night's hidden winners and losers?HEALEY'S COATTAILSMaura Healey's victory didn't come as a surprise, but her political coattails were a hidden winner.Healey's intervention helped boost Attorney General nominee Andrea Campbell past Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Healey supporters were part of Kim Driscoll's victory in the race for lieutenant governor. That's quite the political muscle-flex.WU'S WOESBut the meltdowns of Ricardo Arroyo and Liss-Riordan made a hidden loser of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who chose to risk political capital on both candidates, and lost big, raising...
EXCLUSIVE: 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows clear favorite in Mass. Governor’s race
BOSTON (WHDH) - The race for Governor of Massachusetts is down to two candidates after Tuesday’s primaries and a new 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows a clear picture of who is the one to beat, on top of what issues matter most to voters. State Attorney General Maura Healey will...
‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.
It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database
A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
Healey, Diehl to face off in November for Governor seat
Massachusetts primary election results for governor.
What role will Trump endorsement play in MA race for Governor?
From Worcester to West Roxbury, Massachusetts’ gubernatorial candidates hit the ground running Wednesday hours after voters had their say in the state primary. “It’s about making Massachusetts the greatest place to live, to raise a family, to set up a business” Healey told her supporters in Worcester.
Massachusetts GOP governor won’t endorse Trump-backed nominee to replace him
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) does not plan to endorse the state’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, who is backed by former President Trump, according to a spokesperson.
Massachusetts lieutenant governor 2022 primary election
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents will be voting in Tuesday’s primary election for who they hope will hold the seat for lieutenant governor. Three Democrat candidates are looking to hold that seat: Salem Mayor Kimberly Driscoll, Acton state rep. Tami Gouveia and state Sen. Eric Lesser.
What does Healey’s victory mean for the future of the Mass. Democratic Party?
Erin O'Brien and Charlotte Golar Richie on Morning Edition | Sept. 7, 2022. After yesterday’s elections, Maura Healey is on track to become the first openly lesbian governor elected in the U.S. after winning the Democratic primary. Andrea Campbell won the Democratic nomination for attorney general, becoming the first Black woman in Massachusetts to be nominated by a party for statewide office. To break down the results and look ahead to November, GBH Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel were joined by Erin O'Brien, an associate professor of political science at UMass Boston, and Charlotte Golar Richie, an advocate, former State House representative and former candidate for Boston mayor. This transcript has been edited lightly.
2022 Massachusetts Primary Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
All eyes were on Massachusetts as voters across the state cast their ballots in a highly contested primary election. Voters decided on Tuesday who will be on the ballot in November for the general election in major races, including for the state's next governor. Polling locations across the state opened...
Leah Cole Allen wins GOP nod for lieutenant governor
Leah Cole Allen, a Trump-backed former state representative from Danvers, has won the Republican nomination to be the next Massachusetts lieutenant governor, topping fellow former lawmaker Kate Campanale. The close race was called by the Associated Press just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, nearly 14 hours after most polls closed...
Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight
Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
Republican primary for Massachusetts governor could be unofficial referendum on Trump
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Rain did not stop the band from marching in this year's Marlborough Labor Day Parade, and it did not stop the two Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor — former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty — from trying to shake as many wet hands as possible along the parade route.
Voting begins for Massachusetts Primary Day: What you need to know
Voters across the state will hit the polls Tuesday for the Mid-term Primary Election.
Anti-poaching bill signed in Massachusetts
According to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, nearly 1,500 hunting violations occur each year. A new law aims to stop those from happening.
In Massachusetts, a civil rights leader is challenging a 27-year incumbent over voting rights
UPDATE: Tanisha Sullivan lost to Bill Galvin, who will now face Republican Rayla Campbell. Sullivan told Boston.com: “Our campaign may be ending today, but our work to protect our democracy — to strengthen our communities — continues.”. Ask Tanisha Sullivan why she’s running for secretary of state...
Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Sixteenth Middlesex District Democrats (Zoe Dzineku vs. Rodney Elliot)
The Sixteenth Middlesex District of the Massachusetts General Assembly features a contested Democratic primary on Sept. 6. The two candidates running are Zoe Dzineku and Rodney Elliot, both of Lowell. The district, which includes portions of Lowell and Tewksbury, is currently vacant. It was last represented by Democrat Thomas Golden...
After Spanish ExpressVote ballots error, impacted voters allowed to review physical ballot
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Board of Elections said Tuesday that after the errors on Spanish-language ballots on newly deployed voting ExpressVote machines last week, impacted voters were allowed to review their physical ballots. The Board of Elections said the physical ballot created by the ExpressVote system...
Fall River polling locations report less in-person voters for primary
FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) — Primary day in Massachusetts looked a little quieter at the polls on Tuesday. “It’s been very slow, very slow,” Jean Furtado, a poll checker said. Poll workers in the Bay State told ABC 6 News that the rain, along with more people...
Eric Lesser’s political gamble comes up short
The region needed rain, but three hours before the polls closed Tuesday afternoon, Eric P. Lesser said he had no idea whether the wet weather helped or hurt his chances at the polls. “Everybody has their theories, but the voters have a way of sorting it out,” Lesser said as...
