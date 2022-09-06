ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Hidden winners and losers of Massachusetts primary

BOSTON - You know who won and lost Tuesday's Massachusetts primary races. But what about some of the night's hidden winners and losers?HEALEY'S COATTAILSMaura Healey's victory didn't come as a surprise, but her political coattails were a hidden winner.Healey's intervention helped boost Attorney General nominee Andrea Campbell past Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Healey supporters were part of Kim Driscoll's victory in the race for lieutenant governor. That's quite the political muscle-flex.WU'S WOESBut the meltdowns of Ricardo Arroyo and Liss-Riordan made a hidden loser of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who chose to risk political capital on both candidates, and lost big, raising...
Boston

‘Trumpism.’ ‘Radical.’: Rhetoric ramps up in Mass. governor’s race. But one issue is driving both campaigns.

It's open season in the open governor's race, but despite the attacks, there's one issue both Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are zeroing in on: affordability. As they elect their next governor this November, Massachusetts voters have a choice between a candidate on the left pushing “radical” legislation or one who will open the door to “Trumpism” in state government.
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database

A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
ABC6.com

Massachusetts lieutenant governor 2022 primary election

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents will be voting in Tuesday’s primary election for who they hope will hold the seat for lieutenant governor. Three Democrat candidates are looking to hold that seat: Salem Mayor Kimberly Driscoll, Acton state rep. Tami Gouveia and state Sen. Eric Lesser.
wgbh.org

What does Healey’s victory mean for the future of the Mass. Democratic Party?

Erin O'Brien and Charlotte Golar Richie on Morning Edition | Sept. 7, 2022. After yesterday’s elections, Maura Healey is on track to become the first openly lesbian governor elected in the U.S. after winning the Democratic primary. Andrea Campbell won the Democratic nomination for attorney general, becoming the first Black woman in Massachusetts to be nominated by a party for statewide office. To break down the results and look ahead to November, GBH Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel were joined by Erin O'Brien, an associate professor of political science at UMass Boston, and Charlotte Golar Richie, an advocate, former State House representative and former candidate for Boston mayor. This transcript has been edited lightly.
WBUR

Leah Cole Allen wins GOP nod for lieutenant governor

Leah Cole Allen, a Trump-backed former state representative from Danvers, has won the Republican nomination to be the next Massachusetts lieutenant governor, topping fellow former lawmaker Kate Campanale. The close race was called by the Associated Press just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, nearly 14 hours after most polls closed...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attorney General Primary Race Is Tight

Merrimack Valley - The race for attorney general is one of the tightest primary races. Former Boston City Council president Andrea Campbell and Labor Attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan are practically in a dead heat. The race for attorney general is neck-and-neck and both candidates know now they will need every vote...
