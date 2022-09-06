Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Daily Planet
Four Seasons project progresses
Mountain Village Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance considering the Final Site-Specific Planned Unit Development (SPUD) for the Lot 161CR Hotel Project on second reading during a special meeting Thursday morning. Council members will also unanimously supported a resolution regarding a major subdivision application to replat the associated lots for the project into one 4.437-acre lot and rename it Lot161C-RR.
The Daily Planet
Reserve movement builds volunteer group
An International Dark Sky Association (IDA) Dark Sky Reserve in San Miguel County is in the works. With Bob Grossman’s leadership on the deal, the reserve may soon become a reality. But that will take community adherence to the lighting code and volunteers to help with the application process.
The Daily Planet
Commissioners hear EPA update
The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) met Wednesday, breezing through an agenda that, by some measures, would be considered light. An array of topics awaited board chair Kris Holstrom, Lance Waring and Hilary Cooper, including a number of updates. The board learned that, within a matter of a...
The Daily Planet
Motorized trails east of the Cone?
A few weeks ago, one concerned Norwood resident contacted The Norwood Post to inquire about a plan to build motorized trails in the Norwood area. Online, there is some information about a trails plan for the Beaver Park and Busted Arm Draw areas. The citizen, who will remain anonymous, lives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ouraynews.com
CEO: Cedar Point merger to offer more medical services, efficiencies
Mountain Medical Center patients will have access to broader services and benefit from integrated health records through the merger with Montrose’s Cedar Point Health, said Chief Executive Officer Cory Phillips. The physician- owned practice now includes the Ridgway clinic, under an agreement that took effect Aug. 23. Dr. Joel Gates is now one of Cedar Point’s physician-owners, and will continue…
The Daily Planet
Rico Skatepark fundraiser Friday in Telluride
Punk rock and skateboarding go hand in hand. The underground sport and subgenre rose up from the streets around the same time, particularly during the 1980s behind bands like Suicidal Tendencies and Black Flag, and the two have been synonymous ever since. Here in Telluride is no different, which is...
The Daily Planet
Yarn bombing in the Arts District
Near the blocks of South Fir Street and West Pacific Avenue, light posts and railings have been wrapped in colorful yarn. The bright strings bring life to average industrial objects, like the steel rails leading down to the Silver Jack parking garage. While this artwork might be unfamiliar to some, the practice is nationally recognized as "yarn bombing."
The Daily Planet
Bear It! show at Transfer Warehouse Friday
Getting an education has never been more outrageous, irreverent or useful. The kind-of-regular variety show with the sole purpose of keeping our ursine friends safe and wild, “Bear It! Bear Safety for the 21st Century,” is back. The free show, produced by Telluride Theatre in conjunction with the Town of Telluride’s Bear Awareness Week, takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Transfer Warehouse. A hat will be passed, with proceeds going to the actors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Plans for Delta Colorado’s 1 of 6 Historic Egyptian Theatre
A historic theatre in Delta, Colorado is for sale, and a prospective buyer has huge plans for the venue. See what's in store for Western Colorado's Egyptian Theatre. The Egyptian Theatre at 452 Main Street in Delta, along with its counterpart, the Tru Vu Drive In, went up for sale earlier in 2022. As it turns out, a buyer with an extensive background in music production plans to take the reins.
The Daily Planet
Weekly Planet Picks
1) The Wilkinson Public Library hosts memoirist Kathryn Wilder, author of ‘Desert Chrome,’ and photographer TJ Holmes, this afternoon at 5:30 p.m. 2) Drop by the Transfer Warehouse and enjoy a spirited Chamber Music performance this evening to go along with your happy hour beverage of choice from 6-8 p.m.
Body Found after Possible Road Rage in Montrose County
A tip led Montrose Sheriff's deputies to a body lying in the middle of a road
The Daily Planet
The importance of public education
As one of the 10 also-rans for the open school board seat, I would like to offer my thanks and congratulations both to the board for such a clear and transparent process, and to Ryan Robinson for his willingness to serve. I watched the interviews before mine on Zoom (entire meeting available to stream from the district website) and was thankful the board had so many qualified applicants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc11news.com
More record highs could be broken this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - More record heat is likely this week. Two days in the past week have tied record highs, and we’ve been close every day otherwise. This next week will largely be even hotter than last week, and record highs are more likely to be broken through at least Thursday, possibly even Friday. We have also extended our latest 100-degree reading of any year to September 5. The previous record latest 100-degree reading was on September 4, and we may extend it another day or two before all is said and done. Monday’s triple-digit high also extends our 100-degree season, the period from the first 100-degree day the last 100-degree day, to 87 days. That’s the longest 100-degree season on record at Grand Junction. The previous record was 77 days in 2002.
The Daily Planet
Rodeo roundup
For more than 100 years, the Ouray County Labor Day Rodeo has been a Western Slope staple. Held at the county fairgrounds in Ridgway Monday under sunny skies, the event attracted participants and patrons from the state and beyond. Grand marshal John Young welcomed the crowds with a brief introduction,...
nbc11news.com
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
UPDATE: 3:26 p.m. Sept. 6 - MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in the first homicide in Montrose County in three years. Authorities state that the victim is 41-year-old Olathe, Colorado resident Jonas Najar Junior. Mark Miller, a 64-year-old Montrose man,...
Comments / 0