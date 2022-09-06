Read full article on original website
A new study claims that two common viruses trigger Alzheimer's
A group of researchers has claimed that chickenpox and herpes viruses can team up to cause Alzheimer's. An experiment on model brains added more evidence to the hypothesis that the viruses responsible for chickenpox and herpes can team up to cause Alzheimer's disease, according to a report published in ScienceAlert on Tuesday.
Nature.com
Could long COVID be linked to herpes viruses? Early data offer a hint
Low cortisol levels and herpes-virus reactivation are associated with prolonged COVID-19 symptoms, preliminary research suggests. You have full access to this article via your institution. Researchers looking for biological drivers and markers of long COVID have linked the syndrome to herpes viruses, as well as to lower levels of a...
KEYT
Common steroids used for asthma, allergies linked to brain decline, study finds
Taking oral or inhaled glucocorticoids, a type of steroid used to curb inflammation in asthma and other autoimmune disorders, may be linked to damaging changes in the white matter of the brain, a new study found. “This study shows that both systemic and inhaled glucocorticoids are associated with an apparently...
scitechdaily.com
Avoid Surgery and Hospitalization: Study Finds That Antibiotics Can Treat Appendicitis
The researchers found that antibiotics are often effective in treating patients with appendicitis. According to a recent study, outpatient antibiotic management of selected appendicitis patients is safe, enabling many patients to avoid surgery and hospitalization, and should be explored as part of the doctor-patient shared decision-making process. This research is...
A woman who can smell Parkinson’s inspired researchers to produce test for diagnosis
A woman with a hyper-sensitive sense of smell helped University of Manchester scientists develop a test to detect Parkinson’s disease, according to an institutional press release published today. New research suggests that people with Parkinson's disease have lipids with a high molecular weight that are significantly more active. The...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Healthline
Diabetic Amyotrophy: How to Treat This Rare Disorder of Diabetes Nerve Damage
If you live with diabetes, you may be familiar with the more commonly mentioned diabetes complications, such as heart disease, stroke, blindness, kidney disease, and lower limb amputations (to name a few), but you may not be as familiar with a disorder of diabetes nerve damage called diabetic amyotrophy. This...
survivornet.com
Swollen And Bruised Woman, 28, Thought She Just Had ‘Tonsillitis’ And Was Prescribed Antibiotics: It Turned Out To Be Blood Cancer
A 28-year-old woman was prescribed antibiotics for ‘tonsillitis,’ after noticing she had swollen glands, bruises across her body, and was experiencing shortness of breath. When the medicine didn’t help and her symptoms worsened, she was rushed to the hospital where she was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia.
How To Reduce Inflammation In the Body, According to Doctors
Whatever health woe you’re experiencing—whether it’s a rash or something more serious such as cancer or cognitive decline—Googling your condition will likely lead you to one word: inflammation. While it’s true that high levels of chronic inflammation can lead to health problems, this connection also raises important questions. For example, can inflammation be prevented and if so, does that mean you can protect yourself from sickness and disease?
Researchers studied a woman's 'Alzheimer’s-proof brain' to prevent the disease
Because of a rare genetic mutation, Aliria Rosa Piedrahita de Villegas should have developed Alzheimer's disease in her 40s and died from it in her 60s. However, she lived until the end of her 70's Alzheimer-free. But how?. A group of scientists wanted to understand how this happened and started...
MedicalXpress
New insights into the role of the different meningeal layers in autoimmune-inflammatory diseases
Scientists at the Institute of Neuroimmunology and Multiple Sclerosis Research at the University Medical Center Göttingen have discovered that pathogenic immune cells use the inner, soft layers of the meninges, but not the outer hard layer, to invade the nervous system and trigger destructive inflammation. The meninges are significantly...
MedicalXpress
Cellular 'waste product' rejuvenates cancer-fighting immune cells
A new study by UT Southwestern's Simmons Cancer Center scientists suggests that lactate, a metabolic byproduct produced by cells during strenuous exercise, can rejuvenate immune cells that fight cancer. The finding, published in Nature Communications, could eventually be used to develop new strategies to augment the anti-tumor effect of cancer immunotherapies, the study authors said.
msn.com
Breakthrough new technique destroys cancer using sound waves
A new technique that destroys cancer using sound waves also spurs the immune system to kill off any of the remaining tumors. The non-invasive treatment developed by the University of Michigan only needs to be partially effective to stop cancer from spreading. It is currently being tested on human liver...
MedicalXpress
Transplanted gut bacteria causes cardiovascular changes in mice
Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and MU Health Care have discovered how obstructive sleep apnea affects the gut microbiome in mice and how transplanting gut bacteria from sleep apnea affected mice can cause cardiovascular changes in the recipient mice. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a chronic...
Phys.org
Key protein relevant for viral infection and hereditary disease discovered
The starting point of the research was the search for host factors, that are necessary for RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 to replicate. For this purpose, genome-wide CRISPR/Cas knock-out screens in human cell cultures were used to investigate which cells survive after infection with certain viruses. "In other words, in...
Healthline
What Are Upper Motor Neuron Lesions?
Our bodies’ nerve cells are important for transmitting electrical and chemical information between different parts of the brain and between the brain and other parts of the nervous system. One of the most important roles of your body’s nerve cells, or neurons, is to carry information that directs your...
MedicalXpress
Genome sequencing as a first-line test to diagnose intellectual disability
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have shown in a new study that genome sequencing is a sensitive first-line test to diagnose individuals with intellectual disability. These findings are published in Genetics in Medicine. Individuals with intellectual disability (ID) and/or neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) are currently investigated with several different approaches in clinical...
MedPage Today
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Dolutegravir-based Antiretroviral Therapies for HIV-1 Effective in Pregnancy
Dolutegravir is a more recently approved ART that is a part of a once-a-day regimen found to be more effective, easier to tolerate, and less likely to create new drug resistance in people with HIV-1 compared with other antiretroviral drugs. A new study found that dolutegravir (Tivicay)-based antiretroviral therapies (ART)...
News-Medical.net
Umbilical cord milking may be safe, more effective for non-vigorous term and near- term infants
A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant's body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
