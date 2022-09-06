ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

foxbangor.com

VA Maine Healthcare seeks landlords to shelter veterans

STATEWIDE — VA Maine Healthcare is looking for landlords to shelter its homeless veterans. According to VA Maine Homeless Programs Coordinator Amy Morin, there are currently 139 homeless veterans across the state of Maine due to a variety of factors, including increases in rent, lack of housing, and inflation.
Maine Open Lighthouse Day is Saturday

STATEWIDE– The annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day, which offers the general public the rare opportunity to climb lighthouses around the state, is taking place this weekend. Sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the day typically attracts between 15 thousand and 18 thousand visitors each year. This year, Maine...
Expanded Archery deer season begins September 10th

STATEWIDE (DESIGNATED AREAS )–Expanded archery season on deer officially begins tomorrow September 10th in designated areas. Hunting is allowed with bow and broadhead arrows only. Deer taken through these methods must be taken under the authority of expanded archery permits. Hunters who have a valid archery license can purchase...
foxbangor.com

St. Albans man sentenced for drug trafficking

BANGOR — A Saint Albans man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee, 40-year-old Jason Lee Lary was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
BANGOR, ME

