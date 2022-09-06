Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Governor Mills slams D.C. District Court decision on lobster industry lawsuit
STATEWIDE — Governor Janet Mills is speaking out on a federal court decision that dealt a setback to the Maine Lobstermen’s Association’s fight against new regulations levied on the industry, and the science behind them that stakeholders say is flawed. The U.S. District Court for the District...
foxbangor.com
VA Maine Healthcare seeks landlords to shelter veterans
STATEWIDE — VA Maine Healthcare is looking for landlords to shelter its homeless veterans. According to VA Maine Homeless Programs Coordinator Amy Morin, there are currently 139 homeless veterans across the state of Maine due to a variety of factors, including increases in rent, lack of housing, and inflation.
foxbangor.com
Maine Open Lighthouse Day is Saturday
STATEWIDE– The annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day, which offers the general public the rare opportunity to climb lighthouses around the state, is taking place this weekend. Sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the day typically attracts between 15 thousand and 18 thousand visitors each year. This year, Maine...
foxbangor.com
Expanded Archery deer season begins September 10th
STATEWIDE (DESIGNATED AREAS )–Expanded archery season on deer officially begins tomorrow September 10th in designated areas. Hunting is allowed with bow and broadhead arrows only. Deer taken through these methods must be taken under the authority of expanded archery permits. Hunters who have a valid archery license can purchase...
foxbangor.com
St. Albans man sentenced for drug trafficking
BANGOR — A Saint Albans man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee, 40-year-old Jason Lee Lary was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
