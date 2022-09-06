Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Rats, Tourists & NYCSarah RoseNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
greenwichfreepress.com
The Cottage on Greenwich Avenue Announces Weekday Lunch Hours
Good news for Greenwich foodies. As of Sunday, September 25, The Cottage’s newest location at 49 Greenwich Ave will be open for weekday lunch service and Sunday brunch and dinner:. Sunday:. 11:30-2:30 (brunch) 5:30-close (dinner) Tuesday-Friday:. 11:30-2:30 (lunch) 5:00-close (dinner) Saturday hours will remain the same: 5:00pm-close. Reservations can...
greenwichsentinel.com
The Cancer Center Should Pass
Currently before the Greenwich Planning and Zoning is a proposal from Greenwich Hospital to build a new cancer center at the corner of Lake Avenue and Lafayette Place. This proposal should be approved. To address the rising number of cancer cases in town and offer better care, the hospital submitted...
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Fall Walk/Run Events at Greenwich Point are the Fun for the Whole Family
Fall Walk/Run Events at Greenwich Point are the Fun for the Whole Family – And Raise Much Needed $$$ for Charities. There is nothing better than fall walks at Greenwich Point Park — the beautiful views, the crisp fall air — and when walking (or running) can be combined with family, friends and helping a nonprofit organization, it is even better!
9/11 ceremony; Oyster Festival; sunset party at Farm Creek
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring those killed in the 2001 World Trade Center attack, is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 8 at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport, according to a news release from Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. The date was chosen to accommodate the families and friends of the 161 victims who had ties to Connecticut, and whose names will be read at the ceremony. In 2002, a nine-foot granite memorial bearing the names was installed in the park at a point from which the Manhattan skyline is visible on clear days.
The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success
The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
ctexaminer.com
Times Take On Affordable Housing Lacks Evidence, Balance
It’s important to address some of the claims and assumptions made in Ms. Lisa Prevost’s recent piece in the NY Times, Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut. The piece spurred a lot of discussion in many towns in the Nutmeg State and as an...
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: September 9
Sunday, September 11th from 8:46am to 10:28am at Cos Cob Memorial Park – The service begins promptly at 8:46am. Sunday, September 11th at 6pm at Glenville Fire Firehouse (266 Glenville Road) – The Glenville Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual commemoration of 9/11. First responders should gather at 6pm for the ceremony at 6:30pm, all are welcome to attend.
ryeny.gov
Rye Rec Food Truck Festival
Description: GET YOUR FOODIE ON! Rye Recreation’s 5th Annual Food Truck Festival returns in-person for the first time since 2019. Come out to Recreation Park to satisfy those hungry cravings by digging into a variety of foods from numerous different food trucks. Activities include a Bubble Bus, Rock n Roll Racing Remote Control Cars, axe throwing, face painting, table vendors, lawn games, & more. Live music performances by FDR Drive Band at 12pm and Jake’s Rockin’ Country Band at 2pm.
connecticuthistory.org
Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century
The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
NECN
Person Photographs Kids at Bus Stop, Offers to Take Them to School in Conn.: Officials
Update: Bristol police say this incident appears to have been a misunderstanding. Police are investigating after a person appears to have approached children at a bus stop in Bristol, taking photos and offering to drive them to school. In a statement, school officials said a group of middle school students...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News; Bridal Party Fight
Update: The 2 left prior to police arrival. 2022-09-08@9:22pm–#Fairfield CT– Police on the way to Penfield Pavilion for 2 males in tuxedos fighting in the parking lot.
Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
NewsTimes
In Photos: Brunswick School students return to Greenwich campus in first-day ceremony
GREENWICH — Most of Greenwich’s students have returned to campuses, with Brunswick School, Greenwich Academy and Sacred Heart Greenwich kicking off their academic years on Tuesday. Greenwich Country Day School held an orientation day Tuesday and full classes resumed Wednesday. To begin the 2022-23 school year, the Brunswick...
1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507, Ossining, NY 10562 - $400,000
OSSINING, N.Y. — A property at 1507 Eagle Bay Drive Unit: 1507 in Ossining is listed at $400,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Shelton police mourning after officer unexpectedly dies
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police made a statement on Facebook Thursday night confirming that a fellow officer, 41-year-old Officer Jesse Butwell, unexpectedly passed away. The police department released the following message regarding the officer’s death: “It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Officer Jesse Butwell. Officer […]
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2M Remarkable Modern Masterwork in Stamford Features Distinctive Relief Detailing
The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featured in Architectural Digest magazine now available for sale. This home located at 103 S Lake Dr, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 10,427 square feet of living spaces. Call Monica Webster – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203 952-5226) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
640 Pelham Road Unit: 2g, New Rochelle, NY 10805 - $229,000
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A property at 640 Pelham Road Unit: 2g in New Rochelle is listed at $229,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
News 12
Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95
Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
New Milford Favorite Closes Suddenly to Open Under Popular Local Business
The closing of a local business is always sad, especially when a national store replaces it. Bagel lovers of New Milford, it's happening to you today, but don't be sad, in your case, there's an excellent local replacement on its way. In an announcement just posted to their Facebook page,...
