ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenwichfreepress.com

The Cottage on Greenwich Avenue Announces Weekday Lunch Hours

Good news for Greenwich foodies. As of Sunday, September 25, The Cottage’s newest location at 49 Greenwich Ave will be open for weekday lunch service and Sunday brunch and dinner:. Sunday:. 11:30-2:30 (brunch) 5:30-close (dinner) Tuesday-Friday:. 11:30-2:30 (lunch) 5:00-close (dinner) Saturday hours will remain the same: 5:00pm-close. Reservations can...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

The Cancer Center Should Pass

Currently before the Greenwich Planning and Zoning is a proposal from Greenwich Hospital to build a new cancer center at the corner of Lake Avenue and Lafayette Place. This proposal should be approved. To address the rising number of cancer cases in town and offer better care, the hospital submitted...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Column: Fall Walk/Run Events at Greenwich Point are the Fun for the Whole Family

Fall Walk/Run Events at Greenwich Point are the Fun for the Whole Family – And Raise Much Needed $$$ for Charities. There is nothing better than fall walks at Greenwich Point Park — the beautiful views, the crisp fall air — and when walking (or running) can be combined with family, friends and helping a nonprofit organization, it is even better!
GREENWICH, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

9/11 ceremony; Oyster Festival; sunset party at Farm Creek

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:. Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring those killed in the 2001 World Trade Center attack, is planned for 5:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 8 at Sherwood Island State Park, Westport, according to a news release from Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz. The date was chosen to accommodate the families and friends of the 161 victims who had ties to Connecticut, and whose names will be read at the ceremony. In 2002, a nine-foot granite memorial bearing the names was installed in the park at a point from which the Manhattan skyline is visible on clear days.
NORWALK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Greenwich, CT
i95 ROCK

The First Night of Danbury’s San Gennaro Festival Was a Raucous Success

The Danbury San Gennaro festival has been in the works for years. There were some major obstacles in the way like COVID-19. In fact, the pandemic nearly stopped the event from happening at all, but it is finally here. The first-ever Danbury San Gennaro Festival began last night. Here is some of what I saw in just the first hour of this 5-day celebration.
DANBURY, CT
ctexaminer.com

Times Take On Affordable Housing Lacks Evidence, Balance

It’s important to address some of the claims and assumptions made in Ms. Lisa Prevost’s recent piece in the NY Times, Town After Town, Residents Are Fighting Affordable Housing in Connecticut. The piece spurred a lot of discussion in many towns in the Nutmeg State and as an...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

News Briefs: September 9

Sunday, September 11th from 8:46am to 10:28am at Cos Cob Memorial Park – The service begins promptly at 8:46am. Sunday, September 11th at 6pm at Glenville Fire Firehouse (266 Glenville Road) – The Glenville Volunteer Fire Company will hold its annual commemoration of 9/11. First responders should gather at 6pm for the ceremony at 6:30pm, all are welcome to attend.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
ryeny.gov

Rye Rec Food Truck Festival

Description: GET YOUR FOODIE ON! Rye Recreation’s 5th Annual Food Truck Festival returns in-person for the first time since 2019. Come out to Recreation Park to satisfy those hungry cravings by digging into a variety of foods from numerous different food trucks. Activities include a Bubble Bus, Rock n Roll Racing Remote Control Cars, axe throwing, face painting, table vendors, lawn games, & more. Live music performances by FDR Drive Band at 12pm and Jake’s Rockin’ Country Band at 2pm.
RYE, NY
connecticuthistory.org

Trumbull’s Parlor Rock Park: A Premier Amusement Center of the Late 19th Century

The expansion of train travel to cities and towns throughout Connecticut in the mid-1800s brought important developments to both the economy and local transportation. In Trumbull, a town of just over 1,300 people in 1850, the arrival of the Housatonic Railroad brought a lesser known but more entertaining development—one of the country’s first amusement parks.
TRUMBULL, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News; Bridal Party Fight

Update: The 2 left prior to police arrival. 2022-09-08@9:22pm–#Fairfield CT– Police on the way to Penfield Pavilion for 2 males in tuxedos fighting in the parking lot.
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Yoga
WTNH

Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Shelton police mourning after officer unexpectedly dies

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police made a statement on Facebook Thursday night confirming that a fellow officer, 41-year-old Officer Jesse Butwell, unexpectedly passed away. The police department released the following message regarding the officer’s death: “It is with deep regret and profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Officer Jesse Butwell. Officer […]
SHELTON, CT
luxury-houses.net

This $3.2M Remarkable Modern Masterwork in Stamford Features Distinctive Relief Detailing

The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featured in Architectural Digest magazine now available for sale. This home located at 103 S Lake Dr, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 10,427 square feet of living spaces. Call Monica Webster – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203 952-5226) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Port Chester police: Trooper struck on I-95

Port Chester police say a New York state trooper was hit on the New England Thruway late Thursday night. Officials say the incident happened on the southbound side of I-95 around 9 p.m. between Port Chester and the Connecticut border. It's unclear what exactly led up to the incident, the...
PORT CHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy