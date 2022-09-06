ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Island, NC

Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in Bladen County on multiple charges. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team says they performed a vehicle stop on NC 211 near the Robeson County Line on Wednesday. During the course of the vehicle stop, Community Impact Team members conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located over a pound and a half of high grade marijuana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Oak Island, NC
Police horse struck for by drunk driver for second time in career

A 19-year-old police horse named Elton is recovering after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while on patrol — the second such incident in the 16-year veteran’s career on the force. “We were just patrolling downtown Wilmington (in North Carolina) as we usually do on a Friday night,” said Wilmington Police Department Mounted […]
WILMINGTON, NC
#Dwi#Labor Day Weekend
Murder Investigation Leads to Police Chase in Loris

A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
LORIS, SC
Law Enforcement
Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week. The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision. The Department says the resident was asleep in...
WILMINGTON, NC
Crash with serious injuries, overturned vehicle blocks traffic in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving an overturned vehicle is blocking traffic in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the crash with serious injuries at 7:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Pint Circle. Crews added a utility pole and lines are...
LONGS, SC
Tractor-trailer driver dies after crashing into rear of parked rig

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed his rig into the rear end of a parked tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 early Wednesday died in the collision. The Maryland State Police identified the driver as Jonathan David Leiner, 63, of Hampstead, North Carolina. The crash occurred before 4:40 a.m....
HAMPSTEAD, NC
North Carolina man dies in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers on I-95

Two tractor-trailers collided early Wednesday morning on I-95 in the Laurel area, killing one of the drivers. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash was reported around 4:40 a.m., blocking the right lane and shoulder between Maryland Routes 216 and 32....
LAUREL, MD
2 injured in crash on Highway 905 in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:18 p.m. in the area of Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to […]
CONWAY, SC

