Warrants: Drunk dad allowed 11-year-old son to operate jet ski in deadly crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dad has been charged after he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and let his 11-year-old son operate a jet ski on the Intracoastal Waterway in July, which resulted in the 11-year-old’s death. Raymond Jay Hillman, 50, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with unlawful […]
No criminal charges for Brunswick County Officers involved in fatal July chase
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — The District Attorney’s Office has concluded its examination into the fatal July high-speed collision resulting in the death of Tyrance Benbow. According to the Office, no criminal statutes were violated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in their pursuit. The decision came after...
Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in Bladen County on multiple charges. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team says they performed a vehicle stop on NC 211 near the Robeson County Line on Wednesday. During the course of the vehicle stop, Community Impact Team members conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located over a pound and a half of high grade marijuana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.
Woman receives $250,200 bond after police allegedly find Marijuana, Xanax during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested for drug possession and and a pre-trial release violation, according to the Wilmington Police Department. 23-year-old Niquasia Simpson of Wilmington was taken into custody just before 5:00 pm on Wednesday in the 1600 block of Wooster Street. During a search,...
Driver killed in Horry County crash after hitting ditch, utility pole: Trooper
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Details have been released following a deadly crash on Wednesday, at 7:20 a.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Mercedes crossed the center line of 808 and Collins Circle into oncoming traffic and crashed into a ditch, striking a utility pole.
Phones fried after evening lightning strike at Myrtle Beach City Hall, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach City Hall was struck by lightning during the strong storms that came through around 5 p.m. Wednesday night. City officials said no one was hurt, however, the building did sustain some damage. Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. responded as staff began to smell...
District attorney’s office concludes investigation into fatal collision, no charges filed against Brunswick County sheriffs
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The District Attorney’s Office has concluded that no criminal statues were violated by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in the fatal collision that claimed the life of Tyrance Benbow on July 8. The district attorney and State Highway Patrol reportedly reviewed body cam...
Police horse struck for by drunk driver for second time in career
A 19-year-old police horse named Elton is recovering after he was hit by an alleged drunk driver while on patrol — the second such incident in the 16-year veteran’s career on the force. “We were just patrolling downtown Wilmington (in North Carolina) as we usually do on a Friday night,” said Wilmington Police Department Mounted […]
Oak Island Police inviting community to ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Friday
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department is providing an opportunity for you to ask questions and hang out with members of their Department on Friday morning. They’re hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ around 8:30 am at OKI Scoop Shop & Donuts, located at 4922 E....
Murder Investigation Leads to Police Chase in Loris
A suspect is in custody after a chase ended in a crash near Loris yesterday. Police were investigating an attempted murder, while attempting to question the suspect near Stallion Court in Conway, he fled, resulting in the chase. No injuries were reported during the pursuit and there is no threat to the community. More information is expected at a later time.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Market Street closed near Ogden Park
NEW HANOVER CO., N.C. (WECT) - All lanes of Market Street are closed near Ogden Park after a wreck Friday morning. According to New Hanover County dispatch, a vehicle wreck caused wires to fall across the road. Duke Energy was en route to the scene as of 8:30 a.m.
Report: Attempted murder investigation led to police chase, crash in Loris
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An attempted murder investigation led to a police chase that ended in a crash Tuesday in Loris, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were speaking with a victim on Stallion Court in the Conway area, according to the report. Officers found the suspect on Highway 701 and […]
Resident, dog uninjured after vehicle crashes into Wilmington house
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington resident and a dog have been displaced following a car crash into a house earlier this week. The Wilmington Fire Department says crews were called to a home on 7th and Greenfield about the collision. The Department says the resident was asleep in...
Crash with serious injuries, overturned vehicle blocks traffic in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash involving an overturned vehicle is blocking traffic in Longs Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to the crash with serious injuries at 7:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Pint Circle. Crews added a utility pole and lines are...
Carolina Forest mom shot herself after killing her 2 kids, Horry County Coroner’s Office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Carolina Forest Elementary teacher killed herself after killing her two kids, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said a week after the three were found shot dead in a home. The cause of death for Eric and Emily Moberley was homicide, and the cause of death for Laura Moberley was […]
Tractor-trailer driver dies after crashing into rear of parked rig
A tractor-trailer driver who crashed his rig into the rear end of a parked tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 early Wednesday died in the collision. The Maryland State Police identified the driver as Jonathan David Leiner, 63, of Hampstead, North Carolina. The crash occurred before 4:40 a.m....
Tractor-trailer overturned on Highway 501 in Conway, all lanes of traffic closed
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- All lanes are closed in the area of Highway 501 near Sioux Swamp Road, according to Conway Police Department. Authorities confirm an 18-wheeler hauling propane overturned on the highway, there have been no leaks reported. Police have asked drivers to avoid the area for the safety...
North Carolina man dies in crash involving 2 tractor-trailers on I-95
Two tractor-trailers collided early Wednesday morning on I-95 in the Laurel area, killing one of the drivers. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. The crash was reported around 4:40 a.m., blocking the right lane and shoulder between Maryland Routes 216 and 32....
North Myrtle Beach restaurant workers describe moments surrounding Labor Day boat fire
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Several agencies including The North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Horry County Fire Rescue responded after a boat caught on fire in Cherry Grove Landing near North Myrtle Beach on Labor Day. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | 3 adults, 1 child hurt in boat fire in...
2 injured in crash on Highway 905 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at 2:18 p.m. in the area of Highway 905 and Old Reaves Ferry Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drivers are asked to […]
