BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in Bladen County on multiple charges. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team says they performed a vehicle stop on NC 211 near the Robeson County Line on Wednesday. During the course of the vehicle stop, Community Impact Team members conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located over a pound and a half of high grade marijuana, along with over 8,000 dollars in US currency.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO