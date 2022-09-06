Read full article on original website
UK politics: MPs pay tribute to the Queen as government plans to press ahead with energy bill freeze – as it happened
Parliament sitting to allow MPs to pay respects; government will work with Speaker on plan for legislation
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's cortege met by huge crowds in Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has been brought to Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral. Mourners lined the streets as the hearse travelled from Aberdeenshire to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where her coffin will rest overnight. A respectful silence fell as people waited for the procession to pass by before...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and is making a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10:00 and will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
BBC
Tom Scholar: Former top civil servants hit out at Treasury boss sacking
Two former heads of the civil service have criticised Liz Truss for sacking the top official at the Treasury within days of becoming prime minister. Sir Tom Scholar was fired this week - a move seen as part of a pledge by Ms Truss to change "Treasury orthodoxy". Former cabinet...
Mourning period will not delay energy bill freeze, says No 10
Government says it can finalise £100bn policy before 1 October energy price rise in spite of parliament closure
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
