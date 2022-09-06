Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
The iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come In A New Color That I Absolutely Need
It’s nearly fall, meaning pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and of course, the new iPhone. Every year around September, Apple announces the latest iPhone models. This year, Apple is expected to release the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If reports are accurate, it would be the first time Apple releases a Max version of the iPhone since the iPhone XS Max. Elite Daily reached out to Apple for comment on a possible iPhone 14 and its features, but did not hear back at the time of publication.
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Apple Watch SE 2 announced, starting at $249
Apple has announced a new Apple Watch SE, with a display 30% larger than the previous model. The new model is available in silver, midnight, and starlight – together with a color-matched nylon composite back which reduces the weight of the watch …. The price starts at $249, compares...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life
There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
The new iPhone 14 will be available in 5 colors — here's how they look
The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and comes in 5 colors: blue, purple, midnight, starlight, and red.
BBC
Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Watch Ultra
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 14, with emergency satellite connectivity and car crash detection technology, at a launch event in the US. The company revealed four versions of the new handset at its Cupertino headquarters, with an audience attending in person for the first time since the pandemic. It also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Apple Watch Pro to feature 49mm case
It looks like we have more information on the new Apple Watch Pro and the Apple Watch Series 8, some details on the sizing of these new Apple Watches have been revealed. The new Apple Watch Pro will come with a 49mm casing, and the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm.
Steve Jobs' 23-year-old daughter, Eve, mocks Apple's new iPhone 14 with a meme suggesting it's exactly the same as last year's model
The late Steve Jobs' daughter Eve has gently mocked Apple's release of their new highly-anticipated iPhone 14 using an internet meme. Eve, 23, reacted to Wednesday's announcement by throwing some shade at the company's latest release. Together with a photo of a middle-aged man buying exactly the same shirt as...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 3 finally discontinued, as new SE takes its place in the line-up
The Apple Watch Series 3 has finally been discontinued, some five years after it was launched back in 2017. The watch had remained on sale right up to the day before the event. While Apple positioned the elderly model as an ultra-budget option, priced at just $199, the S3 had...
9to5Mac
Geekbench results show how much faster the iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip really is
The iPhone 14 Pro models are the only Apple product to feature the new A16 Bionic chip. While Apple claimed it’s 40% faster than the competition, it’s important to see how it really compares to its predecessor, the powerful A15 Bionic. Now we know the difference between both Apple silicon chips.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 battery life: What to expect and how it compares to previous iPhones
Battery life gets a little boost with the iPhone 14 lineup. Follow along for a detailed look at how iPhone 14 battery life compares to iPhone 13, 12, and 11 including what to expect for iPhone 14 battery for video and audio playback. The four iPhone 14 models feature the...
9to5Mac
Poll: What iPhone 14 model are you planning to order ahead of next week’s release?
Pre-order for the new iPhone 14 series starts this Friday – but remember you’ll only be able to get your hands on the iPhone 14 Plus in early October. With the announcements completely fresh, which iPhone 14 are you planning to order – if you’re planning to upgrade at all?
9to5Mac
There’s no iPhone 14 mini, but you still have two ways to get the ‘mini’ design
With today’s launch of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple has rearranged the rest of its iPhone lineup. This year, the iPhone 12 lives on to see another year, but the iPhone 12 mini has been dropped. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini live on to see another year, while the iPhone 11 has officially been discontinued three years after its original launch.
9to5Mac
Apple Store is down ahead of iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 event later today
Apple continues the ceremony of taking down the online store ahead of its major hardware events. The Apple Store is down and is expected to come back up around 12 PT, directly after the conclusion of the live-streamed September Apple event, entitled ‘Far out’. We are expecting to...
9to5Mac
AirPods Pro 2: Apple updates premium earphones with H2 chip, touch control, more
Apple is upgrading AirPods Pro with a second version that includes an upgraded processor inside. The new H2 chip powers improvements to key AirPods Pro features including noise cancellation and battery life. AirPods Pro 2. Here’s what you need to know:. AirPods Pro 2 feature an H2 chip inside...
How could iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island’ work on iPad?
Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 14 Pro with its new “Dynamic Island” cutout to replace the notch. While some customers will have to wait at least a week to better understand this new feature, a graphic designer imagines how Apple could take a similar approach with the next iPad Pro – rumored to be announced next month.
9to5Mac
Tim Cook explains why Apple refuses to adopt RCS: ‘Buy your mom an iPhone’
Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down with Kara Swisher at Code Conference today alongside Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs. During the question and answer section of the interview, Cook was asked about Apple’s refusal to adopt the Rich Communication Services standard, or RCS. Cook’s answer was unsurprising…
The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit the best price we've ever seen
With the long-awaited Apple event starting tomorrow, we've seen fantastic savings on some of our favourite Apple products in the last week. We've reported on a few (including a selection of deals that are still live in our Apple Labor Day deals guide) but even this close to the event, the great deals don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. Right now, you can head on over to Amazon and grab the Apple Watch 7 for $299 down from $399 (opens in new tab).
Comments / 0